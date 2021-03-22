Fortnite & Rocket League Team Up With Another Llama-Rama

The Epic Games umbrella has grown a lot over the past couple of years as Fortnite and Rocket League have grown to be tentpole franchises.

Very recently, Fall Guys was added to the mix, so we might be seeing crossovers happening very soon with Fortnite. For the time being, it’s just Rocket League and Fortnite, and there’s another Llama Rama event coming up to celebrate that.

Coming off the success of the first major crossover between the two games, it’s not surprising to see Rocket League and Fortnite team up again.

This second Llama Rama will be beneficial to players of both games as there are a lot of free cosmetics up for grabs if you take the time to put in the work.

The event kicks off March 25 and runs until April 9, so make sure you don’t wait too long to get started.

Llama-Rama 2021

There’s a lot of cosmetics up for grabs for both games, so if you’re a fan of both then you’re in for a real treat.

For Fortnite, you’ll be able to get a spray, loading screen, music pack, wrap and back bling.

Here’s the full set of rewards for both games according to Epic:

Challenge 1: BeYonder

Description: Play three online matches

Play three online matches Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray

Battle Ball Spray Rocket League Reward: Topper – DJ Yonder

Challenge 2: More Llama Bell

Description: Get 500 total points in online matches

Get 500 total points in online matches Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen

Llama-Rama Loading Screen Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem – Llama Bell

Challenge 3: Over Yonder

Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches

Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track

Everybody Dance! Lobby Track Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal – DJ Yonder

Challenge 4: Umbrella Royale

Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches

Get five Clears and Centers in online matches Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap

Zooming Wrap Rocket League Reward: Wheels – Umbrella Royale

Challenge 5: Extra Ordinary

Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists

Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling

Turbo Ball! Back Bling Rocket League Reward: Player Title – Extra Ordinary

Challenge 6: Winning is Everything (Rocket League reward only)

Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)

Win 10 online matches (Repeatable) Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP

There’s a lot to do, but you’ll just have to make sure you put the time in to accomplish all of this!

There’s a Concert Too

As an added bonus for this Llama-Rama, there will be a Kaskade concert in the Party Royale mode and it’ll be airing at these three times:

Friday, March 26, at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 2 PM ET

This won’t be a concert that’ll be earth shattering like Travis Scott’s was, but it’ll still be something cool for fans to check out.

With three different showtimes, you’ll have plenty of chances to check it out if you’d like, but there’s not going to be a whole lot you’ll be missing out on if you skip it entirely.

Previous events like this gave players a chance to get free cosmetics, but it doesn’t look like this concert will be giving players any of that. Good thing we have the Llama-Rama event for that!

