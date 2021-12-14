How to Get Fortnite Blizzabelle Skin For Free

As part of the Fortnite Winterfest festivities, Epic Games is giving away a skin completely free of charge.

If you’ve been around for Winterfest in the past, you’ll know this is nothing new because this is the season of giving after all. In fact, there’s a lot more that’s being given away for free here, so you’ll want to make sure you log in daily.

Winterfest officially begins December 16, so we’re still a few days out from the start of it, but you can definitely still look forward to.

If you’re somebody who plays Fortnite on PC, there’s actually an exclusive skin available for you. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Epic do something like this, but it’s a first for Chapter 3.

Epic Games Store Exclusive

FREE: The "Blizzabelle" outfit will be available for all Epic Games Launcher users from December 16 until January 6. This is the official promotion image that will be used in the store! (Thanks to @jovanmunja for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/iHkA5AerQJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 14, 2021

Okay, buckle in because this one might become complicated. There is a blue variant of Blizzabelle that can be seen above, and this one is available free of charge for PC players.

All you’ll have to do is log on between December 16 and January 6, which is time Winterfest runs for, and you’ll get this skin for free. Remember, this is just for Epic Games Store players, so you have to be on PC. Perhaps an option would be to install Fortnite on your laptop or something just to launch the game.

Even if your computer can’t run Fortnite, it sounds like all you’ll need to do is make it to the main menu, so maybe you can do it.

If this isn’t an option for you, you can rest easy knowing there’s another free Blizzabelle skin you can get.

Red Blizzabelle

Here is the version of Blizzabelle that everyone will be able to get for free: pic.twitter.com/liU9fsaEjN — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 14, 2021

While the blue variant of this skin is for PC players only, the red style is available to all Fortnite players.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the red variant is going to be a gift that gets opened up as part of Winterfest. This means that one of the presents you get for logging in during Winterfest will reward you it regardless of platform.

So, let’s sum it up. The blue style if only for PC, but you might be able to just install Fortnite on your computer to get it. The red style will be available to everybody. We don’t have much else information to share on this end.

If it’s anything like the Ruby Shadows bundle, something that was also available for PC players only, then we might see the red style hit the Item Shop at a later date. That’s what happened with Ruby Shadows, so it was like PC players just got an early access version of it, albeit for free.

On top of the skins, there are also more freebies being given out like the pickaxe in the above image. You’ll just want to make sure you log in each day so you don’t miss out on all of the free stuff.

Winterfest does run until January 6, so there will be plenty of time to enjoy the festivities, just make sure you don’t skip the free cosmetics!

