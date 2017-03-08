Top 15 Best Greenhouses To Buy Online

Gardeners in all climates and locations love greenhouses. Greenhouses allow us to pursue our favorite past time no matter what the weather looks like outside, and they let us get a jump start on the growing season for flowers and vegetables. With the right equipment, greenhouses even let us grow plants that we could not ordinarily grow outdoors, like growing fruit, avocados or orchids in colder climates. In the past greenhouses were constructed of wood or metal frames with glass panels. These structures are beautiful but extremely expensive, as well as vulnerable to strong weather like hail or very strong winds. They also are not practical for people who live in apartments or have small yards. These days you can purchase greenhouses online in every shape and size, from mini greenhouses that fit on a table top all the way up to full size greenhouse kits made of lightweight, durable and easy to assemble materials.

This list is divided into three sections to make it easy for you to find your perfect greenhouse. Items 1-5 are small or mini greenhouses, the perfect size for a balcony, a small yard or to be used right in your garden. Items 6-10 are mid sized greenhouses that can fit in a small or large yard, and come in a few different sizes to meet your requirements perfectly. If you have a lot of space, items 11-15 are large and extra large greenhouses. Even full sized greenhouses can be affordable, and we have included models to fit every budget.

Small Greenhouses

Small sized greenhouses are perfect for anyone who has a small yard, patio, deck or balcony. These tiny greenhouses allow you to start seeds outdoors and overwinter plants without taking up space inside of your house. There are also smaller hot-frame style greenhouses that you can place directly on top of planter boxes or garden beds to start your growing season off early.

1. Best Mini Greenhouse: Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse

This greenhouse from Gardman is simple, easy to set up and provides perfect coverage for seedlings, seeds and young plants. It has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.com and is the #1 best seller in greenhouses. It has four tiers of shelving and the size is perfect for a balcony, porch or small back yard – 27″ Long x 18″ Wide x 63″ High. This mini greenhouse is constructed of a tubular fit steel frame (no tools required for assembly) and a clear polyethylene cover to allow the maximum amount of sunlight in for your plants. The front door is zippered to keep wind and rain out, and rolls up for easy access. This greenhouse is also available with hassle-fee packaging and quick shipping from Amazon Prime.

Size: 27″ x 18″ x 63″

Price: $39.85

Watch a review video of a similar greenhouse here.

Pros:

Very small footprint, great for porches or other small spaces

Fast shipping in hassle free packaging

Easy to assemble with no tools required

Cons:

Requires some assembly

Not large enough for overwintering bigger plants

Plastic cover may become opaque over the years through exposure to UV rays

2. Best Wooden Frame Greenhouse: Giantex Portable Cold Grame Greenhouses

Giantex makes strong and durable wooden framed mini greenhouses that not only keep your plants safe and warm, they look great too. These greenhouses are more sturdy than others that use plastic sheeting, and are not as vulnerable to UV degradation. You can choose from four different configurations with the same Fir wood framing. The two-tiered greenhouse would look great in any porch or yard, and has plenty of room for seedlings and small plants. The raised cold frame is perfect for a small amount of seedlings or plants, and has a shelf underneath for storage as well. There are also two sizes of cold frames that go right on top of sensitive plants in your garden, allowing you to extend the growing season.

Two tiered Greenhouse: 30″ X 22″ X 43″

Raised cold Frame With Shelf: 35″ X 19″ X 41″

Small Cold Frame: 35″ X 31″ X 23″

Large Cold Frame: 39″ X 25″ X 15″

Price: $58.99 to $129.99 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch a video about using a cold frame here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive compared with other wooden frame greenhouses

High quality construction

Hinged lid for easy one handed access to your plants

Cons:

Panels are made of plastic

Not many customer reviews

Does not have free shipping

3. Best Tiny Greenhouse: Educational Insights GreenThumb Classroom Greenhouse

If you are in need of an extra small greenhouse for a small balcony, table top, classroom, or any other small space, this two tier greenhouse from Educational Insights is a great choice. This greenhouse resembles full sized steel frame models but in a much smaller scale. It is easy to assemble with no tools required, consisting of a steel frame, plastic connectors and wire mesh shelving. The top shelf is optional, so if you have taller plants you can leave it out. The clear vinyl cover provides 360 degree access to valuable sunshine to keep your plants nice and warm. The door in front has an easy access zippered opening and can be rolled up and tied in place as well.

