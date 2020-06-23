21 Best Weed Eaters: Compare & Save

If you have any sort of yard whatsoever, you’d better have a weed eater. Also known as string trimmers, weed eaters help keep up that perfectly manicured lawn and sidewalk at your suburban home. Have an alleyway to maintain at your urban home or business? Or do you live out in the country where the weeds grow waist-high? Weed eaters come in handy to handle those clean-up chores, too.
Years ago, weed eaters used to be big, bulky, loud, and difficult to maintain. Modern technology has introduced an entirely new line of energy-efficient, quiet, and even battery-powered string trimmers. Of course, there are still high power gas engine models available. Sometimes these are the only practical ones to get the job done especially if you have a lot of land to cover.
You’ll find the best hard-working weed eater here to take care of whatever sort of yard maintenance you need done. Whether you need something small and light, big and powerful, or somewhere in the middle, read on to discover a perfect weed eater to suit your needs.
-
1. Greenworks Pro 16-Inch 80V Cordless String TrimmerPrice: $122.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attachment capable with other brands like Ryobi and Poulson
- Equivalent to a 26cc gas engine
- 16" cut path
- Battery and charger not included
- Attachment thumbscrew has threads that are too thin
- Lag time between letting off throttle and ramping back up to speed again
Greenworks has done a great job of carving out a large niche for themselves in the electric power tool market. Their line of yard equipment is tough and powerful. This model, the Greenworks Pro 16-Inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer, offers up to 45 minutes of run time with a fully charged 2.0Ah battery. The motor is brushless so it’s more reliable and delivers the performance equivalent to a 32cc gas engine. Not too shabby. Unfortunately this trimmer doesn’t come packaged with the battery nor the charger however you can order them at the links provided if this is your first Greenworks tool.
The trimmer spool is self-winding with a nicely intuitive feed structure. You really shouldn’t have any issues reloading string into this trimmer. The 80V battery is heavy but the tool balance is like an average gas trimmer. The shaft handle may be adjusted to suit your particular working style. When operating, the trimmer runs at a moderate speed. Hit the speed switch and you immediately head to 80V territory for heavy-duty tasks.
The Greenworks Pro has a feature not found on many other (if any) trimmers: the ability to interface with attachments made by other companies such as Ryobi, Homelite, Poulson, and others. This means you could grab a pole saw from another manufacturer and use it with the trimmer with enough power and style to get the job done.
Find more Greenworks Pro 16-Inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
2. Husqvarna 129C 28cc 2-Stroke Gas-Powered Curved Shaft String TrimmerPrice: $151.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Curved shaft helps to evenly distribute trimmer weight
- Tap N' Go line release feature
- 28cc 2-stroke engine delivers reliable power
- A little awkward to use for tall users
- The dreaded oil and gas mix process
- The gas motor is loud like all 2-cycle motors
The Husqvarna 129C 28cc Curved Shaft String Trimmer is a true workhorse produced by an extremely reliable yard tool company. If you’re using this weed eater for commercial or professional use, you’re going to need a machine that will do the job quickly, easily, and with no risk of breaking down halfway through. This is also true for anyone who has a very large yard or property to maintain.
This trimmer features an easy start system including a stop switch that automatically resets to the on position, taking one step from the process for next time you use the weed eater. The Air Purge feature automatically removes air from the carburetor and fuel system for easy starting as well. The curved shaft is optimally designed for extended reach and the best ergonomic positioning with a 17-inch cutting path. This machine is CARB compliant and is very easy to replace the string with no bumps and is one of the best commercial string trimmers out there.
This Husqvarna 129C 28cc Curved Shaft String Trimmer continues a long-standing tradition of solid-performing power tools that will take care of whacking down all sorts of grass, weeds, and brush that you need it to.
Find more Husqvarna 129C 28cc 2-Stroke Gas-Powered Smart Start Curved Shaft String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
3. Southland Outdoor Power Equipment SWFT15022 150cc Field TrimmerPrice: $514.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very powerful with 22″ cutting swath
- Saves your back and arms a lot of pain
- Easy to operate and more compact to store than a lawn mower
- Expensive weed eater option
- Takes up storgage space like a lawn mower
- Be careful when using on sloped areas; tough to balance
For extremely large areas like fields or multi-acre properties, you’re going to need something more than a simple weed wacker. You’re going to need the Southland Outdoor Power Equipment SWFT15022 150cc Field Trimmer. Handheld trimmers get very heavy after a few hours of work and they can take a real toll on your back even with a shoulder strap. This field trimmer from Southland solves that problem instantly with its large wheels and easy reach handle.
