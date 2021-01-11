19 Best Greenhouse Kits for Self Sufficiency

There’s never been a better time to become more self-sufficient. It’s not only a healthy choice to grow your own veggies and berries, but it’s also great mental and physical therapy to keep you from feeling stuck inside. That’s when the perfect greenhouse kits can start a family adventure that’s good for everyone.
Greenhouses allow you to pursue a new or favorite pastime, no matter what the weather looks like outside, and they let you get a jump start on the growing season for flowers and vegetables. Whether you choose a mini greenhouse, cold frame, or huge high tunnel, you can start and grow plants that you couldn’t ordinarily grow outside if you happen to live in colder climates.
Some of these greenhouse kits are even large enough to add additional raised planter boxes in the center to maximize every inch of square footage inside. For the most part, they’re made of lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble materials that you can handle yourself without hiring help.
You’ll find that our list runs from small structures to large, and very affordable to more luxurious, so you should be able to find the best fit for your growing needs and available space.
1. Best Mini Greenhouse: Gardman 4-Tier Mini GreenhousePrice: $43.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very small footprint, great for porches or other small spaces
- Tubular frame with polyethylene zipper cover
- Easy to assemble with no tools required
- Perfect for smaller porches and balconies
- Requires some assembly
- Not large enough for overwintering bigger plants
- Plastic cover may become opaque over the years through exposure to UV rays
This greenhouse from Gardman is simple, easy to set up and provides perfect coverage for seedlings, seeds, and young plants. It has four tiers of shelving and the size is perfect for a balcony, porch or small back yard – 27″ Long x 18″ Wide x 63″ High. This mini greenhouse is constructed of a tubular fit steel frame (no tools required for assembly) and a clear polyethylene cover to allow the maximum amount of sunlight in for your plants.
he front door is zippered to keep wind and rain out, and rolls up for easy access. This greenhouse is also available with hassle-fee packaging and quick shipping from Amazon Prime. Get an even better deal when you buy two, and because of their size it’s pretty easy to accommodate both or you could give one as a gift.
Size: 27″ x 18″ x 63″
If you are considering giving a second greenhouse as a gift, add a potting bench to make it even more functional.
Find more Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
2. MCombo Wooden Garden Cold Frame GreenhousePrice: $169.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable compared with other wooden frame greenhouses
- High quality construction
- Hinged lid for easy one handed access to your plants
- Some assembly required
- Not many customer reviews
- Does not have free shipping
MCombo makes this strong and durable wooden cold frame that not only keep your plants safe and warm, they look great too. This greenhouse is more sturdy than others that use plastic sheeting as they use clear PVC sheets that are not as vulnerable to UV degradation. We also like that the center shelf is removable allowing you to baby taller plants like tomatoes.
This cold frame features an opening top as well as front doors that swing open to allow heat to escape during the daytime hours. Fir wood framing gives it a great look and this two-tiered greenhouse would look great in any porch or yard, and has plenty of room for seedlings and small plants.
In the spring and fall, this cold crame could easily help you start or extend your growing season. It’s easy to assemble and comes with all the hardware you’ll need to put it together in under 30 minutes.
Size: 29.9″L x 18.2″W x43.3″H
Find more Giantex Portable Cold Grame Greenhouses information and reviews here.
-
3. Erommy Portable Mini GreenhousePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and portable for moving where it's needed
- Easy to assemble without tools
- Sturdy and durable frame
- Doesn't offer as much frost protection as others
- Planting space is somewhat limited
- Can blow over in windy conditions
As the angle of the sun changes throughout the seasons, having a greenhouse that’s portable can be a huge asset. That’s what we love about this greenhouse kit from Erommy. At 95 inches wide X 32 inches deep by 32 inches tall, this handy hothouse weighs in at just nine pounds, so it’s easy to pick up and move to the sunniest locations, making it especially effective for those shoulder growing season when you’re trying to start or extend plant life when frost danger is present.
