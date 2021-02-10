Fortnite “Mainframe” Zero Point Portal Leak Reveals Next Hunter

The very next Fortnite crossover has already been revealed and it’ll have The Flash making his way from the DC Universe all the way to Fortnite.

However, he’s completely unrelated to the Mainframe portal, something that we initially thought Freddy Fazbear from the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise was going to be coming through.

Ever since that was debunked, we’ve been left scrambling as to who it could be, and many fans thought it was going to be The Flash since he was revealed.

As it turns out, it looks like Epic has decided to collaborate with a different franchise for this one, and it appears to be a character from Tron that will be making their debut in Fortnite. Let’s take a look at what we know about this so far.

Tron Confirmed?

hmmm looks like this portal is bringing TRON to the Battle Royale Island. pic.twitter.com/TmJIWbcZ8a — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 10, 2021

According to various Fortnite leakers, it will be a character from Tron that will be coming through that Mainframe portal.

The main reason people believe this is the leaked image on the right is what the portal will look like, while the image on the left in FortTory’s tweet is from Tron.

If you want to investigate things a bit further, you’ll find that there are also some sounds that leaked that you can listen to and get more info from.

New PORTAL with sounds got encrypted pic.twitter.com/bsamJJCP2n — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 10, 2021

This definitely sounds like some good news for Tron fans.

What Can We Expect?

:: Incoming Transmission – Reality Log MCP-82 ::

Targets Description: They fight for the users pic.twitter.com/aCbdywI8FQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 10, 2021

Since the Tron franchise has several different characters it can bring over, we’re not entirely sure who Epic will choose for their crossover.

It’s possible there will be a bundle of some sorts that features a collection of characters, similar to how Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator arrived together.

With so many franchises to pick from, Epic just has free reign over who they decide to bring to the game next. It’s becoming to tough to imagine who could come to Fortnite next because the possibilities almost seem endless.

Who would you like to see as the next hunter after Tron? Who knows, your wish might just come true, no matter how crazy or wacky it sounds.

