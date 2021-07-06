Batman/Fortnite Ending Has Big Changes For Both Universes

Throughout the course of the 6-issue miniseries that saw Batman come to the world of Fortnite once again, players learned a lot about the insides and outs of the island.

For starters, we learned that island inhabitants forgets their memories and lose the ability to speak, something that was only just hinted at in the past. In Issue 4, the question of what was inside of the indestructible bunker was answered, something everyone has been wondering about for years now.

While all of that is big news, there’s nothing bigger than what was revealed at the end of the miniseries.

Warning: Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue #6 to follow.

Doctor Slone Meets With DC Villains

So much of the series has focused on Batman being on the island itself that we completely forgot about what was going on back in the DC Universe.

As it turns out, Season 7’s newest villain Doctor Slone was meeting with the likes of Lex Luthor and the Batman Who Laughs, and it turns out that she’s been working with these villains all along.

It was revealed that Deathstroke had the job of placing the Zero Point Anchor into Fortnite, presumably meaning there’s a direct link between the DCU and the island now.

The implications for this are huge because it opens the door for even more DC characters to come onto the island as they please. Lex and the Batman Who Laughs are good guesses as to who will arrive next, but we actually know who the next character is already.

If you purchased the Season 7 Battle Pass, you’ll know that Superman is coming later on in the season. Coincidentally, the final panel of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point shows a rift appearing above the Daily Planet, which is where Clark Kent/Superman works.

What’s Slone Planning?

Since Doctor Slone is such a new character, we don’t know a whole lot about her intentions just yet.

However, seeing her interacting with DC supervillains does make her allegiance abundantly clear and there’s no way she has good intentions for the Fortnite island and its residents.

In an interview with the creatives behind Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, writer Christos Gage and artist Reilly Brown, we asked what exactly she was doing in Gotham.

“Doctor Slone is part of the Imagined Order, which is this mysterious group that basically seems to be running Fortnite island,” Gage said. “Yes, at the end she’s seen negotiating with Lex Luthor, Batman Who Laughs, and nothing good can come from this, obviously.”

Since the story does seem to still be unfolding, there’s not a lot of information that can be shared, but Gage does leave us with something to chew on.

“In terms of what her plan is, what’s cool is these are all characters who are used to being the mastermind and they all have their own agendas and I think that’s all I can say at this point.”

What Does the Future Hold?

While this is the end of the series, it doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the last of Batman or any of his DC Universe friends on the island.

It’s heavily teased that another installment in this story will be coming, and with Superman coming in a few weeks, we asked if that was indeed the case.

“Hmm, that’s an interesting question,” Gage said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, but, probably.”

READ NEXT: Upcoming Fortnite Season 7 Weapon Revealed by Leakers