The powder-coated push-fit tubular steel frame and UV protecting PE cover can be assembled in minutes without any tools. Three zipped roll-up doors make it easy to open and close plus you can attach them at the top if you’re looking for better airflow or for watering plants and seedlings.
Find more Erommy Portable Mini Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
4. Quictent Portable Cloche Mini GreenhousePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and sturdy to set over plants on the ground or patio
- Transparent cover allows sun to get in while protecting plants
- Two unzippable doors roll up to allow airflow
- Doesn't include tiedowns or stakes for windy days
- Cover tends to deteriorate in very arid climates
- Some zipper breakage issues reported
If you need a cloche style mini greenhouse to use directly in your garden, this model by Quictent is a great solution that will help you significantly extend your growing season. This cloche style kit has a bottomless design and a lightweight frame that makes it one of the best portable greenhouses. Cloche is French for bell, and that’s exactly how this little greenhouse kit fits – like a bell right over the top of your plants.
The frame is made of high-quality powder-coated steel that will not rust, while the cover is a transparent PVC that lets in the maximum amount of UV rays and keeps out wind and rain. There are two zippered ventilation holes on top so that you can control the temperature and easily access your plants without having to remove the entire greenhouse.
This greenhouse is very sturdy, and it is easy to set up with no tools required.
Size: 71″ X 36″ X 36″
Find more Quictent Portable Cloche Mini Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
6. CO-Z Lean-to Greenhouse KitPrice: $87.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A great option for an unused but sunny exterior wall
- Rust and corrosion resistant steel tubular frame
- Walk in height with zipper doors on both ends
- Includes rope and tie downs for increased stability
- Comes with a three tier planter rack
- Poor assembly instructions
- Must be anchored to a wall
- Not suitable for long term use
Maybe you’re looking for a walk-in greenhouse kit, but you don’t want something huge. This lean-to greenhouse kit is a simple option for using the space against a wall or porch to start a more prolific garden this year. This clever style features a 3.3 by 6.6 foot size, and it stands a full seven feet tall at the peak.
The frame is made with rust-resistant steel tubing and the m2 PE cover is waterproof to protect starts from a heavy downpour. It features a zipper door on each end to allow for good airflow on hot days. The cover allows in sun without plants wilting, and yet it improves photosynthesis making for healthier starts.
We really like that this kit comes with tie downs and ground stakes to ensure it’s stability, but another winning factor is that it comes with a three tier planting rack, whereas not all others in this style do that.
Find more CO-Z Lean-to Greenhouse Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Walk-in GreenhousePrice: $69.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Transparent cover lets in the maximum amount of sunlight
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Lightweight and easy to assemble without the use of tools
- Simple to store for winter
- Some reports of zipper breakage
- Plastic cover not as durable as polycarbonate
- May take some time to assemble
This greenhouse is the perfect size for gardeners who want a walk in greenhouse that is still a manageable size and lightweight enough to move if needed. This greenhouse does not require any tools to assemble. It is constructed of easily connectible steel rods and twelve strong wire mesh shelves.
The cover is a high-quality transparent PVC that features a roll-up front door design. It offers enough growing space for large size plants and easy access and ventilation and the greenhouse also comes with ropes to tie down the walls inside, which is important with such a lightweight structure.
Constructed of rust-resistant powder-coated metal tubing, this greenhouse comes with two tiered racks that provide four steel shelves to accommodate many bedding plants for the average-sized yard.
Size: 56 inches wide by 28.4 inches deep and stands 75.5 tall at the peak
Find more Walk in Greenhouse with Clear Cover information and reviews here.
