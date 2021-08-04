How to Get Street Fighter’s Cammy Free in Fortnite

It seems like Capcom and Epic Games were very happy with the release of Street Fighter characters in Fortnite earlier in the year, so they have teamed up once again to add some more into the hit battle royale.
While Ryu and Chun Li might be the most recognizable characters to casual fans, there are still a lot of characters from the roster Capcom and Epic could pluck from.
It started with a tease showing the Battle Bus flying over the ocean into Europe with the character select screen at the bottom, and with so many choices to pick from, fans just had to wait for the developers to reveal it all for us.
Cammy and Guile are both coming to the game, and one of them is available free of charge. If you’re a Cammy fan, then you’ll be able to compete in a Duos tournament and have the ability to come away with the skin for free.
Of course, not everyone will be able to win the skin, but there’s no shame in trying.
How to Compete
The aptly named Cammy Cup will take place on August 5 and it’s Duos only. Most of these skin-related tournaments have been Duos, which is a nice change of pace from the typical Trios format that many of the tourneys have been featuring.
These events have always been more casual than your regular tournaments such as the FNCS, so you might have a better shot at coming away with the skin in this.
As an added bonus, anybody who at least gets eight points will get the Round Two Loading Screen. With 10 matches to play in a window of three hours, getting those points shouldn’t be hard because you’ll get at least a single point by loading into a game.
Of course, if your eyes are on the skin itself, then you’ll want to know exactly how the format works. Let’s take a look.
Cammy Cup Format & Prize Payout
If you’ve played in a skin cup like this before, then the format will feel very familiar to you. Eliminations are worth a single point each, but you’ll be able to rack up a ton of points if you’re going for placements.
- Victory Royale: 42 Points
- 2nd: 36 Points
- 3rd: 32 Points
- 4th: 30 Points
- 5th: 29 Points
- 6th: 28 Points
- 7th: 27 Points
- 8th: 26 Points
- 9th: 25 Points
- 10th: 24 Points
- 11th: 23 Points
- 12th: 22 Points
- 13th: 21 Points
- 14th: 20 Points
- 15th: 19 Points
- 16th: 18 Points
- 17th: 17 Points
- 18th: 16 Points
- 19th: 15 Points
- 20th: 14 Points
- 21st: 13 Points
- 22nd: 12 Points
- 23rd: 11 Points
- 24th: 10 Points
- 25th-29th: 9 Points
- 30th-34th: 6 Points
- 35th-39th: 3 Points
- 40th-44th: 2 Points
- 45th-50th: 1 Point
- Each Elimination: 1 Point
Getting a lot of points will be something players have to prioritize, but you’ll need to get a certain amount to get the skin for free.
Here’s where you’ll have to place to ensure you come away with all you can come away with:
Europe
- 1st – 2,625th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
NA East
- 1st – 1,375th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
NA West
- 1st – 750th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
Brazil
- 1st – 750th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
Asia
- 1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
Oceania
- 1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
Middle East
- 1st – 250th “Cammy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling
- 8 Points Earned “Round Two” Loading Screen
You’ll need to make sure you check your in-game Compete tab on August 5 for the exact starting time in your region.
