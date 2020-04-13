11 Best Greenhouse Kits for Self Sufficiency

There’s never been a better time to be more self sufficient. In the current environment, it’s not only a healthy choice to grow your own veggies and berries, but it’s also great mental and physical therapy to keep you from feeling stuck inside. That’s when the perfect greenhouse kits can start a family adventure that’s good for everyone.
Greenhouses allow you to pursue a new or favorite pastime, no matter what the weather looks like outside, and they let you get a jump start on the growing season for flowers and vegetables. Whether you choose a mini greenhouse, cold frame or huge high tunnel, you can start and grow plants that you couldn’t ordinarily grow outdoors if you happen to live in colder climates.
Some of these greenhouse kits are even large enough to add additional raised planter boxes in the center to maximize every inch of square footage inside. For the most part, they’re made of lightweight, durable and easy to assemble materials that you can handle yourself. You find our list goes from small to large so you can find the best fit for your needs.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.43 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,656.77 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,489.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $409.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,899.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3,799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Educational Insights GreenThumb Classroom GreenhousePrice: $34.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble with no tools
- Fits in even the smallest space
- Study and easy to clean
- Some assembly required
- Relatively expensive for the size
- Very small capacity, cannot hold many plants
If you are in need of an extra small greenhouse for a small balcony, tabletop, classroom, or any other small space, this two-tier kit from Educational Insights is the ideal greenhouse to buy. This greenhouse resembles full-sized steel frame models but on a much smaller scale.
It is easy to assemble with no tools required, consisting of a steel frame, plastic connectors, and wire mesh shelving. The top shelf is optional, so if you have taller plants you can leave it out. The clear vinyl cover provides 360 degree access to valuable sunshine to keep your plants nice and warm.
The door in front has an easy access zippered opening and can be rolled up and tied in place as well.
Size: 38″ x 36″ x 19″
Find more Educational Insights GreenThumb Classroom Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
2. MCombo Wooden Garden Cold Frame GreenhousePrice: $159.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable compared with other wooden frame greenhouses
- High quality construction
- Hinged lid for easy one handed access to your plants
- Some assembly required
- Not many customer reviews
- Does not have free shipping
MCombo makes this strong and durable wooden cold frame that not only keep your plants safe and warm, they look great too. This greenhouse is more sturdy than others that use plastic sheeting as they use clear PVC sheets that are not as vulnerable to UV degradation. We also like that the center shelf is removable allowing you to baby taller plants like tomatoes.
This cold frame features an opening top as well as front doors that swing open to allow heat to escape during the daytime hours. Fir wood framing gives it a great look and this two-tiered greenhouse would look great in any porch or yard, and has plenty of room for seedlings and small plants.
In the spring and fall, this cold crame could easily help you start or extend your growing season. It’s easy to assemble and comes with all the hardware you’ll need to put it together in under 30 minutes.
Size: 29.9″L x 18.2″W x43.3″H
Find more Giantex Portable Cold Grame Greenhouses information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Mini Greenhouse: Gardman 4-Tier Mini GreenhousePrice: $57.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very small footprint, great for porches or other small spaces
- Tubular frame with polyethylene zipper cover
- Easy to assemble with no tools required
- Perfect for smaller porches and balconies
- Requires some assembly
- Not large enough for overwintering bigger plants
- Plastic cover may become opaque over the years through exposure to UV rays
This greenhouse from Gardman is simple, easy to set up and provides perfect coverage for seedlings, seeds, and young plants. It has four tiers of shelving and the size is perfect for a balcony, porch or small back yard – 27″ Long x 18″ Wide x 63″ High. This mini greenhouse is constructed of a tubular fit steel frame (no tools required for assembly) and a clear polyethylene cover to allow the maximum amount of sunlight in for your plants.
he front door is zippered to keep wind and rain out, and rolls up for easy access. This greenhouse is also available with hassle-fee packaging and quick shipping from Amazon Prime. Get an even better deal when you buy two, and because of their size it’s pretty easy to accommodate both or you could give one as a gift.