-
8. Palram HG6000 Oasis GreenhousePrice: $1,780.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twin wall pitched ceiling protects plants from UV light damage
- Durable polycarbonate walls
- Powder coated frame
- Double hinged door and louvered window for heat and humidity regulation
- More expensive than other small greenhouses
- Takes some time to assemble
- Doesn't include shelves
When you’re looking for a high-end greenhouse kit but you want one that’s moderately sized, the Palram Oasis greenhouse is an ideal option for the hobby gardener who likes to grow plants year-round as well as starts for the garden. This clever greenhouse features twin wall roof panels that block up to 99.9% of UV rays and crystal clear virtually unbreakable polycarbonate wall panels that provide 90% light transmission, which means your plants will prosper.
It also has a wide double hinged door with a lockable door handle, although you’ll need to provide your own lock. A side louvered window allows for great air circulation and helps to regulate both temperature and humidity inside the greenhouse. The powder-coated frame is durable and rust and corrosion-resistant. The integrated gutter system allows for disbursement and collection of rainwater, so if you have a water catchment system like a rain barrel, it’s easy to channel a bit of mother nature’s bounty for use on your plants.
If you are shopping based on appearance as well as functionality, this little greenhouse is an absolute beauty. The pitched roof is simply stunning as well as allowing more headroom while you’re working inside.
Size: 7 foot by 8 feet with a 9-foot roof
Find more Palram HG6000 Oasis Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
9. Flower House FHSP300CL SpringHouse GreenhousePrice: $683.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable UV resistant Gro-Tech fabric creates ideal grwoing environment
- Seriously fast and easy to set up
- Double zippered doors and screened vents
- Good for greenhouse newbies
- Must be secured to the ground to avoid wind issues
- Not a long term solution
- Winter weather causes material to crack and split
When you’re looking for ease of set-up in a greenhouse that’s actually quite spacious for the price, the Flower House pop-up greenhouse is a great find for anyone new to the greenhouse game. This easy pop up plant house can be set up on lawn, soil or hard surfaces during growing season, and then quickly cleaned and disassembled for the winter months as it’s definitely a seasonal choice.
Made from durable,100% waterproof, UV resistant, rip stop, GRO-TEC material, it protects your plants from wind, frost, and snow, while being lightweight and compact for easy transport and storage. The doors and windows offer zippered screened vents for ample air circulation. While you’re deciding where to locate this greenhouse, consider where you can best protect it from high winds and select a spot with good drainage as well.
To maximize planting space inside your portable greenhouse, you’ll want some plant shelves to allow plenty of vertical growth areas.
Size: 72 inches x 72 inches by 78 inches in height
Find more Flower House FHSP300CL SpringHouse Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
10. Palram Hybrid Lean GreenhousePrice: $719.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rust resistant aluminum frame
- Integrated gutters make it simple to divert rain into a water catchment basin
- UV blocking yet allows for 90% light transmission
- Perfect if you have limited space options
- Requires sealing to make it 100% waterproof
- A big job to assemble
- Requires a solid level pad for stability
If you don’t have yard space for a greenhouse, but you still want the benefits of earlier plant starting plus nurturing your best plants through the cold months, the Palram Hybrid Lean Greenhouse is easy to fit along any sunny wall. At just 4 x 8 feet in size, it has lots of the conveniences of all Palram greenhouses in a smaller footprint.
The 4mm twin-wall roof panels block up to 99.9% of the sun’s UV rays yet the virtually unbreakable polycarbonate panels also provide 90% light transmission. The frame is made from rust resistant aluminum and comes with a mounting kit to keep it sturdy and stable. Integrated rain gutters make this greenhouse even more efficient as you can funnel rainwater right into a rain barrel for reuse inside.
An adjustable roof vent allows you to control temperature, humidity, and airflow inside the greenhouse, and the side door allows for easy entry as there’s plenty of space to walk inside this roomy plant haven. The roof peaks at just under 7.4 feet tall. You could even opt to place some raised garden boxes inside this greenhouse to keep harvesting veggies long past the first frost.
