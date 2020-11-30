Epic Games Vice President Describes Fortnite Season 5 With One Word

We’re just a day out from the Fortnite Season 4 live event that will usher in the start of a new season, and in true Epic Games fashion, the employees are hyping it up.

Although we haven’t seen any official Fortnite channels give any concrete teasers about the new season just yet, Epic Games co-founder and vice president Mark Rein promised he would describe Season 5 with just one word before it officially got here, and he has now delivered on his word.

Now, there’s not a whole lot you can decipher about a whole season from just one word, but that won’t stop us from trying anyways. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

One Word: Chaotic

My one word to describe the new season: chaotic! — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) November 30, 2020

The word Rein chose to describe the upcoming Season 5 is chaotic. Now, one could definitely argue that every season up to this point has been chaotic, so it’s hard to actually pinpoint what this would actually mean.

Chaos in this scenario could mean a lot of moving parts in the new season, which could actually be a strong possibility given that leaks have suggested the Galactus event will give us a trip down memory lane by showing us a glimpse at all of the events that hav already happened.

Of course, this could just be a simple way of Epic hyping up the new season without giving too much away. This does seem the indirectly confirm the craziness that is the Season 4 live event, so at least we have that going for us.

What Do We Know About Season 5?

Pretty much the only thing we know about the upcoming season is The Mandalorian will be the secret skin, and even that isn’t confirmed.

Instead of an entire Star Wars season, it’s expected that Mando will just be a special skin to go along with the season, similar to how Deadpool and Aquaman worked.

Outside of that, we’re going to have to hope tomorrow’s event will give some more hints because it’s not looking like Epic’s going to be giving us a whole lot.

