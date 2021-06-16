Famous Venom Villain Could Come to Fortnite Season 7

You might remember that one of the characters that was added into Fortnite back in the Marvel crossover event that was Season 4 was Venom.

Everybody’s favorite symbiote didn’t play a big role in the fight against Galactus, but he did show up. The way of unlocking him was interesting as you could get him for free by winning a tournament, something that we’ve seen Epic do several times again in the future.

While Venom might be known to the general audience as a villain, he’s largely been redeemed to be an anti-hero at worst, and there are far bigger threats than him in the Marvel universe.

One of these threats is fellow symbiote Carnage, and it sounds like he could be coming to Fortnite in the future.

Carnage in Fortnite

RUMOR: A Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the coming months. This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I'm still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change. Carnage will be part of the new Venom movie coming out in September. pic.twitter.com/JA4hb6f8zy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2021

According to a source speaking to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Carnage could show up in the game in the coming months.

Shiina says this information comes from a source that has been accurate about things in the past, but says to still take it with a grain of salt because plans can always change. We know this first hand because of all of the skins that were at one point meant to come to Fortnite, but for whatever reason just never did.

“This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I’m still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change,” he tweeted.

The only problem with Venom that comes to mind is the fact that he’s a bulky skin like Brutus and Cable, so a lot of players do avoid playing as him for that reason. If you’re all about being fashionable, then there’s likely no issue with playing as him.

Why Now?





Play



VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Official Trailer (HD) We missed you… so much. Sink your teeth into the new #Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Only in theaters September 24 Visit our site: venom.movie Follow Us on Social: facebook.com/VenomMovie instagram.com/VenomMovie twitter.com/VenomMovie twitter.com/EddiesClubhouse Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one… 2021-05-10T13:00:00Z

You might be wondering why Epic would possibly be looking at bringing Carnage into Fortnite right now versus back in Season 4, and that’s a fair question.

The most obvious answer would be that his movie is coming out in September, so a new skin could coincide with the release of that. Not that Fortnite needs a reason to release a skin into the game, but this could be a way of getting more players into the battle royale just so they can play as their favorite character.

Carnage is a much more slender character than Venom is, so there’s a decent chance that his model will be more in line with the rest of the Fortnite characters. Venom had two different styles, so the devs could go down that path again if they’d like.

Again, it’s worth mentioning that this is all a rumor for now and there’s no guarantee that Carnage will actually come to Fortnite, but it’s definitely a possibility. In the meantime, we can focus on confirmed characters like Superman.

In case you haven’t picked up the Season 7 Battle Pass and don’t know yet, Superman is confirmed to come to Fortnite, but we’re still a quite a ways out from him.

READ NEXT: Batman Finally Unravels the Mystery of the Fortnite Zero Point