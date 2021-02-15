Fortnite Leak Reveals In-Game Stats Overhaul

For a long time now, the best way to get a detailed look at your Fortnite stats would be to head over to a third-party website that would keep track of your statistics.

If you’re looking for things like how many eliminations you average per match, what your average placement is, and even the number of points you average per Arena game, then you’d be hard-pressed to find it through Fortnite itself.

Fortunately for all you out there who are interested in seeing how you stack up against the rest of your competition, an easy way to track your stats could be just over the horizon.

Let’s take a look and see what’s presumably coming to the game.

Leaderboard Overhaul

Upcoming/Scrapped Hype Leaderboard, the points are wrong because epic has to finish the leaderboard still! pic.twitter.com/dVD0Au7bPR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 14, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we have a look at a possible upcoming leaderboard overhaul that would show you a detailed breakdown of your placements, average eliminations and more.

It’s definitely a long-overdue feature, so it’d be very nice to see it actually come into fruition. Like all leaks, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt because HYPEX even states that this is possibly something that has been scrapped.

It’d be a bit weird if that was the case because it does seem like something that would really be appreciated among players. Even if it’s only for the Arena playlist, it’d still go a long way to letting players know how they stack up against the competition.

Could This Happen Soon?

We’re expecting v15.40 to arrive as early as Tuesday, so perhaps this overhaul could be part of that. It would seem a bit odd for Epic to drop a massive change like this during the season, so maybe we have to wait until Season 6.

Luckily, that’s coming up pretty fast on us as we’re almost exactly a month away. The start of a new season is usually an exciting time because it means a new Battle Pass, new map changes, and a new weapon pool.

Of course, there are always some downsides to big changes, with Season 5’s biggest and most controversial one being the vaulting of the Pump Shotgun. Perhaps it could make a return in the next season.

Only time will tell.

