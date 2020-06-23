21 Best Weed Eaters: Compare & Save

You’ll find the best hard-working weed eater here to take care of whatever sort of yard maintenance you need done. Whether you need something small and light, big and powerful, or somewhere in the middle, read on to discover a perfect weed eater to suit your needs.

Years ago, weed eaters used to be big, bulky, loud, and difficult to maintain. Modern technology has introduced an entirely new line of energy-efficient, quiet, and even battery-powered string trimmers. Of course, there are still high power gas engine models available. Sometimes these are the only practical ones to get the job done especially if you have a lot of land to cover.

If you have any sort of yard whatsoever, you’d better have a weed eater. Also known as string trimmers, weed eaters help keep up that perfectly manicured lawn and sidewalk at your suburban home. Have an alleyway to maintain at your urban home or business? Or do you live out in the country where the weeds grow waist-high? Weed eaters come in handy to handle those clean-up chores, too.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Should I Get a Weed Eater?

Weed eaters, sometimes called string trimmers, are one of the most useful machines that a homeowner can have to maintain and detail their property. Whether used for wiping out vast swatches of scrubland or to put that finishing touch after cutting the grass, weed eaters are the go-to yard tool that can handle a lot of maintenance chores supremely well.

Before making a final decision on which weed eater is best for your yard, take a look around. What kind of grass is your lawn primarily made up of? Thicker turf or brush will need more power than a bluegrass. The size of your yard will also make a difference. Make sure that whatever battery powers your machine offers enough runtime for what you need to do.

What Kind of Weed Eater Should I Get?

Gas-powered weed eaters are typically heavier, feature more power, and are less expensive than cordless power tools when you factor in the cost of batteries. You'll see gas engines used most often at commercial properties, parks, and municipalities used by workers who typically use them to make a living. Prime, choke, and pull-start and you're ready to go. They still have a place because of the easy power they deliver.

The technology used in battery-operated power tools is now getting good enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines. The one drawback with cordless yard tools is the expense. Batteries, especially larger ones, aren't cheap.

Finally, corded electric tools are reliable and relatively inexpensive. They'll last as long as your circuit breaker doesn't trip and their power can be really impressive. Just be careful of not tripping over the extension cord you'll need to operate. That cord also limits mobility.

Obstacles also come in to play: fences, pots, foundations, trees, flower beds, and more. Does the trimmer you're looking at feature a head that rotates for edging work? Some models offer replaceable heads so your trimmer can turn into an edger, leaf blower, hedge trimmer, or even a chainsaw.

Consider the vibration the weed eater makes along with the power-to-weight ratio. It's no fun to get wiped out by your new string trimmer by the time the job is done. Take a look at how replacement cutting string is loaded into the head and also how the string is replenished during work. Nothing is worse than having to shut the trimmer down to fish out more cutting line because the auto-feed feature doesn't work! Maybe you need a shoulder strap to help lug your trimmer around?

Is There Anything Else I Should Consider Before Picking Up a Weed Eater?

Finally, a note about safety: use caution and common sense when operating your string trimmer! Flip flops are just plain stupid when working with this tool. Your toes will hate you if that thin plastic line rotating at 6,500 RPM even thinks of grazing them.

Wear eye protection. Summer is going to be over real quick if you take a rock to the face. You should wear work gloves too. And, yeah, I understand it's 90 degrees out but long pants are a must when operating landscaping power tools. It will take just one slip of the weed eater into a patch of gravel to give your shins a serious case of road rash. Be smart!

