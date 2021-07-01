Where to Find Every Alien Artifact in Fortnite Season 7 Week 4

A new week of Fortnite is here and with it comes a new set of quests to complete and Alien Artifacts to collect.

If you’re interested in leveling up your Battle Pass, then you will want to complete this week’s Legendary Quests before they expire, and you’ll also want to focus on the new Epic Quests. The Epic variety stick around the entire season, so you’re not going to be on a timer for those.

Something new this season are the Alien Artifacts that are scattered across the map. These are used to upgrade Kymera, the new alien skin you get by purchasing the Battle Pass.

Like Maya from earlier in Chapter 2, this skin can be customized as you see fit. Unlike Maya, the choices you make aren’t set in stone, so you’ll be able to switch out the cosmetics as you see fit.

Of course, you do need the Alien Artifacts if you want to be able to unlock all of the cosmetics. Each week gives us five more to get, so here’s where you can find all of the Week 4 artifacts.

Week 4 Alien Artifacts

The five artifacts are scattered all across the map so it’ll be tough to track them all down in one game.

If you are trying to get them all at once, your best bet would be to start at Steamy Stacks and work your way down to Dirty Docks. From there, you can rotate west through Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods and finally Holly Hedges.

The artifacts aren’t too difficult to find as they are pretty big and they float, so there’s nothing else like them in the game. However, other players might be trying to get their hands on them just like you, so you might run into resistance.

You won’t have to interact with the artifacts as all you’ll have to do is run through them, so you do have that working in your favor.

With five new artifacts each week, it isn’t too hard to track them down and stay ahead of the curve. If you missed any of the previous artifacts from earlier in the season, those will still be in the wild waiting to be collected.

How to Upgrade Kymera

Once you have artifacts to spend, you’ll want to head over to the Kymera screen on your Battle Pass and get to work.

There are plenty of different cosmetics to unlock, and you’ll be needing a lot of Alien Artifacts if you want to get all of them. You have until the end of the season to get as many as you want because once that’s over, you won’t be able to upgrade Kymera further.

There’s still a lot of time left in the season so there’s no reason to worry at the moment, but as that clock ticks, you’ll want to speed things up. Good thing Epic comes out with more artifacts each week. If you dedicate a chunk of time to collecting these, it shouldn’t be too bad for you.

READ NEXT: Where to Collect Doomsday Preppers Guide in Fortnite