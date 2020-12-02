Where to Find the Razor Crest in Fortnite Season 5

Now that Galactus has been defeated, we can shift all of our attention to Fortnite Season 5 and all of the new content that the season brings with it.

One of these new additions is a series of bounty hunters entering the game, starting with The Mandalorian himself and he’s the first skin that you unlock upon purchasing the Battle Pass.

At first, it was expected he’d be the secret skin, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case, but instead it’ll be somebody else.

Much like The Mandalorian TV show itself, you can upgrade his armor by completing a series of quests. For example, a new shoulder pad can be unlocked by visiting the Razor Crest.

Here’s where you can find that.

Where to Find the Razor Crest

Much of the same map returns from Season 4, with the exception being pretty much anything that was around the Zero Point.

The center of the map is home to several new locations for players to explore, and the Razor Crest can be found at the outskirts of one of these spots.

South of the Colossal Coliseum is where you’ll need to head, just barely within the new sandy biome.

All you’ll need to do to complete this task is visit the spot and you’re all set. Keep in mind that you’ll likely run into many players and even Mando himself here, so it might end up being a pretty quick match.

All of His Armor is Upgradable

As it turns out, you’ll be able to get practically an entire new set of armor by the time all of his quests are done.

There are lots of different pieces, so it might end up taking a while, like it does in the show, but we’re sure that Star Wars fans will be more than excited to get it all done.

