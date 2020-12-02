How to Get The Mandalorian’s Sniper & Jetpack in Fortnite

Out are all of the Mythic weapons from Fortnite Season 4, but that doesn’t mean every Mythic is gone for good.

In Fortnite Season 5, players are able to discover The Mandalorian himself wandering around the map and he has his own set of Mythics to be gathered. He’s just one of the many NPCs that can currently be found on the map, but not all of them are worth checking out like Mando is.

Upon elimination, he’ll drop both his Mythic jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, which has a built-in thermal scope, making it among the best snipers in game based on that alone. Here’s how to get it.

Land at the Razor Crest

You’ll notice that Fortnite Season 5’s map is radically different from the previous one as the whole center of it has received a near complete overhaul.

Gone are places like The Ruins and much of the water, all to be replaced with a few new POIs and a barren desert. Near the outskirts of this area, you’ll find the Razor Crest, which is actually an area you’ll have to visit for a quest too.

You’ll see Mando in this area, and like the previous NPCs we’ve seen in the game like Iron Man and Wolverine, he is no slouch.

He’ll take a lot of bullets to take down, so make sure you bring your best weapons, but go too slow as he’ll be a popular NPC for players to gravitate towards due to his strong loot.

What Makes His Loot So Good?

For starters, it’s looking like his jetpack is the only one available in the entire game, even in Arena mode.

His sniper has the thermal scope and dishes out a large amount of damage for even a body shot, making it something worth having in your arsenal. It’s also easy to break enemy structures with its melee attack, and it can be used for mobility too.

This combo of Mythics is fun to play with, and if you’re wearing the Mando skin, you can even get some light roleplaying in with the bounties too.

