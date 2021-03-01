Fortnite YouTuber Lazarbeam Teases Icon Series Skin

It appears that the next Fortnite Icon Series skin is about to be revealed and one of the longest tenured players is about to be immortalized next.

On the cusp of the Fortnite v15.50 update, Lannan ‘Lazarbeam‘ Eacott announced he would be the next player who is getting their own Icon Series skin in the game.

This is big news for fans of the YouTuber and with his announcement, he’ll become the third Australian player to have a skin, joining both Lachlan and Loserfruit. The only person left from the group would be Fresh.

Since this is Lazarbeam we’re talking, many people instantly thought he was trolling, but he specifically called it “not clickbait” on YouTube, so take that how you will.

When’s the Announcement?

MY FORTNITE SKIN REVEALLazarBeam X Fortnite – CODE LAZAR Thanks for helping me get to this point in my life :) 👕LAZAR Merch – shoplazar.com/ 🐤TWITTER – twitter.com/lazarbeam 📘 FACEBOOK – facebook.com/LazarBeamLannan/ 📷INSTAGRAM – instagram.com/lazarbeamyt Want my headset!? I wear the ASTRO.ID A40 To get 5% off your Astro headphones go to: astro.family/lazarbeam 2021-03-01T10:03:45Z

His YouTube video announcing the skin will go live at 5 p.m. ET on March 1, so there’s not that long of wait for anybody interested in seeing what his design will look like.

An Icon Series skin is not your typical Fortnite skin because these special cosmetics are created in the likeness of a streamer.

The timing of the announcement is curious because it’s presumably just a day before the final update of Season 5. As you know, there are all sorts of Fortnite leakers out there who are searching for new things, so perhaps this skin would’ve been found in the files.

We’ve seen creators in the past reveal their own skin or even ask leakers not to unveil their Icon Series, like Lachlan did with his design.

Perhaps Lazar was worried about this happening so he got out in front of it and put the skin in his YouTube video before the update dropped and ruined the announcement. Either way, we’re sure there are many people out there excited to get their hands on this skin.

Who Could the Next Icon Series Skin Be?

There are still so many skins to choose from for Icon Series releases if you’re in Epic Games’ shoes.

SypherPK, Fresh, Bugha, and Benjyfishy all come to mind as potential skins, but we’re not sure if Epic will go that route.

Sypher and Benjy have already received locker bundles in Fortnite, which could be a way of signaling that a skin is not on the way and this is the next best thing.

It’s tough to know exactly who is on the radar now since TheGrefg was the last skin that was confirmed by Epic themselves, so now we’re left in the dark.

Speaking of Grefg, his skin reveal couldn’t have gone any better as he was able to shatter the all-time Twitch viewership record with his announcement and release, so things certainly paid off for him.

Icon Series skins always drum up excitement within that streamer’s community as it is a way of seeing how far they’ve come. With Fortnite being as popular as it is, it’s no small feat to have somebody who looks like you in a game played by millions.

We’ll just have to keep an eye out for who’s next to be immortalized.

READ NEXT: When Does Fortnite Season 6 Start? Date, Rumors & More