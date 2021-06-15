Batman Finally Unravels the Mystery of the Fortnite Zero Point

Throughout Batman’s journey in the world of Fortnite, he’s found out a variety of things and made a bunch of new friends along the way.

The most notable thing he has discovered so far is just what’s inside of those indestructible bunkers that are found on the island. These three bunkers have been in Fortnite for several years now, so it’s nice to see that finally revealed, but the questions didn’t stop getting answered there.

For a while now, players have known the Zero Point plays a big role in Fortnite, but it was unclear just how important it was. We know that it was a gateway into many different realities, but we didn’t know exactly how it worked. This is, until now.

Batman, being the detective that he is, discovered how the Zero Point works and how characters are able to enter the game with ease.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue #5 spoilers ahead.

How Does the Zero Point Work

Batman found that the Zero Point was uncontrolled omniversial energy and theorizes that it cycles through “countless” realities per second.

This would be a way that the Zero Point can pick and choose who comes to the island on a whim, which definitely explains the sheer number of crossovers we had in Season 5. Of course, that was Jonesy controlling the Zero Point himself, something we see Deathstroke do later on in Issue 5 of this miniseries.

Now, the question is why this is happening and who’s behind it. We’ve seen IO Guards get mowed down in this issue, but we don’t really have any reason behind why this stuff is happening.

Obviously, it’s a way for Fortnite to do all of these cool collaborations, but we’re still waiting on the actual in-game explanation.

What More is There to Know?

The final issue has not released yet, but Issue 5 did leave us with a little bit to look forward to, but it might not be Fortnite-related.

At the end of Issue #5, Deathstroke was revealed to be the traitor that led to Fishstick’s death and then he escapes using the same device Jonesy used to travel to different universes.

This means that Catwoman and Batman are trapped with no way back home. Obviously, they have to find a way back to the DC universe some way or another, so it’ll be interesting to see Batman potentially find out how to harness the Zero Point and use it to get home.

If you picked up a physical copy of Issue #5, you have a Harley Quinn back bling code waiting for you in the issue. If you read the issue on DC Universe Infinite, you have a code that was sent to your email address.

To redeem this code, just head on over to this website, make sure you’re logged in with your Epic Games account, and then enter your code. Once you do this, log into Fortnite and you will have the back bling in your locker.

READ NEXT: Fortnite UFO Meme Strategy Could Lead to Easy Wins