There are four cutting lines on this trimmer so it can handle weeds and brush that are much thicker than just long grass. It features a heavy-duty 5.75 ft./lbs torque, 150 cc engine, and manual recoil easy start fuel delivery system. The cutting swath is extra wide at 22″ and there are 12″ wheels for increased maneuverability as well. It also has a folding anti-vibration foam grip handle for less fatigue and compacts storage.
Find more Southland Outdoor Power Equipment SWFT15022 150cc Field Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
4. Black+Decker LST140C 40V MAX String TrimmerPrice: $100.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery and charger included
- Good 30 to 40-minute run time
- Powerful transmission
- More power may use more string
- Three-hour battery recharge time
- Battery lock catch can be fragile
Part of the Black+Decker family of 40V MAX power tools, the Black+Decker LST140C 40V MAX String Trimmer is designed to help you get your yard work jobs done faster. Its “PowerDrive” transmission delivers more power directly from the motor to the cutting string to mow down those weeds in no time flat. There’s also a “PowerCommand” dial that switches between power or runtime settings depending on your situation.
The included 40V MAX lithium-ion battery features a 30 to 40-minute runtime in between charges. That’s pretty good for a small weed eater like this; your experience may differ. The battery housing has a state of charge indicator that shows you how much power you have left at all times. Charge times to fully energize the battery can get up to three hours so consider picking up an additional battery or take a look at this combo package with an additional battery.
The string spool is fed using an automatic feeder mechanism that works continuously without the need for any head bumping. You can even turn this trimmer into an edger simply by turning the shaft and using the wire guard as a lead between lawn and pavement. This weed eater uses more string when you kick in the power (or whack line against pavement) so make sure you’ve got extra string on hand for replacement.
Find more BLACK+DECKER LST136W 40V MAX Lithium Ion String Trimmer, 13″ information and reviews here.
-
5. Remington RM25S 25cc 2-Cycle 16-Inch Straight Shaft Gas TrimmerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful and dependable yard tool
- 25cc 2-cycle motor will get the job done
- Straight shaft will reach further into brush and tall grass
- Bump feed mechanism can bind up
- Like all 2-cycle motors, you've got to mix oil and gas to fuel
- It's a little heavy
Gas-powered tools have been the go-to source for getting stuff done for many years. The Remington RM25S 25cc 2-Cycle 16-inch String Trimmer is a great example of a simple gas-powered yard tool that, with proper care and maintenance, will serve you well for years to come. This powerful straight shaft string trimmer is designed to take on all sorts of overgrown yards.
The straight shaft makes trimming under bushes and hard-to-reach places easy and fast. Remington claims that its “QuickStart technology” allows for easy starting, however the basics are the same: prime, choke, and pull. The motor is a 25cc 2-cycle job that is the backbone of just about every small gas-powered tool out there. You’ll have plenty of power when you need it with this weed eater.
String is housed in a dual-line bump head attached to a straight shaft with a 16″ cutting swath that will be great for any average landscaping needs. The handle is adjustable to provide ergonomic control for either right or left-handed use. A container of 2-cycle oil good for mixing with one gallon of gasoline is included and the machine is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.
Find more Remington RM2510 Rustler 25cc 2-Cycle 16-Inch Curved Shaft Gas Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
6. Makita XRU15PT1 LXT Cordless Electric String TrimmerPrice: $389.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic torque drive technology
- Packaged with four 18V 5Ah batteries and dual charger
- Batteries fully charged in 45 minutes
- Auto torque is tough to get used to
- Difficult to load more string
- Expensive
Makita arguably makes the finest power tools on the planet however they are expensive. Some will say that the cost is justified because they are simply that good. Others will make do with a lesser brand to save money. The Makita XRU15PT1 LXT Cordless Electric String Trimmer goes a long way to demonstrate why, while it may cost a lot, it deserves your consideration as the indispensable yard care tool you may own.
