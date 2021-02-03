How to Get Burst Quad Launcher Exotic in Fortnite

The Exotic weapon number in Fortnite Season 5 keeps on growing larger and larger as time goes on, and the release of the latest update added more to the mix.

We’ve already gone over the mega-healing Exotic that is the Chug Cannon that you’ll want to check out, but once you’re done with that and want to dish out some damage, you should give this a try!

The new Burst Quad Launcher dishes out a lot of damage in a hurry, so your enemies better hope they have the Chug Cannon on hand so they can offset the hurt you’re about to give them.

If you want to try out this new Exotic weapon, make sure you have your 600 Gold Bars and come with us.

Where to Find Burst Quad Launcher

If you want to get your hands on this new gun, you’ll need to head to either Craggy Cliffs or Coral Castle and talk to Fishstick.

Purchasing this Exotic from Fishstick will be the only way to get the Burst Quad Launcher unless you’re able to loot it off another player.

Remember that the NPCs don’t always spawn, so you might come up empty trying to purchase this gun. Luckily, it’s going to stick around until at least the end of the season, so don’t fret if you aren’t able to grab it right away.

Is the Burst Quad Launcher Any Good?

What makes this gun so cool is the fact that it shoots two rockets at once, but will only use up one rocket ammo.

This means you can fire off more rockets to scare your enemy, and you’ll be doing 42 damage a hit so this is definitely something that can be very dangerous in the right hands.

Now, whether it’s worth spending 600 Gold Bars on each match is another thing entirely. It’s definitely something you should give a whirl at least once, but if you want to keep on using it beyond that, it’s entirely up to personal preference.

