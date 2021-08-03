Fortnite Buffs 2 Weapons Following v17.30 Update

A new Fortnite update comes with a variety of things to look forward to, and one of those things is new weapon changes.

With new weapons coming to the game quite often this season, there are bound to be some changes with each update. For example, the Rail Gun that was deemed to be overpowered earlier in the season now seems to be in a much better spot. The same goes for the UFOs.

As part of the v17.30 update, Epic Games buffed both the Pulse Rifle and Heavy Assault Rifle. It’s clear to anybody who tries to use the Heavy AR that changes were certainly needed to make that weapon more viable, so it’s good to see Epic address that.

Let’s dive in and take a look at what these changes consist of and if they will be worth using now.

2 Nerfs in 1 Day

The Pulse Rifle was never really considered to be a good weapon this season, and it doesn’t seem like that’ll be changing all that much following this update.

Following the latest update, it will now dish out more damage when aiming down sights, so if you’re somebody trying to make this weapon work, this will be your opportunity. Just don’t go into it thinking this weapon will now be a big part of the meta, but it will definitely be worth using more than it was before.

As for the bigger change, the Heavy Assault Rifle is now in a much better spot than it was before. Here’s a look at the changes:

“The Heavy Assault Rifle now deals increased damage, has a slightly reduced fire rate, and for the first few shots, has a higher accuracy than before.”

So, the Heavy AR will now shoot slower than it did before, but it will have better accuracy with its first several shots and it’ll do more damage. All in all, this is a pretty powerful nerf and it might make this gun worth using.

For some players, the Heavy AR was a good gun, so for those players, it’ll perform even better than before.

With the new Grab-itron weapon in the game, it’s tough to find a true home for either of these two guns in your inventory. The brand-new weapons usually get used for a day or so as players find new ways to experiment and play with them.

This new gun has the ability to redirect rockets from an RPG, so it’s definitely worth keeping around for a game or two. If you want to try out the new weapon balances, then you’ll want to test out the new AK. As for the Pulse Rifle, that one might not be worth a slot in your inventory.

We won’t stop you from using it a few times, but don’t get too upset to if it doesn’t feel all that different from before. This will especially be the case if you like to hip-fire this weapon because of its shooting speed when doing that.