The kit I looked at includes four (that’s right, FOUR) 18V 5Ah batteries. Stop and consider that for the approximate $150 more than the bare tool, Makita is throwing in four 18V 5Ah batteries and a dual charger with a 45-minute charge time. Purchasing these items separately will cost you close to $400! If you own or are considering buying other Makita tools, this is a steal.
Like their LXT lawn mower, this trimmer offers up some serious power utilizing two 18V batteries for a full 36V power load. That’s 90 minutes of run time. That’s right. You heard me. Ninety. Minutes. You could trim the entire block with that kind of power.
There are three speed options to give you what you need for power management depending on what you have to cut down. Not sure what speed you will require? Don’t worry: automatic torque drive tech automatically shifts between 3,500 and 6,500 RPM for added power through thick brush and turf. 15 inches of cutting diameter will make short work of that overgrown grass that’s been laughing at you.
The bottom line is this: Makita’s LXT String Trimmer is durable, tough, balanced, and awesome. It’s like this tool is that trusty dog you had as a kid that just wants to go out and have fun. It’s practically begging you to go outside and decimate the weeds. Go get ’em.
Find more Makita XRU15PT1 LXT Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
7. EGO Power+ ST1504SF 15-Inch Foldable Shaft String TrimmerPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 5Ah battery and charger
- Shaft is made of carbon fiber
- 15-inch cutting swath
- This trimmer is on the expensive side
- Extra batteries are expensive as well
- Assembly is a pain
Ego Power+ does one thing: make great electric power tools. I’ve looked at their lawn mowers and they make a persuasive argument to upgrade to electric yard maintenance equipment. The EGO Power+ ST1504SF 15-Inch Foldable Shaft String Trimmer will simply pile on that argument, twisting your arm behind your back until you seriously give consideration to electric-only equipment. The ST1504 uses a 56V brushless motor for quiet, powerful performance and comes packaged with a 5Ah battery. A 2.5Ah package is also available. I have an average-sized yard so I’m sure at 30 minutes of run time that the 2.5Ah would be fine. But I hate waiting for charging batteries more than I like saving a buck so I’d go with the 5Ah package. Plus it’s a better deal when considering 5Ah batteries cost $250!
The Rapid Reload head is a very slick idea, simply thread your line through the head and twist it to wind it in. No fuss, no muss. The trimmer shaft is made of carbon fiber and comes with a lifetime guarantee on top of the five-year warranty and the three-year battery warranty. Sixty minutes of trimming using the Ego Power+ ST1504 is going to be more than enough for pretty much any yard but since the batteries are interchangeable with other Ego products, you could finish trimming then slap that battery into a leaf blower or another tool and keep going.
I’m a fan of Ego Power+ and what they’re doing. Their newest products outperform gas models in a big way and they’ve recently been hinting at a battery-powered riding lawn mower coming out in 2021. They get electric yard tools and based on the ST1504 cordless electric string trimmer, you would be wise to consider grabbing one of these for your yardwork arsenal.
Find more EGO Power+ ST1504SF Foldable Shaft String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
8. Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String TrimmerPrice: $73.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attachment capable including gas-powered equipment
- Overmolded grip for comfort
- Quick-connect attachment system
- Cord limits mobility
- If spool is damaged, entire head needs to be replaced
- Trigger can be a little stiff
Greenworks produces some excellent electric-powered tools. This weed eater, the Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String Trimmer is tough, powerful, and with the 18″ cutting swath, can reach hard to get areas in half the time. This trimmer will deliver the performance you’re looking for to clean up those out of control areas you’ve been meaning to get too.
Operating this weed eater is smooth and features next to no noise, especially compared to a gas-powered string trimmer. No batteries and no charging means you plug the trimmer in and you’re off to work. Make sure you’ve got a good extension cord before you get moving.
The Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String Trimmer is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and the shaft handle may be adjusted to suit your particular working style. This weed eater has the ability to interface with universal-fit attachments made by other companies such as Ryobi, Homelite, Poulson, and others. This means you could grab a pole saw from another manufacturer and use it with the trimmer with enough power and style to get the job done.
