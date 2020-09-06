EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 Pro Wired Gaming Headset Review

Key Features

• Engineered for the competitive gamer

• Closed acoustic design and ergonomic ear pads for passive noise attenuation

• Exceptional audio realism

• Lift-to-mute boom arm adjusts for best voice pick up position

• Adjustable contact pressure headband for long-lasting comfort

The EPOS | SENNHEISER excels in the gaming headsets sector. Their lineup of wired and wireless options offers top-notch audio via open/closed acoustic and 7.1 surround sound variations, plus they’re known for providing gamers who play for a lengthy amount of time with maximum comfortability. One of the company’s latest headset releases comes in the form of the GSP 601 Pro Wired Gaming Headset, a sleek looking model that maintains the high reputation for quality that EPOS | SENNHEISER is known for. If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset that works well across multiple platforms, the GSP 601 is most definitely worth your consideration.

Not only does the GSP 601 look great thanks to its black and white color scheme, but it also feels extremely cozy on one’s head. When you hold it in your hands, you get the sense that it might end up feeling too heavy. But there’s no need to worry – setting this headset on your head and leaving it there for a long duration never feels uncomfortable. The build quality of the GSP 601 makes it feel sturdy and wearing it is always a pleasant endeavor. The padding included within the earmuffs adds that extra sense of comfort that helps the GSP 601 achieve main headset status should anyone choose to utilize it for their many consoles and PC devices.

On the audio side of the spectrum, the GSP 601’s sound comes through wonderfully. I put the headset through its paces via my Xbox One and came away impressed. The hookup cables that come with the headset allow you to easily attach it to your gaming rig of choice and remove it from that device with no hassle at all. Hooking it up to my Xbox One controller was a simple process and testing its sound delivery was an eye-opening experience. The intense gunfire of first-person shooters, the roaring crowds present within sports simulators, and the vicious beatings featured in fighters all sounded super crisp and immersive on behalf of the GSP 601. It seemingly picks up every bit of the action happening onscreen and does an excellent job of pushing it through as clearly as possible. The volume wheel is easy to access and blends right in with the headset’s overall design, which is a small but commendable aesthetic element I must point out.

The GSP 601’s mic is also easy to activate/deactivate – pulling it down sets it to active use and pulling it back up automatically mutes it. Judging by the vocal reactions of the people I played with online, my voice comes through clear as day. Speaking at different volumes is no issue for this headset – it’s capable of picking up the tiniest of whispers and the loud excited screams that emanate from extremely hyped competitors. The mic might be a little too strong when it comes to picking up sound, however – I was told by some that my background noise (such as me breathing and a nearby fan running) was a little too noticeable. It’s best to be mindful of the GSP 601 mic’s high sensitivity, but that issue is not entirely bothersome. Your voice will be heard in a clear and concise manner at all times with the GSP 601 in your possession.

Pros:

It feels hefty, but feels extremely comfortable when worn

The audio that comes through this pair of headphones is pristine

The mic attached to this headset model works well on both the talker/listener side of the spectrum

Cons:

The headset’s mic is prone to picking up too much background noise, such as heavy breathing

Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

