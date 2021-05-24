What to Expect in Fortnite v16.50: Deathstroke, Bug Fixes & More

What is shaping up to be the final update of Fortnite Season 6 is nearly here and it will be looking to close things out with a bang.

The final update of a season usually doesn’t introduce anything major as that’s what the start of the new season is for, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally void of new content.

This will be a big update, as all numbered patches are, so there will be a bit of downtime before players can experience all of the new stuff.

Here’s a look at when that begins and how early players will be able to hop into the presumed final update of Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite v16.50 Downtime

v16.50 brings: 🔓 A fan favorite comes back out of the vault 🏝 Survey and oversee larger spaces in Creative 🛍 Spend your Bars BIG in the next Wild Week starting June 3! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 24, 2021

There will be a bit of downtime with this update, and if it’s anything like your typical downtime, it’ll last around an hour or so.

At this time, you’ll be taken out of any game you’re in, so you’ll want to make sure you’re all wrapped up so you don’t miss out on any potential Victory Royales. It will take place at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on May 25, so it’s not exactly a popular time for Fortnite anyways.

It’s expected that the fan-favorite gun will be the Dual Pistols as this week’s Legendary Quest mentions them.

Once the downtime is complete, players will be able to jump back into the action and see everything new. On top of new things, an update is usually when we can expect a plethora of bug fixes and v16.50 is also delivering on that end.

All Confirmed Bug Fixes

To the credit of the developers, there aren’t a ton of bugs plaguing Fortnite at the time being. There’s no game-breaking glitches or anything of the sort, so that’s something to be happy about.

Here’s a look at all of the upcoming bug fixes confirmed by the Fortnite Trello board. Remember, this will be your best source of information if you’re ever wondering if a nagging bug is being fixed soon.

Player-built structures have reduced visuals in PC Performance Mode.

Just-added friends wrongly appearing offline.

Unable to equip cape Back Blings on Rebirth Raven’s Rachel Roth Style.

Moving left in the inventory on controller skips the last weapon slot.

“Recent Islands” list does not update. (Creative)

The ocean is invisible in the minimap. (Creative)

A game not starting if player is in Phone Booth. (Creative)

All in all, there’s not a ton going on that needs to be fixed, which is actually a good thing.

Deathstroke is Coming

If you’re a fan of DC Comics, then you might be happy to know that Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite.

We’ve known about this being the case for a while now, but the means of getting him have been revealed. He’ll still be getting a traditional Item Shop release, but some players will have the chance to get him for free.

This comes in the form of a tournament, and it’s similar to how we unlocked Beast Boy earlier in the season. The big difference is Beast Boy’s tournament was Duos, but Deathstroke’s is Solos.

This means it’ll all be in your hands. Good luck!

READ NEXT: Simple Trick Lets You Do Fortnite Shockwave Quests Easily