-
9. Ryobi 18V One Plus Cordless Electric String TrimmerPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful for its size
- Compatible with the 18V family of Ryobi cordless tools
- Simple and light for anyone, including disabled folks, to use
- Small lawn use only
- No comfort adjustments to speak of
- Battery not included
The Ryobi One Plus 18V Cordless Electric String Trimmer is not a professional yard maintenance tool that will take out vast patches of tall, thick weeds for eight hours straight. If you need to trim a half-acre or more look elsewhere on our list and you’ll find a better machine for you. No, what the Ryobi One Plus 18V trimmer does is provide that perfect solution for small yards or limited trimming or edging needs.
It’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t want the hassle of a large power tool. In fact, one online review claimed that they could use this trimmer from their mobility scooter. That’s pretty cool. Before I read that, I hadn’t considered that sort of need. Consider me schooled.
This Ryobi One Plus 18V trimmer has 20% more power than the previous version yet only weighs five pounds. The cutting head features a single string but offers an auto-feed feature that gets away from the constant bumping of other models. It most likely has more power and durability than most people need for a typical lawn.
Be aware: this trimmer does not come with any batteries or a charger; take a look at this 3Ah battery two-pack and charger if you don’t already have 18V Ryobi batteries.
Find more Ryobi 18V One Plus Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
10. Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Electric String Trimmer with Quik-LokPrice: $311.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trimmer comes with a huge18v 8Ah battery
- Works with other Milwaukee attachments to turn your trimmer into a variety of other tools
- One hour charge time; that's it
- It costs more than other trimmers but the quality you get is incredible
- It's big and bad; if you're a person of smaller carriage, this beast will be a challenge for you
- C'mon, Milwaukee, throw in a shoulder strap
Like their other power tools that are top-quality and deliver great performance, the M18 Fuel Cordless Electric String Trimmer from Milwaukee has the power to clear thick brush, reaches full throttle in less than a second and delivers up to 60 minutes of running time. The M18 Fuel comes packaged with an 18V 8Ah battery and charger. This trimmer is one of the few I’ve seen that comes with a battery that large. On top of that, the charge time is only an hour. For an 8Ah battery. That’s AWESOME.
The M18 Fuel features a “Quik-Lok” system that allows for multiple attachments like a lawn edger, hedge trimmer, and pole saw. This system was definitely made to meet the needs of professional landscape maintenance with a brushless electric motor. It’s big, it’s bad, it’s going to scare whatever brush and weeds you have back to the Stone Age. It’s so big and bad that you may want to consider picking up a shoulder strap to help you maneuver this beast if you’re a smaller person.
Yes, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless String Trimmer is more expensive than other trimmers but you must consider a few things. First, Milwaukee tools are incredibly good. Second, the battery is massive and charge time is extremely low. Third, this tool will save you more time and trouble than any other model. I would be hard-pressed to find a better cordless electric string trimmer out there. It’s really that good.
Find more Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
11. DeWalt DCST920B Cordless Electric String TrimmerPrice: $208.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quiet operation
- Weighs just eight and a half pounds
- Variable speed trigger
- Battery and charger sold separately
- Small safety guard
- Cutting head weight throws alignment out of whack
The DeWalt DCST920B 20V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer is part of the large power tool line that utilizes 20V MAX batteries from DeWalt. Like other brands, the batteries are proprietary and only fit DeWalt 20V tools. The motor is brushless to maximize efficiency and durability. This trimmer uses a dual .080″ line, bump-feed head with a 13-inch cutting diameter.
A variable trigger offers speed control depending on your conditions. It is calibrated nicely to control the power, even better than some gas-powered trimmers. DeWalt claims they have a patented gear drive design that provides more torque and maintains cut speed when plowing through thick vegetation. For its size and power, this definitely seems to be the case.
Unfortunately, DeWalt only offers this trimmer on its own without any sort of bundle package. You’ll have to pick up this battery starter kit including two 5Ah batteries and a charger. The charger can handle 12V, 20V, and 60V capacities and also includes a soft tool bag.
DeWalt has a reputation of producing high-quality tools and this cordless string trimmer is no exception. Lightweight and compact, the DCST920B is a great string trimmer for almost any environment.
