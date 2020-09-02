HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset Review

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset White Versionhttps://bit.ly/2EwkPkX 2020-08-27T09:00:51Z

Specs

Headphone

• Driver: Dynamic, 40-mm with Neodymium Magnets

• Type: Close-Back

• Frequency Response: 20-20-kHz

• Impedance: 16-ohms

• Sound Pressure Level: 95.5dBSPL, 1mW at 1-kHz

• T.H.D: ≦2-percent

• Battery Life: Up to 17 hours

• Wireless Range: 2.4-Ghz, Up to 12-meters (Open Field)

Microphone

• Element: Electret Condenser Microphone

• Polar Pattern: Uni-Directional, Noise-Cancelling

• Frequency Response: 50-Hz- to 8-kHz

The next generation of console hardware is right around the corner. And with that new lineup of next-gen machines comes new peripherals, such as controllers, portable hard drives, and headsets. HyperX is looking to be the first headset manufacturer out of the gate to offer a brand new model that audiophiles will flock to once the PS5 finally lands in their living rooms. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset is a cost-efficient headset that sounds and looks great but comes up short when it comes to its overall sturdiness. But if you’re willing to deal with that minor blemish on an otherwise quality gaming headset, then you’ll certainly get your money’s worth out of HyperX’s newest piece of audio hardware.

Besides being future-proofed to work on the next PlayStation console, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless headset also works with PS4 and PC. I mainly put this headset through its paces on my PS4 Pro and came away mostly pleased. When it comes to its aesthetic presentation, the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless looks impressive. The all-white color scheme on the headset’s outer shell is quite the looker, plus the blue cushions behind both ear muffs are a nice touch. But when you hold this headset in your hands for the first time, you’ll most likely think to yourself that it feels far too cheap and prone to breaking after just one errant drop on a hard surface. Due to the relatively cheap price this headset is asking for, its disappointing feel shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless may not get top honors for its cheap plastic feel, but it excels in the areas that matter most – audio quality and comfortability factor. The 40-mm Drivers that power this headset model help every game you play come through its speakers as clear and dynamic as possible. Explosive first-person shooters (such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and fighting games (Street Fighter V, in my case) that place special emphasis on impactful moves being landed sound effective. Since this is a wireless headset, it’s possible to move to another room to test its wireless range. Thankfully, it still sounds as immersive and clear as possible in that case. Donning this headset on your head for several hours never feels uncomfortable, so you’ll have no issue keeping these on during a fully charged session (which impressively goes up to 17 hours).

The noise-canceling microphone is commendable in its own right. It does a great job of doing everything to pick up nothing but your voice and completely block out disruptions such as nearby fan air. The controls on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless are implemented well – pulling the microphone down turns it on and simply pushing it back up places it in mute mode. The power button and volume control wheel both rest near the bottom of the left earmuff, which allows you to quickly alter your preferred sound settings and never have to struggle with them during a heated online multiplayer session. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset provides easy audio controls, great sound via the headphones and mic, an incredibly comfortable feel, and so much more. This headset is easily recommendable thanks to all those pluses.

Pros:

The headet’s sound and mic quality are equally satisfying

This model’s comfortability factor is certainly high

The on-ear controls are accessible and easy to understand

Cons:

The headset’s overall form feels a bit cheap and flimsy

Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

