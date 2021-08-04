How to Get Street Fighter’s Cammy Free in Fortnite

It seems like Capcom and Epic Games were very happy with the release of Street Fighter characters in Fortnite earlier in the year, so they have teamed up once again to add some more into the hit battle royale.

While Ryu and Chun Li might be the most recognizable characters to casual fans, there are still a lot of characters from the roster Capcom and Epic could pluck from.

It started with a tease showing the Battle Bus flying over the ocean into Europe with the character select screen at the bottom, and with so many choices to pick from, fans just had to wait for the developers to reveal it all for us.

Here comes two new challengers! pic.twitter.com/RFmz288PS6 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021

Cammy and Guile are both coming to the game, and one of them is available free of charge. If you’re a Cammy fan, then you’ll be able to compete in a Duos tournament and have the ability to come away with the skin for free.

Of course, not everyone will be able to win the skin, but there’s no shame in trying.

How to Compete

Round 2. FIGHT 🥊 Announcing two new challengers! Guile and Cammy from @StreetFighter are making their way to the Island. Read about their upcoming Cosmetic Sets and about the Cammy Cup where you can win her Outfit early. 🔗: https://t.co/ASHildQt70 pic.twitter.com/Uc1nizbn9V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021

The aptly named Cammy Cup will take place on August 5 and it’s Duos only. Most of these skin-related tournaments have been Duos, which is a nice change of pace from the typical Trios format that many of the tourneys have been featuring.

These events have always been more casual than your regular tournaments such as the FNCS, so you might have a better shot at coming away with the skin in this.

As an added bonus, anybody who at least gets eight points will get the Round Two Loading Screen. With 10 matches to play in a window of three hours, getting those points shouldn’t be hard because you’ll get at least a single point by loading into a game.

Of course, if your eyes are on the skin itself, then you’ll want to know exactly how the format works. Let’s take a look.

Cammy Cup Format & Prize Payout

If you’ve played in a skin cup like this before, then the format will feel very familiar to you. Eliminations are worth a single point each, but you’ll be able to rack up a ton of points if you’re going for placements.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Getting a lot of points will be something players have to prioritize, but you’ll need to get a certain amount to get the skin for free.

Here’s where you’ll have to place to ensure you come away with all you can come away with:

Europe

1st – 2,625th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

NA East

1st – 1,375th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

NA West

1st – 750th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

Brazil

1st – 750th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

Asia

1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

Oceania

1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

Middle East

1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen

You’ll need to make sure you check your in-game Compete tab on August 5 for the exact starting time in your region.

