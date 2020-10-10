Fortnite Joker & Poison Ivy Skins Have Variant Styles

First announced several months ago, Epic Games is teaming up with DC Comics and releasing a special bundle that will bring The Joker, Poison Ivy, and another Midas skin to Fortnite.

This bundle, titled The Last Laugh bundle, releases November 17 and it was announced all the way back in August. The release date puts it firmly within Season 4, meaning we’re going to see a set of DC characters release during a Marvel season.

This leads many players to question if this would somehow end up being a tease of what’s to come in Season 5. Perhaps this season right after this one could have a DC theme. That wouldn’t be completely out of the question considering we have had plenty of DC cosmetics already.

Ahead of the official release, a Fortnite leaker has said there will be some variant styles for these skins in the bundle.

Variant Styles Are Coming

I'm not sure if this is known yet, but the Joker skin will contain 2 additional styles & the Poison Ivy skin will contain 1 additional style! (h/t @MidaRado) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2020

According to Fortnite leakers MidaRado and ShiinaBR, both The Joker and Poison Ivy will have some variant styles to choose from.

The leak suggests the Clown Prince of Crime will have two additional styles while Poison Ivy will just have one.

More and more skins in Fortnite have multiple styles these days, so it shouldn’t be all that confusing to see it happen once again here, but it’s still cool to see these third-party cosmetics get this sort of treatment.

What Else is Included?

The bundle itself is actually a pretty good deal for DC Comics fans because outside of the skins themselves, you’ll also be able to get some V-Bucks and back blings.

Here’s everything that’s included in this bundle:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

This will all go on sale November 17, so there’s still quite some time before you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

