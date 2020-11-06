Every Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Challenge Leaks

Although the weekly challenges have come to an end in Fortnite Season 4, that doesn’t mean we’re all out of things to do.

If you’re somebody who hasn’t quite finished their Battle Pass off yet, or if you’re a person who wants to unlock all of the variant styles, then having a bunch of extra XP will definitely go a long way into helping you do that.

Several of these challenges have already gone live, but we’re going to have four weeks of them in total, and if you want to know exactly what you’re getting yourself into, then you might be interested in seeing the full list.

Every Challenge Leaked

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at every single one of these challenges and there are certainly a lot of them for us to tackle.

Many of them look like they’ll end up being very time consuming and even quite difficult. For example, it looks like players will have to deal damage using the Choppa’s blades in Week 2, which is easier said than done.

Ultimately, these are just extra ways to get XP, so they don’t actually have to be easy to complete, but if you’re looking for a challenge, this could be it.

When Does Season 4 End?

Currently, Fortnite Season 4 is on track to conclude on November 30, leaving us with the remainder of the month to get all of these challenges done.

We’ve heard that the season-ending event will be the biggest thing we’ve ever seen in Fortnite, so it sounds like there’s a lot of exciting things that will take place in this month.

Perhaps even a return of the original map is in the cards, but we might be getting too far ahead of ourselves there. With that said, there are a bunch of hints that indicate this could be a possibility.

Whatever happens the rest of the season, it’ll surely be an exciting ride, so buckle up!