Find more Palram Hybrid Lean Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
11. U-MAX Polycarbonate Outdoor Garden GreenhousePrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sliding door and roof vent allow for heat control and ventilation
- Integrated gutter system keeps rainwater out
- Polycarbonate panels are resistant to breaking
- Protects plants at a wide range of temperatures
- Very affordable for the features included
- Assembly instructions are lacking
- Sliding door is difficult to align
- Not suitable for very windy conditions
- No door latch
If you’re looking for a walk-in greenhouse, but you’re shopping on a budget, the U-MAX polycarbonate greenhouse is a good blend of quality and value. This hothouse is 8 x 6 feet with a 6.5 foot roof peak. UV resistant and thermally insulated, this greenhouse can withstand temperature ranges from -7 to 150+ Fahrenheit. That means your plants will stay safe in all kinds of weather.
An easy to open roof vent allows you to regulate the temperature and humidity on the hottest days, and an integrated gutter system drains rainwater away from the base to keep footings stable. The rust-resistant aluminum frame is durable and stable. This greenhouse features an easy opening sliding door on one end to allow you to access the inside even when your hands are full of plants.
A galvanized steel base allows this greenhouse to maintain stability even if you don’t set it up on a concrete or other solid base. In fact, we were surprised by the many high-end features at such an affordable price point.
Sizes: 4′ x 6′, 6′ x 6′, 8′ x 6′
Find more U-MAX Polycarbonate Outdoor Garden Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
12. Mellcom 26 x 10 Foot High Tunnel GreenhousePrice: $238.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge growing space inside
- Vented sides and dual zipper front and back doors
- Galvanized steel frame is rust resistant
- Easy to assemble
- It isn't pretty like many greenhouses
- Takes up a very large footprint
- Doesn't include any racks for growing
If you are looking for function rather than form, and want a really large greenhouse that is not incredibly expensive, then a high tunnel style greenhouse is perfect if you’ve got plenty of space. This greenhouse kit from Mellcom includes everything you need to set up a 24 x 10 x 7 foot greenhouse in no time.
This greenhouse is very durable, with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame that’s rust-resistant, and a reinforced mesh polyethylene cover that retains and diffuses heat and moisture while blocking plants from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It has a double zippered roll-up front door and 12 screened side windows that can be opened to allow for more airflow.
Easy to set up, this high tunnel comes with all the necessary hardware included as well as easy to follow instructions. Keep in mind, this high tunnel doesn’t include any interior structure for growing so you’ll need to purchase plant shelves separately. We like these three-tiered shelves as an option.
Find more DELTA Canopies High Tunnel Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
13. Palram Nature Series Mythos Hobby GreenhousePrice: $810.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet super sturdy aluminium frame
- Rainwater catchment system is integrated into the frame
- Comes with five year warranty
- Assembly required
- Side panels are not totally clear
- Some reviewers had issues with the assembly instructions
If you want something more permanent, but still not overwhelmingly large consider the Nature Series Mythos greenhouse from Palram. It is a versatile and highly rated greenhouse that comes in five different sizes. The smallest, six by four by seven feet, is still large enough to walk inside and even the largest size, eight by twelve by eight feet, can fit in a small to medium-sized yard easily.
This greenhouse is constructed of super-durable 4mm thick twin-wall polycarbonate panels held together with a rust-resistant aluminum frame. The frame is very lightweight, but it is sturdy enough to be used even in snowy conditions. Assembly is easy with no special tools required, using a smart panel slide and lock system.
Each greenhouse includes an adjustable roof vent window, a full-sized door with lockable handle and a magnetic door catch. There is also an integrated rain gutter system so that you can collect rainwater into a catchment system if you want.
The base is made of galvanized steel for structural support. This greenhouse series is compatible with Palram’s greenhouse accessories line in order to maximize space efficiently, and each one comes with a five-year warranty as well as US-based customer support.
