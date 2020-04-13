11 Best Greenhouse Kits for Self Sufficiency

There’s never been a better time to be more self sufficient. In the current environment, it’s not only a healthy choice to grow your own veggies and berries, but it’s also great mental and physical therapy to keep you from feeling stuck inside. That’s when the perfect greenhouse kits can start a family adventure that’s good for everyone.

Greenhouses allow you to pursue a new or favorite pastime, no matter what the weather looks like outside, and they let you get a jump start on the growing season for flowers and vegetables. Whether you choose a mini greenhouse, cold frame or huge high tunnel, you can start and grow plants that you couldn’t ordinarily grow outdoors if you happen to live in colder climates.

Some of these greenhouse kits are even large enough to add additional raised planter boxes in the center to maximize every inch of square footage inside. For the most part, they’re made of lightweight, durable and easy to assemble materials that you can handle yourself. You find our list goes from small to large so you can find the best fit for your needs.