Fortnite Crew Theory Links Bundle to Previous Seasons

Since March is coming to a close, we have another Fortnite Crew bundle to look forward to in the next couple of days.

This new pack will come with a skin, some cosmetics, 1000 V-Bucks and the Season 6 Battle Pass if you don’t have it. The new character will be Alli, a long-lost relative of Lynx, and some players have actually come up with a theory that could help us tell what the May skin could be.

If the May skin is accurate, this might be a way to predict even more of the future skins, at least in the very near future.

Up to this point, it’s looking like all of the Crew packs have managed to tie into a Chapter 1 season. For example, Green Arrow released in Chapter 2 Season 4, which is coincidentally the same season in Chapter 1 where all the heroes came into the game.

Let’s take a look at the full theory and see if there’s actually something going on here.

Fortnite Crew Theory

So far, each Crew Pack seems to have some sort of connection to one of the previous Battle Passes, starting in Season 3. If this theory is correct, the next Crew Pack could be related to Season 8! HD: https://t.co/8defROLV9C (Theory first posted by @FortniteJPNews) pic.twitter.com/xKs8zGb4R4 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 26, 2021

The theory, thanks to FortniteJPNews, shows that every bundle so far has matched up with a previous season.

Whether it’s matching the theme like December and January or tying into a past character like February or March, so far everything has lined up.

It’s tough to say for sure whether this is meant to actually be tied into another season or if it’s just a strange coincidence. Of course, we do know that nothing really happens accidentally in Fortnite, so Epic might actually be playing up something be here.

If this is all planned, it could end up painting a clearer picture about what to expect in the April pack and beyond. This leads us to some interesting theories and it might even result in the return of an old fan-favorite character.

Return of Peely?

Fortnite Season 8, if it’s known for anything, it’s for introducing Peely into the game as a Battle Pass skin.

It was hard to know how popular he’d end up being in the long run, but when he was first released, Peely was an eyesore.

He has since been reinvented in several different forms including a robot, a skeleton and several other things. It’s clear he’s here to stay, for whatever reason, so we might be gearing up for a special Crew variant of him.

As you might know, Peely was destroyed by Ryu in the Season 6 trailer, but he’s already been added back as a gladiator, so he’s definitely not gone for good.

Considering the five past packs have tied into a season, it’s definitely looking like the trend will continue on. It might feel like there are more than enough Peely skins in the game, but if Epic is able to put a new twist on an old favorite, we’ll be more than willing to check it out.

We know a lot of people are down on the Alli skin, so perhaps the potential Peely skin could get things back on the right track.

