How to Unlock Wakandan Salute Emote in Fortnite For Free

To celebrate the upcoming release of Black Panther into Fortnite, Epic Games has introduced a set of challenges that’ll be able to get you a free emote.

If you load up Fortnite right now, you’ll see there are a set of new challenges to complete on top of the Operation Snowdown ones called the Black Panther quests.

Heading into the Black Panther quests tab will reveal three challenges to do and none of them are really all that difficult to complete.

These quests are all about playing games and outlasting opponents, so if you’re playing Fortnite as you normally would, you’ll likely be coming away with this new emote before you know it. Here’s what you have to do.

How to Complete Black Panther Quests

Wakanda Forever. Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

There are just three challenges in total to complete, and you’ll even get 50,000 XP for doing them.

Here’s what they are:

Play matches (0/10)

Outlast Opponents (0/500)

Play Duo or Squad matches (0/5)

And there you have it! If you’re really dedicated about unlocking this emote in one day, you can definitely do that if you have a friend to play with.

Even if you have nobody to experience the game with, you can just queue up in Duos or Squads with Fill on and get the challenge done that way.

Do We Get a Skin Too?

We should be getting a special Marvel bundle that’ll bring Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster to the game.

It sounds like you might have to spend real money on it like The Last Laugh bundle, but nothing is set in stone as of yet.

At 6:45 p.m. ET, Epic will be uploading a special trailer to YouTube that will officially introduce the King of Wakanda, with the expectation he’d be arriving in the shop shortly after. We’ll just have to see if he brings his friends.

After this, it appears we’ll be done with Marvel characters, at least for the foreseeable future.

