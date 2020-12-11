How to Unlock Matte Black Variant for Master Chief in Fortnite

With Fortnite Season 5 being a season of hunters, Epic Games is really pulling out all of the stops and getting some famous characters into the game.

While not exactly known as a hunter, Kratos has made his way into the game, and as soon as that was revealed, it was also leaked that Master Chief would be making an appearance too.

It took a bit longer than Kratos to hit the Item Shop, but Master Chief from the Halo franchise has finally arrived. Like Kratos before him, Chief will also have an exclusive style if you’re playing on the platform that made him famous.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the Matte Black variant.

How to Unlock Master Chief Variant Style

Everyone across all platforms will be able to grab the regular Master Chief style, but there’s a special version available for those who made the leap to the Xbox Series X|S.

If you purchase the skin and then play a match of Fortnite on the new hardware from Microsoft, you’ll get access to the Matte Black Master Chief style.

Once you have it unlocked, you’ll be able to play it on any platform after that point, but you’ll have to make sure you unlock it on the new Xbox consoles first.

Sorry Xbox One Owners

It’s looking like anybody playing on the Xbox One that hasn’t upgraded to the new generation yet will be left in the dust with this skin.

According to Epic’s blog post, this offer will only be available for Xbox Series X|S owners, which was to be expected after seeing Kratos go down a similar path with the PS5.

“When you play a match on Xbox Series X|S after purchasing the Master Chief Outfit, you’ll unlock the Outfit’s Matte Black Style — a memento of his Xbox history,” says the announcement.

If you purchase the skin now and get an Xbox in the future, you’ll still be able to grab the new style, so don’t sweat it if you’re unable to get it right now.

