Fortnite Players Are Dying to Know What’s In This Bunker

It’s no secret that the Fortnite map is home to many secrets and things for players to discover, but sometimes there are things that seem like they are hints, but they actually lead to nowhere.

Back in Chapter 1, there was a small hatch located on the map that left players guessing about for months, and it got a point that no matter what answer was given for it, it would also leave players disappointed because of what they built up in their heads.

Four seasons in Chapter 2 and Fortnite players are beginning to wonder the same thing about a giant door to the south of Catty Corner that isn’t opened up.

You’re able to walk up to this location, but you can’t actually go inside it, and there’s a chance this spot can actually house a lot of secrets we’re not ready to learn about.

What’s In Here?

Fortnite player and Reddit user Silver-Menace uploaded a screenshot of the bunker door and mentioned how long it’s been and we still don’t know about what it’s hiding.

The post garnered more than 1,600 upvotes, showing how interested players are in learning more about this bunker.

It didn’t take long for players to mention the bunker from Chapter 1, indicating that Fortnite players can be very patient.

We still have no idea if Epic plans on ever opening up this door, and even if they did, there’s no telling if there’s even anything of value back there.

What Could Be Back There?

For right now, it seems like it’s a pretty safe bet that there’s actually nothing back there. It could be related to the villains that once roamed the island in some way, but it wouldn’t make much sense to hide things here.

There is always a chance this door can get cracked open at a later date, but that ship has seemed like has sailed when it comes to Season 4.

Perhaps things could changed when Season 5 rolls around in December.

READ NEXT: How to Unlock Foil Skin Variants in Fortnite Season 4