Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Disney+ Discount Deal

It’s no secret that Epic Games and Disney have a really good partnership going, as evidenced by the ongoing Marvel theme of Fortnite Season 4.

Epic and Disney have also flaunted their relationship in the past with the massive Star Wars crossover that brought several characters, lightsabers, and even an exclusive plot point of Episode IX was revealed in Fortnite.

According to a new leak following the v14.50 update, there will be a special collaboration between Disney+ and Epic Games in the coming days or weeks that will give anybody who makes a purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop and discount on the streaming service.

Special Disney+ Discount

Fortnite x Disney+ – "NEW LOWER PRICES! POWER UP WITH DISNEY+"

– "From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us." (via @VastBlastt) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 3, 2020

According to Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and VastBlast, there will be a special incentive for Fortnite players who make a purchase using real money or V-Bucks.

If the leak is accurate, anyone who makes a purchase will get up to two months of Disney+ for free. Now, there are a lot of different factors that likely come into play that we’re not getting from this leak.

For starters, considering the fact that the wording says up to two months seems to indicate that this will depend on how much money you’re willing to spend.

A big purchase sounds like it’ll get you an extra month while a smaller one will just leave you with one.

When Does This Go Into Effect?

Something this leak doesn’t mention is when exactly we’ll see this special offer become active.

When something is found in the files, it usually means that it will come to the game before the release of the next patch, so that means we might not have much longer to wait.

The leak says the offer will run until December 31, so if it does go active in the coming days, it’ll run for quite a while, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get a month or two free of Disney+.

