Next Fortnite Zero Point Hunter Details Leak After v15.30

We know another Fortnite crossover is right over the horizon and there have been several theories as to who is coming through the Zero Point portal next.

Lately, it appears that the community believes a Five Nights at Freddy’s hunter is inevitable and Freddy Fazbear will be the one coming through that portal with Jonesy.

The latest bit of information following the v15.30 patch doesn’t exactly put those rumors to bed, but it could actually back them up. We still don’t know for certain who the next hunter will be, but let’s take a look at the new information that we have.

Leaked Hunter Details

The next hunter will be a male! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 2, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the next hunter will be male, which could be a victory for all of the Freddy Fazbear fans out there.

That’s not the only thing we know about the upcoming either as this update gave us a little bit more to look at.

Apparently, it’s called the “Mainframe” hunter and it’ll have a reactive feature. It’s tough to say exactly what that means, but it could be another FNAF hint.

The upcoming "Mainframe" hunter will have some sort of reactive feature, according to the files, but it's currently impossible to tell in which way the hunter will be reactive. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 2, 2021

This could all end up being confirmation bias as it’s very easy to confirm Freddy Fazbear with all of this information, but it could also be used to confirm a different theory entirely.

What Do You Think?

i am in no way confirming this, so don't quote me but i've yet to hear any evidence to suggest it ISN'T fnaf could all be coincidences and stretches though, but people really seemed to recognize those footsteps earlier… — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 2, 2021

The only thing we know for sure is a new hunter is in the cards, but Epic has remained very tight-lipped about it all.

Maybe when the portal opens up we’ll have more answers as it’ll be very easy to tell if this character is coming from the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe.

If it’s from anywhere else, we can likely put this rumor to rest and focus on something else. Some people like to argue that Fortnite wouldn’t crossover with a horror franchise, but then you have to remember that the Stranger Things event did happen.

It’ll be exciting to see who is coming to the game next, so keep your eyes open!