Note: I need to report something that came up a few times during my research for this review. Some users of the DeWalt DCST920B have reported issues with the string head. Apparently DeWalt offers up four types of design and the one that comes with this model, Type 4, doesn’t have a divider for each side of the chamber making the string prone to snags during operation. I don’t think this is a deal-breaker but it’s good to know just the same.
Find more DeWalt DCST920B Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
12. Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String TrimmerPrice: $185.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Batteries compatible across 40V family
- Bump head works like a charm; better than other models by far
- Heavy enough that you may need a shoulder strap
- Manual is full of errors
- Needs an ergonomic redesign
A less expensive and powerful model than the Greenworks Pro 16-Inch Trimmer, the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer is more than enough machine for taking care of a medium-sized load of lawn maintenance. The brushless motor is built to last longer, run quieter, and deliver more torque while also providing a higher battery efficiency. The trimmer can be put together easily, right out of the box, and will start within seconds (using a freshly charged battery) with the power comparable to a gas-powered engine.
Unlike the 16-inch model, the 14-inch string trimmer comes with a 2Ah battery and charger at a reduced bundle price. The cutting head turns into an edger when needed and is attachment capable with the line of Greenworks products or competitor brands with a square drive shaft.
There are fewer ergonomic considerations with Greenworks than other brands. The support handle isn’t adjustable nor is the pole. At almost 13 pounds, it’s also heavier than other electric lawn trimmers. That aside, the power and efficiency the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer delivers makes up for its flaws and at a better price than its larger brother.
Find more Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
13. Craftsman V20 Cordless Electric String Trimmer & EdgerPrice: $112.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable length pole
- 4Ah battery and charger included
- Easy conversion from trimmer to edger
- String feed button lets too much string out at one time; wasteful
- Safety guard may block cutting view
- Battery may not be compatible with older Craftsman V20 tools
Ah, Craftsman. Just the name makes me think of apple pie and fireworks on the Fourth of July. Their cordless electric string trimmer, the Craftsman V20, comes packaged with a 20 Volt 4Ah battery and charger that should give you enough life to edge and trim your medium-sized yard, around 30 to 40 minutes of run time. The line feed adjustment is managed through a button near the throttle instead of bumping the cutting head. High and low settings allow for serious cutting when you need it but the running low will take care of just about anything you need save for tall, thick turf.
The Craftsman V20 (I like the marketing decision of putting the V for Volts in front of the 20, making it sound like an engine) only has a 13-inch cut swath but for the average homeowner, that’s probably okay. The support handle and pole length are both adjustable depending on your build. A cutting guard (colored red…nice) will help protect your delicate flowers and your string from making contact with bricks and trees.
V20 batteries are interchangeable with other Craftsman tools but be aware that the battery that comes with this trimmer may not fit your older Craftsman V20 tools. Craftsman also doesn’t fool around with manufacturing a central machine that accommodates separate attachments like hedge trimmers and pole saws. One tool for one job, sir, however a dedicated tool is not necessarily a bad thing. And while one battery should be enough for what you’re doing with the trimmer, you may want to pick up another battery in case you have a long day of trimming planned or you have other Craftsman V20 tools. For whatever reason, it’s cheaper to purchase a 20V 4Ah battery separately than the bundle with two batteries. Go figure.
Find more Craftsman V20 Cordless String Trimmer & Edger information and reviews here.
-
14. Black+Decker BESTA510 14-Inch Electric String TrimmerPrice: $43.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No-bump auto string feeder
- Chunky and adjustable support handle
- Nice edging wheel placement and design
- Made for domestic landscaping only
- Don't trip on the cord
- You may stoop over to use it if you're taller than 5'7"
Take on tough weeds, grass, and overgrowth with this Black+Decker BESTA510 14-Inch Electric String Trimmer. This weed eater is a great fit for a small to average-sized yard and your ordinary domestic landscaping needs. It’s completely lightweight at just four pounds so you’ll have no trouble moving this string trimmer around.
The Black+Decker BESTA510 features an automatic feed string spool for less wear and tear on your string head. The entire design is thick and chunky with some great lines to it; the support handle is adjustable for comfort. When you’re finished with the trimming, get to edging by twisting the shaft lock and rotating the head. An integrated (and really well designed) wheel allows for moving the trimmer around driveways, sidewalks, and flower beds with precision.