Size: 27″ x 18″ x 63″
If you are considering giving a second greenhouse as a gift, add a potting bench to make it even more functional.
Find more Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
4. VEIKOU Walk-in GreenhousePrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear cover lets in the maximum amount of sunlight
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Lightweight and easy to assemble without the use of tools
- Some reviewers had the zipper break
- Some reviewers found the plastic cover not durable
- May take some time to assembly
This greenhouse is the perfect size for gardeners who want a walk in greenhouse that is still a manageable size and lightweight enough to move if needed. This greenhouse does not require any tools to assemble. It is constructed of easily connectible steel rods and twelve strong wire mesh shelves.
The cover is a high-quality transparent PVC features a roll up front door design. It offers enough growing space for large size plants and easy access and ventilation and the greenhouse also comes with ropes to tie down the walls inside, which is important with such a lightweight structure.
Constructed of rust resistant tubing, this greenhouse comes with eight shelves to accommodate enough plants for the average sized yard.
Size: 56 inches by 56 inches and stands 77 tall
Find more Walk in Greenhouse with Clear Cover information and reviews here.
-
5. Palram Nature Series Mythos Hobby GreenhousePrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet super sturdy aluminium frame
- Rainwater catchment system is integrated into the frame
- Comes with five year warranty
- Assembly required
- Side panels are not totally clear
- Some reviewers had issues with the assembly instructions
If you want something more permanent, but still not overwhelmingly large, the Nature Series Mythos greenhouse from Palram is a versatile and highly rated greenhouse that comes in five different sizes. The smallest, six by four by seven feet, is still large enough to walk inside and even the largest size, eight by twelve by eight feet, can fit in a small to medium-sized yard easily.
This greenhouse is constructed of super-durable 4mm thick twin-wall polycarbonate panels held together with a rust-resistant aluminum frame. The frame is very lightweight, but it is sturdy enough to be used even in snowy conditions. Assembly is easy with no special tools required, using a smart panel slide and lock system.
Each greenhouse includes an adjustable roof vent window, a full-sized door with lockable handle and a magnetic door catch. There is also an integrated rain gutter system so that you can collect rainwater into a catchment system if you want.
The base is made of galvanized steel for structural support. This greenhouse series is compatible with Palram’s greenhouse accessories line in order to maximize space efficiently, and each one comes with a five-year warranty as well as US-based customer support.
Sizes: 6′ x 4′ x 7′, 6′ x 6′ x 7′, 6′ x 8′ x 7′, 6′ x 14′ x 7′, 8′ x 12′ x 8′
Find more Palram Nature Series Mythos Hobby Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
6. Rion Sun Room 2 GreenhousePrice: $1,656.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A more permanent option that can be used all year in warm climates
- Easy to assemble but takes some time
- Clear panels offer UV protection so plants don't burn
- Roof vent and door
- Shipping boxes are very heavy
- Seams need caulking which isn't mentioned
- Quite expensive
This medium sized greenhouse comes in many sizes from six feet square up to eight by twenty feet, so if you need something on the larger side this could also work well for you. The Rion Sun Room is a three-sided structure that is meant to be installed on the outside of an existing building.
This makes it perfect for small yards or even barn or garage extensions. The frame is designed to be extremely easy to assemble with slide-on locking joints. The clear panels are made of UV protected 3mm polycarbonate that protects against direct sunlight while still trapping heat and humidity.
The roof panels are made of twin wall, 4mm thick polycarbonate for extra strength. Each greenhouse includes a roof vent as well as a hinged door for air circulation on hotter days.
Sizes: 6′ x 6′, 6′ x 8′, 6′ x 10′, 6′ x 12′, 6′ x 14′, 8′ x 8′, 8′ x 10′, 8′ x 12′, 8′ x 14′, 8′ x 16′, 8′ x 18′, 8′ x 20′
Find more Rion Sun Room 2 Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
7. Palram Four Season Chalet Hobby GreenhousePrice: $2,489.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 96 square foot growing space
- Great light transmission while blocking UV rays
- Beautiful and sturdy enough for cold weather climates
- Quite expensive
- Too large for smaller yards
- Complex assembly
This greenhouse from Palram is one of our favorites on this list because of its beautiful design. This greenhouse will add so much class and style to your yard. Instead of looking purely functional but seasonal like less expensive greenhouses sometimes tend to look, it’s gorgeous year-round. It’s also one of the best greenhouses for cold climates because it has solid panels instead of sheeting.
