How to Unlock Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7

The time has finally arrived and the newest Batman skin is here in Fortnite Season 7.

No, it’s not the same as the Batman Zero skin that came out earlier, but there’s another Batman skin that’s released as part of the Fortnite/Batman miniseries that just came to an end.

As the miniseries released its issues, new DC Comics characters came into Fortnite. This includes an updated style for Catwoman, Batman and Harley Quinn, and we even got some new characters with Deathstroke.

This all culminates with the Armored Batman skin, a reward for loyal readers who picked up every issue of the miniseries.

Here’s how to get it.

How to Get Armored Batman

The new Armored Batman skin is relatively simple to get, provided you were willing to shell out the necessary money.

Anybody who picked up all six issues of the miniseries and entered the codes found in them will get the style. This also includes all of the cosmetics that have been released up until this point, so there’s a lot up for grabs here.

This would run you around $30 for each of the issues. An alternate decision would be to pick up the hardcover collection of the comic that comes with every cosmetic. This doesn’t release for a few more months, so if you’re willing to wait, that will be an option.

Buying the comics won’t be the only way for players to get the Armored Batman skin, and there’s actually a much easier option for the typical Fortnite player.

Grab it From the Item Shop

On July 6, the Armored Batman skin will hit the Item Shop, so if you didn’t buy any of the comics, you’ll still be able to pick up the skin.

People who did get it from the miniseries do have a few hours of early access, so if you see people using the skin before it comes to the Item Shop, that’s likely what happened.

This is the same for each of the cosmetics that have come to the game from the comic, so nobody has been left out. Of course, players did have to purchase these with their own V-Bucks, so the comics were a better option if you planned on reading them regardless.

The codes from the comic books have always lowered the price of the bundles when they hit the shop too, so players were able to save some money there too. At the end of the day, the cosmetics are available for anybody, so no matter what path you go down, the options are there.

DC Comics skins do come back to the Item Shop every so often, so even if you miss out on Armored Batman while he’s in the shop, chances are that he won’t be gone for good. Now, we’re just wondering if there will be a sequel series because the door was left wide open for one. Only time will tell.

READ NEXT: NBA Superstar Leaked as Next Fortnite Icon Series Skin