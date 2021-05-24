How to Get Deathstroke Zero Skin For Free in Fortnite

In true Fortnite fashion, players will have a chance to get the upcoming Deathstroke skin free of charge.

If you’ve been an avid Fortnite player for the last several seasons, then you might already see where this is going. Deathstroke will be free if you’re on of the elite few who are able to win him in a tournament.

Epic did decide to change things up a bit with the tournament and ditched the typical Duos format. Instead, you’ll have to go it alone if you want to win the Deathstroke skin.

This means it’ll all come down to your individual abilities, so let’s see if you have what it takes to come away with this skin for free.

The Deathstroke Cup

Mercenary, assassin and enemy to the Teen Titans. @DCComics Deathstroke makes his way to the Island. Read all about his new Outfit and the Deathstroke Zero Cup where you can earn the Outfit early. Read more: https://t.co/DPCv5Pbopx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 24, 2021

This solo tournament takes place on May 27, so you do still have a few days to hone your skills in preparation for this.

Like all tournaments, you’ll have a three-hour time window to play up to 10 matches. In these matches, you’ll want to earn as many points as you can because that is what will determine who gets the skin or not.

Anybody who gets eight points or more will earn the Slade’s Watching Spray, so it’s not a total loss if you aren’t able to win the skin.

Keep an eye on your in-game compete tab for the start time in your region. Now, it might help to know the format and where you’ll have to place.

We have you covered.

Format & Where You’ll Have to Place

Unlike many of the tournaments this season, this one is open to every player instead of being locked away to those only in the Champion League.

This does mean the skill of the players will be all over the place, but it does give more players a shot at getting the skin.

Placements will be king here as eliminations will just reward you with a point. Here’s how it all works out:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th – 15th: 11 points

16th – 20th: 9 points

21st – 25th: 7 points

26th – 30th: 5 points

31st – 35th: 4 points

36th – 40th: 3 points

41st – 50th: 2 points

51st – 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point

Now, this doesn’t mean you should just hide in a bush all game, but it does mean you should try to stay alive as long as you possibly can.

If you’re one of the lucky few who is able to rack up a ton of points, then here’s where you’ll have to place in your particular region to get the skin:

Europe

1st – 4,500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st – 2,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st – 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st – 1,000th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st – 500th “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

8 Points Earned “Slade’s Watching” Cosmetic Spray

Well, your work is certainly cut out for you here. Remember, if you’re unable to win the skin with this tournament, you’ll be able to pick up the skin in the Item Shop beginning June 1.

READ NEXT: Simple Trick Lets You Do Fortnite Shockwave Quests Easily