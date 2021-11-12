Naruto Won’t Be Alone in the Upcoming Fortnite Crossover

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming Naruto crossover in Fortnite, and more details are being revealed about it by the day.

He’ll be taking over the Creative Hub on November 16, which is the same day his skin comes out. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Naruto has been a poorly kept secret and it was always just a matter of time before he came to Fortnite.

Of course, it was only thought that he’d be a skin, but it looks like it’ll be a whole lot more than that. As we count down the days, let’s take a look at what else we know about this crossover and what it’ll mean for our wallets going forward.

More Characters to Come

Obviously, Naruto is the centerpiece here and he’ll be the main attraction for people firing up the game again just to play as their favorite manga/anime character.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted a series of advertisements for the event, and if these are accurate, we can likely assume the characters shown will also be coming to Fortnite. This means Naruto will be joined by Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi are skins, but that is not confirmed as of yet.

You can also get a look at the wide variety of cosmetics that are coming on top of the skins, so this is all shaping up to be an expensive trip to the Item Shop. These cosmetics will almost certainly be sticking around in the shop for a while, so if you don’t have the V-Bucks right away you can wait until you do.

Naruto fans are going to be loving this crossover, but those out there who aren’t really fans of the show or manga will have some additional collaborations to look forward to in the future.

As part of Disney Plus day, an event where Disney showcased their upcoming slate of movies and TV shows, it was revealed that one of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time is coming to Fortnite.

Prepare For Boba Fett

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

On December 24, fans will be able to pick up Boba Fett in the Item Shop, and it looks like he’ll be joined by his ally Fennec Shand.

We’re still about a month and a half away from this collab, but it’s still something to get excited about if you’re a Star Wars fan. With The Mandalorian already in Fortnite as a skin, it does make sense for Fett to join him, and the only thing we wish is that it would happen sooner.

Obviously, the release date is meant to tie in with the new show, so we can’t be too upset about the news. What we don’t know is if he’ll be locked behind the Battle Pass paywall as the special skin or if he’ll be a typical Item Shop release. Remember, Mando was a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 2 Season 5 and that means anybody who didn’t pick up the pass from that season can never get him.