Yeah, it’s a little small but there are other weed eaters out there for larger jobs. This is for Joe and Jill Jones at 123 Anywhere Street who want to get on their trimming done so they can get on with their weekend. Remember: stock up on some cutting string and get a decent cord that will go anywhere with you.
-
15. Sun Joe 24V SB10-LTE Cordless Electric Stringless Lawn TrimmerPrice: $98.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10-inch self-sharpening plastic blade
- 180-degree rotating head coverts from trimmer to edger in seconds
- Front guard protects plants and gives user a visual
- Needs a larger battery
- Better for thick grass than your average lawn
- Really meant for small to medium-sized property
When I’m putting these lists together, I always like to include one of the products from Sun Joe and the reasons are this: they definitely have a fan base and they’re just plain cheap, in price more so than quality. The Sun Joe 24V SB10-LTE Cordless Electric Stringless Lawn Trimmer includes a 24 Volt, 2Ah battery and charger, weighs next to nothing, and is a great little trimmer for small to medium-sized yard. You’re going to get between 20 to 30 minutes of use on one charge (as always, I recommend picking up an extra battery so you’re not waiting around to charge the only one you have) depending on how you use it.
The Sun Joe features stringless trimming with a flexible, yellow, plastic, 10-inch blade that mows down thick grass like butter. The head rotates 180 degrees at the top where you control it to create an effective edging machine. There’s also a wire guard at the front of the trim head that protects plants from your wicked, whirling blade of death, provides a guide while edging, and that gives you a visual of where the blade is at.
Here’s my challenge: I really don’t know how much damage the one (come ON, Sun Joe) blade can take. I whack weeds around all sorts of trees, brick, concrete, and what have you so I can only imagine it wouldn’t take an inordinate amount of time. That said, Sun Joe promotes that their blades are equal to over 200 feet of string and I really couldn’t find any reports of anyone that had problems with the blade. I think you ought to pick up some replacement blades just in case.
I like that Sun Joe doesn’t get full of themselves. They understand their core market: owners of small yards that need a light and half-way durable machine that doesn’t cost a fortune. You can’t argue with the online reviews from people who love this trimmer. The Sun Joe 24V SB10-LTE Cordless Electric Stringless Lawn Trummer costs next to nothing and does a reasonably good job at what it’s supposed to do.
Find more Sun Joe 24V SB10-LTE Cordless Electric Stringless Lawn Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
16. Oregon ST275 Cordless Electric String TrimmerPrice: $308.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Converts from trimmer to edger with a flip of the guard
- Variable speed trigger allows for more control
- Gator SpeedLoad trimmer line disks make for a quick string load process
- Trimmer disks more expensive than standard string but should last twice as long
- 13-inch cutting diameter is small
- String eyelets on trimmer head can get knocked out
Oregon is primarily known for its quality line of chainsaws for both the professional and consumer market. They also have a family of 40V battery-powered products including lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, and more including the Oregon ST275 Cordless Electric String Trimmer. A 4Ah battery and charger is provided with the unit that will give approximately 30-40 minutes of operational time on a full charge. The trimmer weighs less than 10 pounds and may be converted to an edger with a simple flip of the guard. It’s a very good tool for your yard.
Here’s where this cordless electric string trimmer breaks away from the pack: Oregon includes a “Gator SpeedLoad” trimmer head that uses pre-loaded disks of cutting line. No winding, twisting, or taking the head off to load up more string here. Simply uncap the trimmer head, insert the disk, and re-attach. This process can be done in 20 seconds or less. That’s a unique idea in the world of string trimmers.
When I first looked at this setup, I was skeptical because proprietary disks of string are going to be more expensive than a bulk spool. A ten pack of .080-inch trimmer line disks is more expensive than your average bundle of .080″ string however the tongue-and-groove design of the Oregon string should last roughly twice as long. It’s really up to you how much you want to waste time loading string into your trimmer.
