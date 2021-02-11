How to Sign Up For Fortnite Hearts Wild Team Battles

The Fortnite Hearts Wild Team Battles are now live and you’ll want to make sure you get all signed up so you can get your rewards.

Unlike previous events where all you’d have to do is complete a set of challenges to get all the cosmetics, Epic decided to hold an event where you’d have to participate to get everything.

The developers did walk this back so that all you’ll have to do is complete one of the Week 11 quests in order to get the pickaxe, but all the other cosmetics will still be up for grabs through that event.

If you’re interested in getting a variety of freebies, you’ll need to know how to sign up. Here’s how to do that.

How to Get Signed Up For Team Battles

Hearts Wild Team Battles are here ❤️ We've prepped special challenges for 65 Creators and you can join the fun! Chose your team, earn points and claim some sweet in-game rewards.

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 11, 2021

The whole process is very easy as all you’ll have to do is head on over to this website, select from the remaining teams that are there, and then complete the challenges that are available.

Spots are limited, but there are 65 different teams to choose from so you shouldn’t run into too many issues.

Where the problem does lie is that many of the teams that have already been chosen will be packed with players, so that would likely put them in a better position than the empty ones.

At the very least, everyone will be able to get at least some of the cosmetics.

What Are the Rewards?

There is a banner, emote, spray, wrap and pickaxe up for grabs here that will all be determined by where your team places at the end.

For example, the team I chose is currently in third place, which means I will only be getting the first three tiers, and the pickaxe since I completed a Week 11 quest.

I did get signed up late, so I signed with an Oceania player. Your placement will be region-specific, so Oceania teams will only compete with Oceania teams.

This event does run for a week, so there is certainly time for the placements to change, and perhaps you can win more (or less) rewards than you’re currently guarantee right now.

Maybe you could even be the difference your team is looking for, so make sure you get out there and give it your all! The website will lay out your daily challenges, so check those out so you know what you’re doing.