Size: 38″ x 36″ x 19″



Price: $47.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Easy to assemble with no tools

Fits in even the smallest space

Study and easy to clean

Cons:

Some assembly required

Relatively expensive for the size

Very small capacity, cannot hold many plants

4. Best Portable Greenhouse: Flower House PlantHouse Pop-Up Greenhouse

The PlantHouse mini greenhouse from Flower House is a portable, lightweight greenhouse with an easy up and easy take down design that makes it convenient to transport anywhere you need it. If you have a small space and do not want to have a permanent greenhouse, this pop-up tent style plant house can be set up in seconds and taken down just as quickly when you are finished. It has a bottomless design and does not require flat or hard ground to stand on, so it can also be used as a cold fame around individual plants. This greenhouse comes in four sizes ranging from two feet square to five feet square, so whether you need something very tiny or something slightly larger there is a PlantHouse that will work for you.

PlantHouse 2: 2′ X 2′

PlantHouse 3: 3′ X 3′

PlantHouse 4: 4′ X 4′

PlantHouse 5: 5′ X 5′

Price: $77.38 to $119 depending on size

Watch an instructional manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Very lightweight and easy to move around

Easy to set up and take down with pop-up design

Includes a sun shade for tender or sensitive plants

Cons:

Plastic cover is not clear

Does not have any shelving

Could easily be blown away in windy conditions

5. Best Small Cloche Greenhouse: Quictent Portable Cloche Greenhouse

If you need a cloche style mini greenhouse to use directly in your garden, this model by Quictent is a great solution that will help you significantly extend your growing season. This cloche style greenhouse has a bottomless design and lightweight, portable frame that allows you to pop it right on top of your plants in the ground or in planters. The frame is made of high quality powder-coated steel that will not rust, while the cover is a transparent PVC that lets in the maximum amount of UV rays and keeps out wind and rain. There are two zippered ventilation holes on top so that you can control the temperature and easily access your plants without having to remove the entire greenhouse. This greenhouse is very sturdy, and it is easy to set up with no tools required.

Size: 71″ X 36″ X 36″

Price: $44.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Easy to set up and lightweight enough to move around

Clear plastic sheeting lets a lot of light in

Cons:

Does not have the option to install shelving

Joints do not have a locking mechanism

Plastic may degrade over time with exposure to UV rays

Medium Sized Greenhouses

The medium sized greenhouses in this list are the perfect compromise for gardeners who want a walk in greenhouse but do not have a lot of space to commit to a full sized building. These greenhouses include lightweight, portable versions as well as more permanent models that can remain stationary or even add on to an existing building. Prices vary, but even if you are on a budget you can get a good sized greenhouse to meet your gardening needs.

6. Best Inexpensive Mid Sized Greenhouse: Large Walk in Greenhouse with Clear Cover

This greenhouse is the perfect size for gardeners who want a walk in greenhouse that is still a manageable size and lightweight enough to move if needed. This greenhouse does not require any tools to assemble. It is constructed of easily connectible steel rods and twelve strong wire mesh shelves. The cover is a high quality clear material, and the greenhouse also comes with rope and anchors so that you can tie it down, which is important with such a lightweight structure.

Size: 75″ x 49″ x 75″

Price: $90.28 with free shipping

Pros:

Clear cover lets in the maximum amount of sunlight

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Lightweight and easy to assemble without the use of tools

Cons:

Some reviewers had the zipper break

Some reviewers found the plastic cover not durable

May take some time to assembly

7. Best Aluminium Greenhouse: Palram Nature Series Mythos Hobby Greenhouse

If you want something more permanent, but still not overwhelmingly large, the Nature Series Mythos greenhouse from Palram is a versatile and highly rated greenhouse that comes in five different sizes. The smallest, six by four by seven feet, is still large enough to walk inside and even the largest size, eight by twelve by eight feet, can fit in a small to medium sized yard easily. This greenhouse is constructed of super durable 4mm thick twin-wall polycarbonate panels held together with a rust resistant aluminium frame. The frame is very light weight, but it is sturdy enough to be used even in snowy conditions. Assembly is easy with no special tools required, using a smart panel slide and lock system.

Each greenhouse includes an adjustable roof vent window, a full sized door with lockable handle and a magnetic door catch. There is also an integrated rain gutter system so that you can collect rain water into a catchment system if you want. The base is made of galvanized steel for structural support. This greenhouse series is compatible with Palram’s greenhouse accessories line in order to maximize space efficiently, and each one comes with a five year warranty as well as US based customer support.