Find more Oregon ST275 Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
18. Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String TrimmerPrice: $174.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40 Volt 4Ah battery and charger included
- Accepts Ryobi Expand-It or other universal attachments
- Compatible with 40 V family of Ryobi products
- Motor housing can get hot with use
- No left-handed support handle option
- Slightly heavier than other electric trimmers
Disclaimer: I own a Ryobi gas-powered string trimmer and I love it. It’s powerful, easy to use, and I swap the trimmer head with the edger head on a regular basis when maintaining my yard. Other than putting up with a gas tank that’s awkward to fill, I love the thing. This model, the Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String Trimmer is as good or better than the gas-powered model with none of the hassle of spilling gas all over the place (I’m embarrassed to say that it’s happened more often than I care to mention).
Part of the 40 Volt family of cordless electric products from Ryobi, this trimmer comes with a 4Ah battery (and charger) good enough to mow down an acre’s worth of perimeter on one charge. I don’t have nearly that much to take care of so the battery packs more than enough juice for me to edge the grass and trim in one go. Keep in mind that your first couple of sessions will last shorter until you break in your battery. It will take 90 minutes on average to fully charge the battery. I’m also a stickler for having a spare battery ready to go in the charger just in case; I hate waiting for batteries to charge.
The “Reel-Easy” bump-feed string head is actually easy to fill with cutting line and a satisfying step above older heads. The Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String Trimmer is compatible with their entire family to attachments including a pole saw, leaf blower, lawn edger, and hedge trimmer among others. It’s also compatible with other universal attachments made by other manufacturers. I’ve had great luck with Ryobi models (and I’m a bit of an organizational freak when it comes to tools), so I stick with them.
All in all, this Ryobi cordless string trimmer will have you shaping up your yard in nothing flat so you can enjoy the rest of your weekend. Highly recommended.
Find more Ryobi 40 Volt Attachment Capable Cordless String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
19. Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric String TrimmerPrice: $293.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less kickback, damage, and flying debris than a gas trimmer
- Variable speed trigger to kick it up a notch when needed
- Lots of power to take out what you need to
- Larger batteries are much too expensive
- Trimmer guard could stand to be larger for protection
- It's a little heavy
I really enjoyed looking at the Snapper XD 82V MAX 21-inch cordless electric lawn mower earlier this year. It’s powerful, looks sharp, and is more than a match for a gas mower. The Snapper XD line includes a number of great machines including this companion to the mower, the Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer that share the same family of large batteries. I’m happy to say that this trimmer is the perfect addition to use alongside the Snapper mower.
82 volts of power can do significant damage to those dastardly weeds without the kickback and flying debris that frequently accompany gas-powered weed eaters. I was concerned about how long a 2Ah battery could go but the 30 minutes of operational time is good enough for a half-acre of shaving around the perimeter and various flower beds and trees. Still, if you don’t already have the Snapper mower, I recommend keeping an extra battery on hand just in case.
The dual-line, bump-feed head can handle cutting just about anything down short of larger bushes and is easy to restring. Snapper makes several attachments for this trimmer including a hedge trimmer, cultivator, and pole saw. Swapping out the trimmer head with one of the others is essentially painless. This Snapper line is really impressive with its 82V batteries and the mix and matching you can do with the family of tools.
Find more Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
20. Black + Decker MTC220 3-In-1 Lawn Mower, String Trimmer and EdgerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for use between obstacles
- This machine is a mower, edger and trimmer
- Two batteries and charger included
- Battery voltage is too small
- Could use a more comfortable handle
- Designed for tiny lawns
Allow me to issue a full disclaimer before I begin this review: the Black+Decker MRC220 3-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is meant for homeowners with very small yards. Let me reiterate: VERY small yards. Now, that said, the idea behind this little electric lawn mower is ingenious. For one low price you can use this machine to trim, edge, and mow your property.
You’ve most likely seen string trimmers like this before. The head rotates 180 degrees to transform the trimmer into an edger and back again. By locking the trimmer into the separate chassis, you can cut your grass with your string trimmer at a consistent height with a 12-inch path. A foot pedal release allows for quick insertion and removal of the machine as you move from mowing to trimming or edging. The mower deck also features two height adjustment options that raise to 2.4 inches or lower to 1.6 inches.
This cordless electric lawn mower is powered with a 20v lithium-ion battery, the same family of batteries that Black+Decker uses to power a wide variety of power and gardening tools like cordless drills, circular saws, etc. The unit comes packaged with two 20v batteries and a charger. Charging time for each battery is roughly four hours.
