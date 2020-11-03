What to Expect in Fortnite v14.50: Downtime, Bug Fixes & More

As Fortnitemares winds down and comes to an end in Fortnite Season 4, we have another patch to look forward to and with it comes a variety of changes.

The biggest thing we’ll see is Fortnitemares wrapping up and the remainder of the season beginning. We have the entirety of November to go through for the rest of the season, so there will surely be a lot going on.

Galactus is getting closer and closer to the island and we’re sure to find out much more about what’s in store for the inhabitants in the coming weeks.

We’re very likely to see some hints dropped in this update, whether it’s from leakers or Epic themselves. Before we can get there though, we first have to go through downtime.

Fortnite v14.50 Downtime

Hey there, everyone. v14.50 jets in tomorrow, November 3, and prepares Fortnite for next week’s next-generation consoles! Downtime will start at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/rjsTgF2Psj — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2020

According to Epic Games, the downtime for this update will begin at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on November 3. This means that you’ll be kicked out of your matches around this time, so you’ll want to make sure you’re all wrapped up by then.

This update also says it will prepare the game for next-gen consoles, which are currently slated for a release later this month. Epic Games also went in-depth with what to expect once the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arrive.

Although patch notes aren’t a thing in Chapter 2, we still have a good idea of what will be changed thanks to the official Trello board.

Fortnite v14.50 Bug Fixes

While it’s not quite as good as getting a look at actual new content coming to the game, knowing what bugs are being fixed isn’t that bad either.

Here’s a look at everything that’s scheduled to be fixed in v14.50:

Gas Cans temporarily disabled.

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting. (Creative)

There is no “Back to Hub” option in Creative Play server. (Creative)

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round. (Creative)

Weapons and perks not functioning correctly after 14.30. (Save the World)

Taking Storm Damage cancels Hoverboard mounting. (Save the World)

Unresponsive after opening Loot Llama then opening settings menu right after. (Save the World)

Wild West Llama not granting Steampunk weapon. (Save the World)

Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

That’s a lot to take in, but the majority of the fixes will be in modes that aren’t battle royale, so many of the players won’t notice a whole lot on the bug fix side of things.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything regarding potential Week 11 challenges leak because we have a lot of season to go but nothing more to complete each week.