Sizes: 6′ x 4′ x 7′, 6′ x 6′ x 7′, 6′ x 8′ x 7′, 6′ x 14′ x 7′, 8′ x 12′ x 8′

Price: $463.18 to $1,299.49 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Lightweight yet super sturdy aluminium frame

Rainwater catchment system is integrated into the frame

Comes with five year warranty

Cons:

Assembly required

Side panels are not totally clear

Some reviewers had issues with the assembly instructions

8. Best Medium Pop-Up Greenhouse: Flower House SpringHouse Greenhouse

Here is another really nice pop-up greenhouse from Flower House. This medium sized greenhouse is easy to set up and take down as well as being large enough to hold a significant number of plants. This gives you truly the best of both worlds, because you get the benefits of a full sized greenhouse without the hassle of complex assembly. This greenhouse comes in a few different options. Our favorite is the clear model pictured above because it is most like a typical greenhouse, but you can also get a less expensive opaque model. You can also purchase a separate flower forcer cover, which locks in heat while at the same time blocking light. This pop up greenhouse can be set up anywhere, from hard indoor surfaces to soft ground outdoors.

Size: 6′ x 6′ x 6.5′

Price: $189.80 with free shipping



Watch a video on how easy it is to assemble this greenhouse here.

Pros:

Super easy to set up and take down

Very inexpensive

Can also be used as a flower forcer with add-on cover

Cons:

Shelving must be bought separately

So lightweight that it may blow over in windy conditions

Not as airtight as more permanent models

9. Best Strong Greenhouse: ClimaPod Tulip Greenhouse

This tulip shaped greenhouse is our favorite midsized greenhouse for strength and durability in areas that receive heavy snowfall. You need a strong roof with a good amount of slope to it in order to stand up to the weight of snow without caving in. The tulip shape of this greenhouse is perfect for that, and it looks great too. This is one of the prettiest designs we have seen in greenhouses. This kit includes everything you need to get set up right away, including a heavy duty frame, polycarbonate panels, and two full length shelves. It does take some skill to assemble, but you can add manufacturer certified installation by a licensed, insured and background checked contractor.

Size: 8’9″ x 14’2″ x 7’11”

Price: $2,550.00

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Attractive and functional design allows snow and wind to roll right off

Comes with two full length shelves

Professional installation is available

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Not many reviews on Amazon

Complex assembly required

10. Best Add-On Greenhouse: Rion Sun Room

Our final pick for medium sized greenhouses comes in sizes from six feet square up to eight by twenty feet, so if you need something on the larger side this could also work well for you. The Rion Sun Room is a three sided structure that is meant to be installed on the outside of an existing building. This makes it perfect for small yards or even barn or garage extensions. The frame is designed to be extremely easy to assemble with slide-on locking joints. The clear panels are made of UV protected 3mm polycarbonate that protect against direct sunlight while still trapping heat and humidity. The roof panels are made of twin wall, 4mm thick polycarbonate for extra strength. Each greenhouse includes a roof vent as well as a hinged door for air circulation on hotter days.

Sizes: 6′ x 6′, 6′ x 8′, 6′ x 10′, 6′ x 12′, 6′ x 14′, 8′ x 8′, 8′ x 10′, 8′ x 12′, 8′ x 14′, 8′ x 16′, 8′ x 18′, 8′ x 20′



Price: $1,311.99 to $3,003.81 depending on size with free shipping

Watch an informative video here.

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Provides UV protection so you can hang out inside worry free

Acrylic panels are as translucent as glass but safer

Cons:

Not as sturdy as metal framed structures

Relatively expensive

Not many customer reviews

Large Sized Greenhouses

If you have a large yard or live out in the country with plenty of space for a big garden, your greenhouse needs are likely more than can fit in the smaller models listed above. Large greenhouses expand the possibilities of your garden exponentially, allowing you to grow just about anything. You can not only start seeds, but have entire gardens inside of your greenhouse where you can grow your favorite plants from seed to harvest even when it is cold outside. Large greenhouses do not have to be super complex or expensive, either. Prices start at only a few hundred dollars for simple plastic-covered hoop style greenhouses. If you want something more sturdy and permanent, we have also included kits for full sized greenhouses below.

11. Best Beautifully Designed Greenhouse: Palram Four Season Chalet Hobby Greenhouse

This greenhouse from Palram is my favorite on this list because of its beautiful design. This greenhouse will add so much class and style to your yard instead of looking run down and purely functional like less expensive greenhouses sometimes tend to look. This greenhouse is 10′ x 12′ x 9′ with 95 square feet of growing space inside so there is plenty of room for lots of plants as well as a table and chairs where you can relax any time of the year. The frame is constructed of durable, sturdy double walled aluminium which is rust resistant. The side wall panels are made of 3mm polycarbonate to let as much sunlight in as possible, while the roof is a thicker 4mm twin wall polycarbonate. These panels provide over 90% light transmission, while at the same time blocking 99.9% of harmful UV rays. Each greenhouse also comes with anchoring kit, threshold ramp, two roof vents, galvanized steel base, lockable double wide doors and a five year warranty.

