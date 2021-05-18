Fortnite Wonder Woman Skin Could Arrive in Season 7

With Fortnite Season 6 coming to a close within the next several weeks, the rumor mill has started chugging and we already have some information about what’s coming in the near future.

According to Fortnite leaker FNinformation, there could a Wonder Woman skin at some point in Season 7. This wouldn’t be all that weird to see considering the DC Comics crossover is confirmed to continue into the next season already.

This news come courtesy of the Batman miniseries release schedule which has its final issue release in early July.

Not that the comic book is needed to release more skins, but given that it’s going on, this will be a nice excuse to bring more characters in.

We’ve seen Beast Boy and Raven enter Fortnite, two characters who are not connected to the miniseries at all.

Here’s what we know about a possible Wonder Woman skin in Season 7.

Wonder Woman Coming to Fortnite?

RUMOR: We could(!) see a Wonder Woman skin in Season 7! A source, that has provided me with correct information in the past, has told me a Wonder Woman collab could be possible!

On top of that, Donald Mustard already hinted at a Wonder Woman skin lately! — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) May 18, 2021

This remains unconfirmed at the moment, but FNinformation says a source that has given correct information in the past has said a Wonder Woman skin could be possible.

The leaker also notes that Donald Mustard has hinted at a skin too. With Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, Green Arrow, Harley Quinn and other DC characters in the game already, why not add Wonder Woman?

It seems like a simple addition to make considering she’s practically the only prominent name that’s still missing from the DC roster outside of Superman.

The question that remains is whether or not we’ll be seeing a DC Battle Pass similar to the Marvel one in Season 4.

Don’t Get Worried

About the thoughts some people have after the possible Wonder Woman leak: As far as I know, the Battle Pass will most likely not be DC-themed, so it won't be similarly structured to Season 4's Marvel Battle Pass! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, there will most likely not be a DC-themed Battle Pass in Season 7, so that should squash some worries that players have.

Keep in mind that there was also a rumor that Season 6 would have a DC Battle Pass, but that ended up being not the case. Raven did appear in the Battle Pass, but she was the only character from the DC Universe to do so. Perhaps Wonder Woman could go down that same path.

The way superheroes have been introduced into Fortnite has been fascinating to watch as it’s come from all sorts of different ways. Whether it’s Aquaman or Deadpool being secret skins, Raven, Thor, Iron Man, etc. being in the Battle Pass, Captain Marvel being part of a bundle, it’s clear Epic can go any route.

What they actually plan on doing remains to be seen, but if Wonder Woman is a Season 7 skin, she’ll have to be released somehow.

We’re still a few weeks away from the new season anyways, so we’ll stay more focused on how Epic intends to wrap up Season 6. The season got off to a blazing fast start, but has practically slowed to a halt in recent weeks.

Let’s hope the developers are able to kick it back into high gear and we can close out the Primal season of Fortnite with a bang! What are you looking forward to most about the end of this season?

