Epic Doesn’t Rule Out 120 FPS Fortnite on Xbox Series X

The next-gen consoles have arrived with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and Fortnite is among one of the first games to make the leap.

Epic Games has already detailed what to expect from the next-generation version of the games, and the early returns are quite good. For starters, the game has received a graphical overhaul to take advantage of the new hardware and the game runs in a full 4K resolution at 60 FPS on both the PS5 and Series X.

Something that has been marketed for this new generation is some games hitting 120 frames-per-second, a thought that would have been a virtual impossibility before. We know that Rocket League is getting the 120 FPS update on Microsoft’s consoles, but what about Fortnite?

Epic Won’t Rule It Out

Fortnite isn’t the most demanding game in the world, but it does still require some beefy hardware to reach high framerates. If a 120 FPS mode ever did come to Fortnite on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, it would likely require the resolution and the graphics to be dropped down.

Many players who play the game at a competitive level would more than certainly be willing to make this sacrifice, and it’s something players already have to do on PC and mobile where the settings can be changed.

In an interview with Xbox Wire, Epic Games did not ruled out a 120 FPS and said they may be looking at it in the future.

“There’s definitely more we want to do with the Xbox Series X hardware, both in terms of visuals and reducing latency – we may also look at supporting a 120fps mode in future releases.”

The interview only talks about the Xbox Series X, which is to be expected since it’s an interview with Xbox, but any improvements made on this console should be able to happen on PS5.

When Could This Happen?

We’re likely still a while out from this potentially happening, but it could happen when the shift from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 is made.

This will allow more of the horsepower of the new consoles to be realized, so if Epic wanted to push the boundaries, this would be an excellent time to do so.

With some mobile devices already able to hit 90 FPS, reaching 120 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X shouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities.

