Fortnite Chicken Glitch Gives Infinite High Jump Power

Gone is the Sand Tunneling that played such a big role in Fortnite Season 5, but it has been replaced by a different way to rotate, and many players would argue that this way is better.

Yes, we’re talking about the chickens, and like the other animals in Fortnite, these creatures play a very important role.

Instead of burying your head under the sand and traveling across the map in that way, you can now hang onto a chicken and glide across the map.

As an unintended consequence, it also looks like there’s a glitch that’ll allow you to retain the power of the chicken without even holding it.

Maybe you could even try it out on your own and see how effective it can be. There’s always a bit of a grey area for glitches like this, so try and replicate them at your own risk.

Take a look for yourself.

Major Chicken Glitch

A Reddit post by TheCrazyBombYt showcases how holding a chicken for a long time could just cause it to disappear from your hands, but the effects of it remain.

This means you can jump through the air while using your weapons, effectively giving you a major advantage over your opponents.

In the video, you can see this player climb The Spire in the center of the map using the leftover power of the chicken along with the zipline, just showcasing how broken this glitch could be.

It doesn’t look like something you’ll be able to consistently pull off as it probably takes a lot of luck for this to happen for you, but it’s still a problem.

We likely won’t be seeing tons of players each match just gliding through the air like this without a chicken, but if you do, then this might be what’s going on.

Will Something Be Done Here?

For the time being, Epic hasn’t said anything about this glitch, possibly for the reason that it’s not that big of deal.

If we start seeing players flying all over the map in droves, then the developers will likely have to step in and give this one a look.

What we don’t want to see if the chickens disappearing for months at a time. If you think back to Season 5, you’ll remember the Sand Tunneling was disabled for what felt like half the season, and that wasn’t good.

It’s clear the chickens are meant to play a big role in Season 6, so we want them to stick around for the long haul. There are so many strategic ways to use these chickens and having them disabled at the start of the season will be a bad thing for players all around.

If this is something that’s being abused over and over, then Epic will have to step in and do something. If it remains something you hardly see, it likely just be fixed under the radar in a future update and players will forget about it.

READ NEXT: How to Craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite Season 6