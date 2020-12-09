Leaked LTM Brings Iconic Halo Map to Fortnite Season 5

Although the major crossover that was Fortnite Season 4 is over, it looks like Epic Games still plans to collaborate with massive brands to bring exciting new things to the game.

After the release of Kratos into Fortnite, it appears that Master Chief will be following in his footsteps at some point, and it also looks like he’ll be coming with one of the most iconic Halo maps ever.

If you’re somebody who grew up playing the Halo franchise, or even if you’re somebody who recently got into it with the Master Chief Collection, then there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Blood Gulch.

As it turns out, it’s looking like Master Chief will be bringing a special Fortnite LTM with him that features that map.

Blood Gulch Coming to Fortnite

The previously leaked Halo "Capture The Flag" LTM will apparently be played on a replica of this Halo map! (Full credits for this leak go to @FNBRUnreleased) pic.twitter.com/xdmTWJdLIP — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 9, 2020

Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased revealed the upcoming Capture the Flag LTM will be played on a complete remake of Blood Gulch.

Considering how loved this particular Halo map is, it’s bound to have players very excited to play on it, even if it is for a limited time.

It’ll also be interesting to see what sort of spin Epic is able to put on the map to make it feel more at home in Fortnite.

When Does This Happen?

Unfortunately, we don’t have any sort of definitive timetable for when this LTM will actually come to Fortnite. We don’t even have information about the upcoming Master Chief skin either, so it looks like we might have to keep on waiting.

It’s also important to note that all of this remains a leak, for now, so you should take it all with a grain of salt until we get official word.

With that said, many of the leakers who revealed Master Chief have a very good track record, so it really comes down to a matter of when not if.

You can definitely include us in the list of the thousands of players who are excited to play as Master Chief in Fortnite.