This greenhouse is 12′ x 8′ x 9′ with 96 square feet of growing space inside so there is plenty of room for lots of plants as well as a table and chairs where you can relax any time of the year. In fact, you could even opt to get some raised garden boxes to place in the center for even more growing space.
The frame is constructed of durable, sturdy double-walled aluminum which is rust-resistant. The sidewall panels are made of 3mm polycarbonate to let as much sunlight in as possible, while the roof is a thicker 4mm twin-wall polycarbonate. These panels provide over 90% light transmission, while at the same time blocking 99.9% of harmful UV rays.
Each greenhouse also comes with anchoring kit, threshold ramp, two roof vents, galvanized steel base, lockable double-wide doors, and a five-year warranty.
Find more Palram Four Season Chalet Hobby Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
8. DELTA Canopies High Tunnel GreenhousePrice: $409.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge growing space inside
- Vented sides and dual zipper front and back doors
- Galvanized steel frame is rust resistant
- Easy to assemble
- It isn't pretty like many greenhouses
- Takes up a very large footprint
- Doesn't include any racks for growing
If you are looking for function rather than form, and want a really large greenhouse that is not incredibly expensive, then a high tunnel style greenhouse is perfect if you’ve got plenty of space. This greenhouse kit from Delta includes everything you need to set up a 33′ x 13′ x 7.5′ greenhouse in no time.
This greenhouse is very durable, with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame that’s rust-resistant, and a reinforced mesh polyethylene cover that retains and diffuses heat and moisture while blocking plants from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It has double zippered roll-up front and back doors and screened side vents that can be opened to allow for more airflow.
Easy to set up, this high tunnel comes with all the necessary hardware included as well as easy to follow instructions. Keep in mind, this high tunnel doesn’t include any interior structure for growing so you’ll need to purchase plant shelves separately. We like these three-tiered shelves as an option.
Find more DELTA Canopies High Tunnel Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
9. Greenhouse Garden Supply 16 Foot Geodesic DomePrice: $1,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built to withstand even the harshest weather conditions
- Thick marine poly covering
- Looks clever and can handle year round use
- Easy to assemble modular design
- Expensive
- Takes a couple of days to complete assembly
- It's a permanent structure
Geodesic domes not only look awesome in your yard, but they also make great greenhouse kits as well. The geodesic dome shape is designed to withstand extreme weather such as snow, high winds, severe storms, and even hurricane-force winds. The dome shape gives you more headspace and room for shelves and tall plants as well.
This kit builds a 16 foot diameter dome that gives you 250 square feet of gardening space and stands 10 feet tall in the center. The frame is made of half-inch galvanized steel and can be assembled in just a few hours. You might also appreciate that the kit is made in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty.
The manufacturer, Greenhouse Garden Supply, also offers a dome upgrade program where you can upgrade to a larger dome for a reduced price. Included in every kit is a steel frame with bolts and a Poly Marine Cover at 7mm thickness, along with a galvanized steel frame doorway.
Size: 16 foot diameter x 10 feet tall
Find more Greenhouse Garden Supply 16 Foot Geodesic Dome information and reviews here.
-
10. Palram Snap & Grow GreenhousePrice: $1,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This big greenhouse offers 160 square feet of growing space
- Clear polycarbonate panels are virtually indestructible
- Easily snaps together
- Requires a strong flat foundation
- Takes some time to assemble
- More expensive than others
This greenhouse from Palram is the top of the line when it comes to quality and size, and it also has the added benefit of being incredibly easy to assemble. With large greenhouses, assembly is a big deal and you don’t want to have to spend days putting together your greenhouse. You especially don’t want to also have to purchase any specialized tools or have to pay someone thousands to install it for you.
