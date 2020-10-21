HyperX Cloud II Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset Review

Specs

Headphone

• Driver: Dynamic, 53-mm with neodymium magnets

• Type: Circumaural, Closed back

• Frequency Response: 15-Hz to 20-kHz

• Impedance: 60-Ω

• Sound Pressure Level: 104-dBSPL/mW at 1-kHz

• T.H.D.: ≤1-percent

• Weight: 300-g

• Weight With Mic: 309-g

• Cable Length and Type: USB charge cable (0.5-m)

Microphone

• Element: Electret condenser microphone

• Polar Pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

• Frequency Response: 50-Hz to 6.8-kHz

• Sensitivity: -20-dBV (1-V/Pa at 1-kHz)

Wireless Range

• 2.4-GHz

• Up to 20-meters

Battery Life

• 30-hours

HyperX’s long line of Cloud-themed wired and wireless headsets are top of the line audio peripherals. The basic Cloud, Stinger, Alpha/Alpha S, Revolver, Flight/Flight S, Orbit, and MIX headsets all offer top of the line audio feedback and maximum comfortability. The Cloud II, in particular, is one of HyperX’s most refined wired headset models. Now the revered gaming peripheral giant has decided to make all of the features tied to the wired Cloud 2 available in a brand new wireless edition. The Cloud II Wireless + 7.1 headset cuts all the cords tied to its predecessor and does an amazing job of retaining the commendable elements you’ve come to expect from HyperX’s Cloud headset family.

Since this rendition of the Cloud 2 is completely wireless, there’s no USB-connected audio control box to speak of. Not having to deal with all the extra cords tied to that audio box during your gaming sessions is definitely a plus. I gave this headset plenty of chances to impress me across the consoles it’s compatible with, which includes the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Thankfully, the wireless Cloud II works well with all three gaming devices and is an especially worthwhile option for Switch owners who regularly play in TV mode. The setup process for the wireless Cloud II is a simple affair – all there is to do is attach the USB wireless adaptor to your console of choice and you’re good to go.

Like the wired Cloud II headset, this wireless edition comes outfitted with memory foam earmuffs. The physical feel of those earmuffs and the soft headband connecting them is top-notch. This wireless pair of headphones stayed cool and comfortable throughout the hours-long gaming sessions I put it through across several days. The headphones themselves come in a more circular feel without the edges featured on the wired model – this is a nice change in form and feel that makes the wireless Cloud II that much more comfortable and sleeker. The headset’s high durability and lightweight form factor are also worth plenty of high praise. As for its 30-hour battery life and long wireless range, those features will most certainly push the Cloud II into your gaming peripheral collection as your go-to headset.

On an audio level, the Cloud II sounds as crisp and clear as its wired sibling. The signature HyperX virtual surround sound helps every sword clash, shield bash, car drift, and every other type of gaming audio sound its absolute best. The noise cancellation feature means you’ll be fully immersed in whatever you’re doing and block out everything that’s actively trying to disrupt your concentration. The same high quality of sound that comes through this pair of headphones is comparable to the quality of the noise-canceling microphone. My voice came through loud and clear at all times, which came as no surprise once I told my online allies which headset I was working with. The wireless Cloud II looks and sounds like a dream in every area that matters, which means it’s the perfect option for HyperX headset users who have no use for additional wires.

Pros:

The lack of a wired audio box makes this version of the Cloud II more easily accessible

The memory foams are super comfortable and cool to the touch for hours on end

The virtual 7.1 surround sound option sounds incredible and can be heard without having to actively turn it on

Cons:

None to speak of

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