The automatic feed system for the trimmer provides more cutting cord when necessary without having to bump the head or stop operation. Because of its size and because the unit doesn’t need gas or oil, the Black+Decker MRC220 is a great solution for homes with limited storage space.
I found plenty of online reviews praising the Black+Decker MRC220 written by users that understand this model is meant for. For yards of up to 750 square feet, the Black+Decker MRC220 3-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower could be the perfect solution for your small yard care needs.
Find more Black + Decker MTC220 3-In-1 Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
21. Ames Double Blade Weed Grass CutterPrice: $18.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will get your heart rate up
- Does not shed plastic debris
- Very little maintenance required
- If you don't like a little manual labor, move along
- Will need to be sharpened occasionally
- Requires a certain finesse and technique to be effective
Motored string trimmers can cost a fair amount of money and may require a surprising amount of maintenance (I’m looking at you, gas engine). Sometimes it’s good to use an old fashioned, hand-powered tool like the Ames Double Blade Weed Grass Cutter because they don’t have moving parts prone to breakage and they can even be fun to use. You may find this old school weed eater to actually be easier and quicker to use for small areas than it would be to use an electric or gas-powered string trimmer.
There is no setup time, takes up little storage space in the shed, and you can get a bit of exercise while you are at it. You need to keep the blade sharpened (but you’ll have to do this with a lawn mower as well) but it isn’t something you need to do each and every time you use the tool. One big positive and planet-friendly note: the Ames Double Blade Weed Grass Cutter won’t spread microscopic pieces of plastic all over the yard like a string trimmer will.
Find more True Temper Deluxe Weed Cutter – 2945000 information and reviews here.
Why Should I Get a Weed Eater?
Weed eaters, sometimes called string trimmers, are one of the most useful machines that a homeowner can have to maintain and detail their property. Whether used for wiping out vast swatches of scrubland or to put that finishing touch after cutting the grass, weed eaters are the go-to yard tool that can handle a lot of maintenance chores supremely well.
Before making a final decision on which weed eater is best for your yard, take a look around. What kind of grass is your lawn primarily made up of? Thicker turf or brush will need more power than a bluegrass. The size of your yard will also make a difference. Make sure that whatever battery powers your machine offers enough runtime for what you need to do.
What Kind of Weed Eater Should I Get?
Gas-powered weed eaters are typically heavier, feature more power, and are less expensive than cordless power tools when you factor in the cost of batteries. You'll see gas engines used most often at commercial properties, parks, and municipalities used by workers who typically use them to make a living. Prime, choke, and pull-start and you're ready to go. They still have a place because of the easy power they deliver.
The technology used in battery-operated power tools is now getting good enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines. The one drawback with cordless yard tools is the expense. Batteries, especially larger ones, aren't cheap.
Finally, corded electric tools are reliable and relatively inexpensive. They'll last as long as your circuit breaker doesn't trip and their power can be really impressive. Just be careful of not tripping over the extension cord you'll need to operate. That cord also limits mobility.
Obstacles also come in to play: fences, pots, foundations, trees, flower beds, and more. Does the trimmer you're looking at feature a head that rotates for edging work? Some models offer replaceable heads so your trimmer can turn into an edger, leaf blower, hedge trimmer, or even a chainsaw.
Consider the vibration the weed eater makes along with the power-to-weight ratio. It's no fun to get wiped out by your new string trimmer by the time the job is done. Take a look at how replacement cutting string is loaded into the head and also how the string is replenished during work. Nothing is worse than having to shut the trimmer down to fish out more cutting line because the auto-feed feature doesn't work! Maybe you need a shoulder strap to help lug your trimmer around?
Is There Anything Else I Should Consider Before Picking Up a Weed Eater?
Finally, a note about safety: use caution and common sense when operating your string trimmer! Flip flops are just plain stupid when working with this tool. Your toes will hate you if that thin plastic line rotating at 6,500 RPM even thinks of grazing them.
Wear eye protection. Summer is going to be over real quick if you take a rock to the face. You should wear work gloves too. And, yeah, I understand it's 90 degrees out but long pants are a must when operating landscaping power tools. It will take just one slip of the weed eater into a patch of gravel to give your shins a serious case of road rash. Be smart!
