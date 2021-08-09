Fortnite Gamora Cup: Rules, Format, Rewards & More

If you’re a fan of Marvel characters in Fortnite, you’ll be interested in knowing how you’ll get the chance to unlock Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy completely free of charge.

First teased the morning of August 9, Gamora was quickly revealed to be coming to the game and the way to get her for free is a very familiar one.

There will be a Duos tournament, similar to how Cammy was just unlocked, and it’ll reward the skin to the best of the best who compete. Not just anybody will be able to come away with the reward, so let’s take a look at how the tournament plays out.

Let’s first start with the format and how the scoring system works for the August 11 tournament.

Gamora Cup Scoring System

As with every other skin cup like this, the scoring system values placements above all. Eliminations will give you a point each, so you won’t want to forget about those, but staying alive does seem to be the most important thing for you to do.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

In order to compete, you’ll need to make sure you have 2-factor authentication on your account and you’ll have to have an account level of at least 30. Unlike tournaments like the FNCS, your Arena points won’t matter here, so anybody who wants to compete can do so.

Now that all of this is out of the way, it might be helpful to know where your duo will have to place to come away with the grand prize. This will vary depending on your region, so let’s take a look at that.

How to Get Rewards

With 10 games to compete in over a three hour window, there’s more than enough time for players to rack up points, but the amount needed will differ from region to region.

For example, Europe rewards more players with the skins, but it also has a massive playerbase there. Here’s how it’ll all shake out:

Europe

1st – 2,500th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st – 1,250th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st – 500th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st – 1,000th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st – 250th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st – 250th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st – 250th “Gamora” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Daughter of Thanos” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

You’ll need to check your in-game Compete tab for a look at when your particular region starts the tournament.

Good luck to anybody who is competing! If you don’t come away with the big prize, you’ll still be able to pick up the Gamora bundle in the Item Shop beginning August 14.