Size: 10′ X 12′ X 9′

Price: $2,349.99 with free shipping

Pros:

No tools required for assembly, panels slide into place

Strong aluminium frame and steel base for added stability

Comes with 5 year warranty

Cons:

Complex assembly required

Larger sizes have a totally different design

Relatively expensive

12. Best Inexpensive Tunnel Greenhouse: Caymus Portable Walk In Outdoor Tunnel Greenhouse

If you are looking for function rather than form, and want a large greenhouse that is not super expensive, then a tunnel style greenhouse is perfect for you. This greenhouse kit by Caymus includes everything you need to set up a 20′ x 10′ x 7′ greenhouse in no time. You can also select smaller sizes if you do not need quite that much space. This greenhouse is very durable, consisting of a strong steel tube frame that is powder coated and rust resistant, and a high quality, reinforced PE cover. The cover traps in heat effectively and comes with 10 roll-up windows for air circulation on hotter days. Assembly is easy, with all necessary tools included in the kit.

Sizes: 12′ X 7′ X 7′, 15′ X 7′ X 7′, 20′ X 10′ X 7′

Price: $159.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Easy to install and move if needed

Comes in three large sizes

One-piece cover is very durable

Cons:

Opaque cover is not as effective with light transmission

Not as wind-resistant as more permanent greenhouses

No reviews on Amazon

13. Best Heavy Duty Tunnel Greenhouse: Shelter Logic Heavy Duty Walk-Thru Greenhouse

The Shelter Logic Heavy Duty Walk-Thru Greenhouse is an excellent middle ground if you want something that is more sturdy than a typical tunnel greenhouse but you do not want to invest in a more permanent structure. This greenhouse provides plenty of room and is constructed of a heavy duty 1.63″ steel frame that will last for manny years. The cover is a Clear view, triple layer, heat bonded Rip Stop material that is waterproof and UV treated both inside and out, so you do not have to worry about it degrading after a few years of use. This is an incredibly effective greenhouse that traps a lot of heat, so if you need added ventilation you can roll up the bottoms of the cover on hot days. This greenhouse comes in two sizes and you can choose either a peak top or a rounded top.

Sizes: 12′ X 20′ X 8′, 12′ X 24′ X 8′

Price: $819.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very durable all steel frame

UV protected cover with triple layers of insulating material

Comes in peak or round style roof

Cons:

Reviewers found the assembly instructions hard to understand

Some reviewers had missing parts

Not as durable as permanent structures

14. Best Geodesic Dome Greenhouse: Greenhouse Garden Supply Geodesic Dome with Marine Poly Cover Greenhouse

Geodesic domes not only look awesome in your yard, they make great greenhouses as well. The geodesic dome shape is designed to withstand extreme weather such as snow, high winds and storms, even hurricane force winds. The dome shape gives you more head space and room for shelves and tall plants as well. This kit is for a 16ft diameter dome. The frame is made of half inch galvanized steel and can be assembled in just a few hours. This kit is made in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty. The manufacturer, Greenhouse Garden Supply also offers a dome upgrade program where you can upgrade to a larger dome for a reduced price. Included in every kit is a steel frame with bolts and a Poly Marine Cover at 7mm thickness, along with a galvanized steel frame doorway.

Size: 16 feet diameter, 250 square feet

Price: $1,295 with free shipping

Pros:

Easy to assemble by one or two people

Super strong, can withstand feet of snowfall and hurricane force winds

Comes with a lifetime warranty and optional size upgrading program from the manufacturer

Made in the USA

Cons:

Polycarbonate cover is not as durable as panels

Very heavy to move

Requires some tools to assemble

15. Best Easy Assembly Greenhouse: Palram Snap & Grow 8 x 20 ft. Greenhouse

This greenhouse from Palram is the top of the line when it comes to quality and size, and it also has the added benefit of being incredibly easy to assemble. With large greenhouses, assembly is a big deal and you do not want to have to spend days putting together your greenhouse with specialized tools, or have to pay someone thousands to install it for you. The name of this greenhouse model says it all – The Snap & Grow panels easily snap into place using SmartLock connectors and slide-in channels for the polycarbonate panels. The panels are made with virgin materials to prevent UV degradation and discoloration. The panels are virtually unbreakable, with over 90% light transmission and 100% UV protection. This greenhouse also features integrated rain gutters for rain collection, and roof vents and double wide doors allow for maximum air flow and cooling on hotter days.

Size: 8′ X 20′ X 9′ (smaller sizes also available)

Price: $2,201.10 with free shipping

Pros:

Incredibly easy assembly

Virtually unbreakable panels and durable aluminium frame

Comes with extra features like rain gutters and roof vents/li>

Cons:

Requires assembly

Relatively expensive

Requires a strong and flat foundation

