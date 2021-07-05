NBA Superstar Leaked as Next Fortnite Icon Series Skin

The Fortnite Icon Series lineup reportedly just got a lot stronger with the addition of NBA superstar LeBron James.

While this might be big news, it’s something we learned about ahead of time due to the Epic Games and Apple lawsuit.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward is one of the most popular athletes worldwide, so like Neymar Jr. before him, he’ll surely be a hit among Fortnite players around the globe.

With Space Jam 2, which stars LeBron and several other NBA players, just around the corner, the timing for this Icon Series skin makes a lot of sense.

Here’s what you need to know about the LeBron James Icon Series skin.

LeBron Revealed by Leaker

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

The news that LeBron will be the next Icon Series skin comes from reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR.

“EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN,” tweeted the leaker.

While you’re already able to play as an off-brand LeBron by using the Lakers skin wearing number 23, that doesn’t compare to having the real thing at your disposal.

We don’t have a ton of information to share on the skin other than the fact Shiina confirmed it. This leak was then reconfirmed by another reliable leaker in HYPEX.

LeBron James skin is coming next update! – Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

– Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete! https://t.co/HV3M0byBXD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2021

HYPEX says you’ll be able to earn rewards by completing the King’s Bling quests and there will be a “custom goldness slider” when all of the quests are completed.

This is said to be coming in the next update, which might end up being July 13 at this rate, which would be the next Tuesday. This timetable would lineup with what Epic tends to do with updates, so we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case.

The date for this leak is also interesting, because maybe it could tie into the strange mural that showed up in Chicago.

LeBron Skin Linked to Mural?

A painting was spotted in Chicago by u/HostessGlazedDonut hinting for the 14th! There's also a painting that will appear ingame this/next week named Majesty/Grandeur & an upcoming skin with this text: "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests" Show me your guesses 👑👀 pic.twitter.com/ugElx1ShuY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2021

On July 3, it was revealed that a mural was being painted in Chicago that seemingly confirmed an event was going to be taking place on July 14.

The mural was unfinished at the time this image was taken, but it looks like you could make out a set of wings to go along with a crown.

This could mean a variety of things, but if you try to link it to LeBron, then the crown would make a lot of sense. Something that doesn’t make a ton of sense is why this mural is being painted in Chicago.

However, it could again come back to LeBron if you try to make a connection to Space Jam. LeBron’s Laker teammate Anthony Davis is playing “The Brow” in the movie, and he has a set of wings much like the mural is depicting.

Davis is also a Chicago native, so that could be why this mural is being painted here. Of course, that would seem to indicate that he would also be getting a skin in Fortnite, but that is unclear at the moment.

We’ll just have to wait for the official announcement, which should be coming in just a matter of days if the leak is accurate.

