How to Get Deathstroke Zero Skin For Free in Fortnite

In true Fortnite fashion, players will have a chance to get the upcoming Deathstroke skin free of charge.
If you’ve been an avid Fortnite player for the last several seasons, then you might already see where this is going. Deathstroke will be free if you’re on of the elite few who are able to win him in a tournament.
Epic did decide to change things up a bit with the tournament and ditched the typical Duos format. Instead, you’ll have to go it alone if you want to win the Deathstroke skin.
This means it’ll all come down to your individual abilities, so let’s see if you have what it takes to come away with this skin for free.
The Deathstroke Cup
Mercenary, assassin and enemy to the Teen Titans. @DCComics Deathstroke makes his way to the Island.
Read all about his new Outfit and the Deathstroke Zero Cup where you can earn the Outfit early.
Read more: https://t.co/DPCv5Pbopx
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 24, 2021
This solo tournament takes place on May 27, so you do still have a few days to hone your skills in preparation for this.
Like all tournaments, you’ll have a three-hour time window to play up to 10 matches. In these matches, you’ll want to earn as many points as you can because that is what will determine who gets the skin or not.
Anybody who gets eight points or more will earn the Slade’s Watching Spray, so it’s not a total loss if you aren’t able to win the skin.
Keep an eye on your in-game compete tab for the start time in your region. Now, it might help to know the format and where you’ll have to place.
We have you covered.
Format & Where You’ll Have to Place
Unlike many of the tournaments this season, this one is open to every player instead of being locked away to those only in the Champion League.
This does mean the skill of the players will be all over the place, but it does give more players a shot at getting the skin.
Placements will be king here as eliminations will just reward you with a point. Here’s how it all works out:
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- 2nd: 25 points
- 3rd: 22 points
- 4th: 20 points
- 5th: 19 points
- 6th: 17 points
- 7th: 16 points
- 8th: 15 points
- 9th: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th – 15th: 11 points
- 16th – 20th: 9 points
- 21st – 25th: 7 points
- 26th – 30th: 5 points
- 31st – 35th: 4 points
- 36th – 40th: 3 points
- 41st – 50th: 2 points
- 51st – 75th: 1 point
- Each Elimination: 1 point
Now, this doesn’t mean you should just hide in a bush all game, but it does mean you should try to stay alive as long as you possibly can.
If you’re one of the lucky few who is able to rack up a ton of points, then here’s where you’ll have to place in your particular region to get the skin:
Europe
- 1st – 4,500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
NA East
- 1st – 2,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
NA West
- 1st – 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
Brazil
- 1st – 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
Asia
- 1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
Oceania
- 1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
Middle East
- 1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.
- 8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray
Well, your work is certainly cut out for you here. Remember, if you’re unable to win the skin with this tournament, you’ll be able to pick up the skin in the Item Shop beginning June 1.