The name of this greenhouse model says it all – the Snap & Grow panels easily snap into place using SmartLock connectors and slide-in channels for the polycarbonate panels. The panels are made with virgin materials to prevent UV degradation and discoloration. The aluminum frame is also corrosion resistant.
The panels are virtually unbreakable, with over 90% light transmission and 100% UV protection. This greenhouse also features integrated rain gutters for rain collection, and roof vents and double-wide doors allow for maximum airflow and cooling on hotter days. This greenhouse is even large enough to put a small bistro set in to enjoy your plantings as well as to give you a work surface while you’re trimming and pinching back starts to give them a more robust start.
Size: 8′ X 20′ X 9′
Find more Palram Snap & Grow Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
11. Rion Grand Gardener 2 Clear GreenhousePrice: $3,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 8 x 20 foot growing space
- Tall center height allows for more planting area
- Resin frame is super durable
- Built in roof vent and double doors for more airflow
- Pretty darned expensive
- Requires a flat surface to build on
- Not rated for heavy snow load
The Grand Gardener 2 features two kinds of virtually unbreakable polycarbonate coverings to give you the best growing conditions possible with tons of sunlight as well as tender plant protection from UVA and UVB rays. It features clear polycarbonate side walls that allow for beautiful views both in and out, while keeping your plant babies safe.
The twin-wall roof panels diffuse over 90% of sunlight for a soft, gentle light. The weatherproof frame on this greenhouse kit is simple to assemble with a pin and lock system. The roof panels slide right into place so you can easily build this kit without any professional help or training. The heavy-duty extruded resin frame provides both insulation and durability.
The barn-style roof design means you’ll have ample headroom and it allows for more gardening space too. Double doors allow easy access and provide excellent ventilation. The built-in roof vent allows for heat to escape, even when the doors are closed. You will want to secure this greenhouse to a level concrete pad or heavy timber foundation.
Size: 8′ by 20′ with 7.75 foot center height
Find more Rion Grand Gardener 2 Clear Greenhouse information and reviews here.
Historically, greenhouses were constructed of wood or metal frames with glass panels. While these structures were beautiful and functional, they were not only extremely expensive, but they were also vulnerable to severe weather conditions like hail or very strong winds.
Many of the greenhouse kits we've included here are more functional for those who live in apartments or have smaller yards, although we've included a few larger models for those who have spacious yards or even acreage.
Gardening is also a great pastime for kids that comes with plenty of benefits according to this article from Macaroni Kid. Why not get them started this year?
Why Would You Select a Small or Mini Greenhouse?
Small greenhouses are perfect for anyone who has a small yard, patio, deck or balcony. A mini greenhouse allows you to start seeds outdoors and overwinter plants without taking up space inside of your house.
There are also smaller cold frames that you can place directly on top of planter boxes or garden beds to start your growing season off early.
Is a Medium Sized Greenhouse Big Enough for a Family?
The medium-sized greenhouses in this list are the perfect compromise for gardeners who want a walk-in greenhouse but don't have a lot of space to commit to a full-sized building. These greenhouses include lightweight, portable versions as well as more permanent models that can remain stationary or even add on to an existing building.
Prices vary, but even if you are on a budget you can get a sizeable growing space to easily meet your produce needs for a family of four to six.
Which Are the Best Large Greenhouse Kits?
If you have a large yard or live out in the country with plenty of space for a big garden, your greenhouse needs are likely more than can fit in the smaller models listed above. Large greenhouses expand the possibilities of your garden exponentially, allowing you to grow just about anything.
You can not only start seeds, but have entire gardens inside of your greenhouse where you can grow your favorite plants from seed to harvest, even when it is cold outside. Large greenhouses do not have to be super complex or expensive, either.
Prices start at only a few hundred dollars for simple plastic-covered high tunnel style greenhouses. (Think of the Kilchers on Alaska the Last Frontier.) If you want something more sturdy and permanent, we have also included kits for full-sized greenhouses below.
And, if you're concerned about the best way to start seeds in a greenhouse, this primer from SF Gate has everything you need to know.
See Also:
- Best Garden Furniture Sets
- Best Water Features
- Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture
- Best Garden Sculptures
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.