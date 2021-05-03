Fortnite Reveals Tons of Upcoming/Scrapped Collaborations

If there’s one thing that has become clear in the recent seasons of Fortnite it’s that Epic is more than willing to collaborate with just about any person or brand on the planet.

Season 5 was jam-packed with them and while things have slowed down for Season 6, we have already gotten Lara Croft, Neymar and Aloy.

As it turns out, there might be even more on the way if documents revealed as part of the ongoing Apple vs. Epic Game lawsuit is anything to go by.

Some collabs with artists that were planned but are scrapped or not YET released. pic.twitter.com/0esuU4qayg — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 3, 2021

On May 3, several future or scrapped collaborations were revealed and there’s a lot of star power behind it all. Names like Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Lady Gaga and several others were all supposed to collab with Fortnite.

While the ship has sailed on some of these according to the dates with the images, there’s still a chance that we could see them show up at some point.

Let’s take a look at everything that’s been revealed.

That’s a Lot of Crossovers

okay speedrun leak catch up time Lebron was planned for Q4 of 2020 but didn't happen,

Rock q1 2021, hasn't happened [yet, for both] pic.twitter.com/R3vBjGDRXY — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) May 3, 2021

Two big names that could’ve shown up with their own skins in Fortnite are LeBron James and The Rock according to Lucas7yoshi.

What’s interesting is that The Rock has already been linked to Fortnite as part of the Foundation character, but nothing has come out of it as of yet.

Other big names include Katniss from Hunger Games, Samus from the Metroid Series, J Balvin, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

Epic also had planned a Hunger Games collab! pic.twitter.com/N0w1zOxgFs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

This leaves us with many different directions the developers can go with future crossovers and it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s coming next.

It’s interesting to note that Samus was supposed to come last season when Master Chief and Kratos both made their debut. Somebody who was notably missing was a representative from a Nintendo franchise, so she would’ve make a ton of sense. In fact, she’s one of the characters we’d like to see most.

Something that might still be happening, and very soon for that matter, is LeBron James coming to Fortnite. Here’s why now is the perfect time.

LeBron Skin Next?

Who makes the best/most comfortable gaming chair? I need one for myself — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 2, 2021

Perhaps just as a coincidence, LeBron tweeted about needing a gaming chair, which could be a setup for his upcoming crossover with Fortnite.

According to the documents, he was meant to arrive into the game back in 2020, but that has come and gone without any sign of the NBA superstar.

Keep in mind, the NBA Team Battles event will start next week, one day after the v16.40 update! Maybe the LeBron James outfit isn't that far away..? — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

However, an NBA Team Battles event is mean to start next week that pits Zion Williamson against LeBron, so if there’s ever been a good time for Epic to add NBA skins, this would be it.

Like Neymar, LeBron’s popularity is felt worldwide so this won’t just be something that appeals to a small demographic. If he did come into the game, it would be a big deal and we imagine a lot players would be snatching that skin up almost immediately.

For the time being, this is all just speculation, but we should find out if this is the case soon enough. In the meantime, just think of a world where all of this stuff actually came out.

You can read through the whole document here.

