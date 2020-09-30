Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 Challenges Leak

Another week of Fortnite is nearly upon us and that means there will be a whole new set of challenges to complete.

On top of that, the new Wolverine challenge this week will take us to Weeping Woods to eliminate this X-Men member once and for all and finally give us the opportunity to unlock his skin.

Based on the leaked challenges, it’s looking a lot like Weeping Woods will be a hot spot this week as it’s home to a regular challenge and the Wolverine one.

There’s a lot to do in this upcoming, so let’s take a look at what it’ll take to get these challenges done and earn a bunch of XP in the process.

Leaked Week 6 Challenges

Week 5, 6, and 7 Challenges pic.twitter.com/dEal1o2E90 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we know what to expect in the upcoming leak, and it’s going to involve a lot of aimless wandering in the woods.

Search Chests at Weeping Woods (0/7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (0/3)

Collect Stone from Coral Castle (0/300)

Consume a Legendary fish (0/1)

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges (0/10)

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave (0/1000)

Deal damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (0/500)

Of course, you can always take a look even further into the future and look at the Week 7 challenges if you please.

Challenges always give us a decent idea of what to expect in the future, so we can’t fault anybody too much for looking ahead.

When Do These Challenges Go Live?

Traditionally, the new set of weekly challenges become active on Thursday, so we don’t expect that to be any different this time around.

This will always be the time we’ll figure out whether or not there will be a new update. There are still two whole months left in the season, and we’re expecting to receive a spooky update or two in October, so keep an eye out for that.

