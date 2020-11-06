Fortnite Has a Special Map to Test Next-Gen Effects

The new generation of consoles come out this month and Fortnite will be getting a big upgrade no matter which route you decide to go.

While Epic Games did already explain what would happen on the new Xbox and PS5 consoles, and it’s a pretty big leap from what the current generation can offer.

However, words can only take us so far and it’s a whole lot easier to visualize what the new hardware is capable of if you can see if for yourself.

The PS5, which releases to the public on November 12, will have a lot of enhanced graphics and effects on day one. Thanks to leakers, we have an early look at what that will entail.

New Graphics, Who Dis?

Fun Fact: there is a test map named "Janus" which features tons of developer test objects all relating to the enhanced graphics seen in the PS5 Fortnite Trailer. Second image is me in the cloud :) Trailer in question: https://t.co/8J702gndRB pic.twitter.com/0ekQS5uaJu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 5, 2020

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey revealed there’s a special map that Epic is working on behind the scenes where they are testing what the new effects will be.

This includes effects for the RPG, grenades, Chug Splash and Chug Jug. Mainly, we’re going to be seeing many different visual effects, something that was shown off in the PS5 teaser trailer.

In the images, you can see the explosions from grenades and even the smoke and flames from the campfires look a lot better than they do now.

On top of that, HYPEX shared screenshots from Patriota’s newest video that reveals the look of the clouds and storm on the new consoles.

This is what the Volumetric Clouds & new Storm Circle will look look like, this is a preview on XBOX SERIES X from @patriota's latest video. pic.twitter.com/9UJovpe2s1 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) November 6, 2020

Of course, none of this means a whole lot in terms of gameplay, but if you’re spending hours upon hours a day playing Fortnite, it helps if it looks nice.

What About Xbox Series S?

Epic Games has confirmed the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be getting the same upgrades, so what you see here will also apply to the Xbox, so don’t worry about that.

While the Series X and PS5 will run Fortnite in a 4K resolution, the Series S will cap things at 1080p, but you should still get the graphical upgrades that the other consoles are seeing.

So far, it sounds like the only difference will be the resolution, which might not matter a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Ghost Rider Skin & Glider Price Revealed