Fortnite Naruto Skin Release Date Leaked, More Collabs Teased

Long have we waited, but it finally looks like the Naruto skin is coming to Fortnite and it’s going to be very soon.

After a series of rumors that have basically said it was coming any time now, a leaker confirmed the release would be happening in November. Now, that same leaker has confirmed the actual release date has November 16.

It won’t simply be a skin coming to the Item Shop either as it’ll also be bringing a Creative mode overhaul with it. Typically, we see this happen with a big release, and the way Naruto has been getting hyped up, we can count on this being one of the biggest skin releases we’ve ever seen in Fortnite.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Leaks Confirm Release Date

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao) Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, Naruto is set for a November 16 release, and it won’t even be happening at the typical Item Shop update time.

Instead, it’ll be happening at 9 a.m. ET, but he says that if the time changes don’t get mad at him, indicating there’s a chance it could still get shifted around.

Whatever the case may be, it’s looking like we have a much more concrete release date now, so we can mark that down on our calendar and count down the days. At the time of this writing, that’s just six days away, so whether it’s true or not will be revealed soon.

Perhaps more exciting is another leaker is hyping up the rest of the year with some even crazier collabs. While Naruto is a huge name, not everyone is an anime/manga fan, so it won’t be appealing to everybody in the way a character like Batman does. That’s probably why Epic has a million Batman skins in the game.

Collaborations have sort of become the norm in Fortnite over the duration of Chapter 2, and it looks like we’ll be closing out the year with them.

More Collabs

Naruto will officially come to the game on November 16! 🔥 The rest of the year has some crazy collabs.. https://t.co/lf1gBNZeUH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 10, 2021

Another prominent leaker in ShiinaBR has confirmed the rest of the year will have even more collaborations.

“Naruto will officially come to the game on November 16,” he said. “The rest of the year has some crazy collabs..”

At this point, it’s hard to imagine who could even come next considering we have just about everybody who could come to Fortnite ever in the game right now. This includes a variety of movie characters, superheroes and even characters from other video games.

Real life superstars like Ariana Grande and LeBron James are also represented, but we’re sure that fans can always think of somebody new to add, which is what’s so interesting about Fortnite at this stage in its career.

While it might not have the freshness it once did when it released, Fortnite has been able to remain in pop culture by capitalizing on just about every big release. Don’t be shocked if there’s yet another Batman skin to go along with the release of the upcoming movie. In the meantime, get excited for Naruto.

