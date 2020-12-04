How to Unlock Armored Kratos Style in Fortnite

In a crossover that nobody saw coming, except leakers of course, God of War’s Kratos has arrived in Fortnite Season 5 and he brings his axe, shield and a severed head as cosmetics.

Despite being a character who has only appeared on Sony platforms in the past, Kratos is actually available on every platform Fortnite is available on. All you have to do is head on into the Item Shop and pick him up if you want him.

That may seem a bit strange for a PlayStation exclusive character, so it looks like Sony and Epic Games have teamed up to give Sony fans an extra treat.

As it turns out, if you own a PS5 and purchase the Kratos skin, you’ll immediately gain access to his Armored Kratos style.

Yes, Just PS5

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point. Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Sadly, although Kratos hasn’t actually gotten a game of his on the PS5, the variant style will just be available for PS5 owners only.

What you’ll have to do is purchase the skin and then load up Fortnite on the PS5 and that’s it.

This style should be able to be then used on other platforms, but now you’ll be able to brag about the fact you were one of the few who were able to get a PS5 around launch.

Even though Kratos will eventually leave the shop, if you purchase him now and then switch to PS5, you’ll still be able to get the extra style.

Will Master Chief Be Like This?

Since Sony was able to get one of their exclusive characters into Fortnite, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see Microsoft do the same.

Shortly after Kratos leaked as a skin, Master Chief from the Halo series has also shown up. Unlike Kratos, we actually got a good look at Chief and all of his cosmetics, indicating they are very close to coming out.

Perhaps this skin could enter the shop as soon as Kratos leaves if Epic wants to get all of their promotions out of the way fast.

