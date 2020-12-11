Where to Find Clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges & Lazy Lake in Fortnite

While actual weekly challenges are gone from Fortnite, Epic Games still has a variety of quests for us to do in Season 5, and many of them feel a lot like the challenges from previous seasons.

One of these quests in Week 2 asks us to track down clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges and Lazy Lake, and it’s a difficult task if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Throughout your matches in Season 5, you might’ve seen a few suspicious things already, like a weird suitcase or mailbox, and thought nothing of it. However, this is exactly what we’re looking for in this situation.

Where to Find All The Clues

For this quest, you’re going to have to keep an eye out for weird looking mailboxes. The catch is, these aren’t actually suspicious looking as they are just simply mailboxes.

Nevertheless, here’s where you’ll have to look.

Lazy Lake

The Lazy Lake mailbox can be found near the No Sweat Insurance building right outside. It’s not a hard thing to track down, so make sure you grab this and move on.

Holly Hedges

The Holly Hedges clue can be found at the bottom-left area of the location in a small building. Once you go inside, you’ll find a mailbox on its side and that’s going to be the end of this step.

Pleasant Park

This area of the map is back to being Pleasant Park after spending a season as Doom’s Domain, but the layout is still pretty much the same.

The final clue for this quest can be found on the north side of the location, just outside of the center park.

All in all, this is a pretty easy quest to, but there’s something about tracking down things across the map that is always excited. We’re looking forward to seeing what Week 3 has to offer!