Sizes: 6′ x 4′ x 7′, 6′ x 6′ x 7′, 6′ x 8′ x 7′, 6′ x 14′ x 7′, 8′ x 12′ x 8′
Find more Palram Nature Series Mythos Hobby Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
14. Rion Sun Room 2 GreenhousePrice: $1,986.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A more permanent option that can be used all year in warm climates
- Easy to assemble but takes some time
- Clear panels offer UV protection so plants don't burn
- Roof vent and door
- Shipping boxes are very heavy
- Seams need caulking which isn't mentioned
- Quite expensive
This medium sized greenhouse comes in many sizes from six feet square up to eight by twenty feet, so if you need something on the larger side this could also work well for you. The Rion Sun Room is a three-sided structure that is meant to be installed on the outside of an existing building.
This makes it perfect for small yards or even barn or garage extensions. The frame is designed to be extremely easy to assemble with slide-on locking joints. The clear panels are made of UV protected 3mm polycarbonate that protects against direct sunlight while still trapping heat and humidity.
The roof panels are made of twin wall, 4mm thick polycarbonate for extra strength. Each greenhouse includes a roof vent as well as a hinged door for air circulation on hotter days.
Sizes: 6′ x 6′, 6′ x 8′, 6′ x 10′, 6′ x 12′, 6′ x 14′, 8′ x 8′, 8′ x 10′, 8′ x 12′, 8′ x 14′, 8′ x 16′, 8′ x 18′, 8′ x 20′
Find more Rion Sun Room 2 Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
15. Best Heavy Duty Tunnel Greenhouse: Quictent Walk-Thru Tunnel GreenhousePrice: $234.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very durable all steel frame
- UV protected cover with triple layers of insulating material
- Round roof sheds water well
- Huge growing space at a reasonable price
- Assembly instructions could be improved
- Some reports of missing parts
- Not as durable as permanent structures
The Quictent Heavy Duty Walk-Thru Greenhouse is an excellent middle ground if you want something that is more sturdy than a typical tunnel greenhouse but you don’t want to invest in a more permanent structure.
This greenhouse provides plenty of room and is constructed with a heavy-duty 1.63″galvanized steel frame that will last for many years. The ClearView cover is heavy-duty 2 layer PE with reinforcement mesh molded into it, so you don’t have to worry about it degrading after a few years of use.
This is an incredibly effective greenhouse that traps a lot of heat, so when you need some additional ventilation, it’s a simple matter of opening up the many vent windows and two roll-up doors on hot days. This greenhouse comes in two sizes and the rounded top efficiently sheds rain without pooling and drooping.
Sizes: 12′ X 20′ X 7′, 12′ x 7′ x 7′
Find more Quictent Heavy Duty Walk-Thru Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
16. Greenhouse Garden Supply 16 Foot Geodesic DomePrice: $1,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built to withstand even the harshest weather conditions
- Thick marine poly covering
- Looks clever and can handle year round use
- Easy to assemble modular design
- Expensive
- Takes a couple of days to complete assembly
- It's a permanent structure
Geodesic domes not only look awesome in your yard, but they also make great greenhouse kits as well. The geodesic dome shape is designed to withstand extreme weather such as snow, high winds, severe storms, and even hurricane-force winds. The dome shape gives you more headspace and room for shelves and tall plants as well.
This kit builds a 16 foot diameter dome that gives you 250 square feet of gardening space and stands 10 feet tall in the center. The frame is made of half-inch galvanized steel and can be assembled in just a few hours. You might also appreciate that the kit is made in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty.
The manufacturer, Greenhouse Garden Supply, also offers a dome upgrade program where you can upgrade to a larger dome for a reduced price. Included in every kit is a steel frame with bolts and a Poly Marine Cover at 7mm thickness, along with a galvanized steel frame doorway.
Size: 16 foot diameter x 10 feet tall
Find more Greenhouse Garden Supply 16 Foot Geodesic Dome information and reviews here.
-
17. Palram Balance Hobby GreenhousePrice: $1,799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This big greenhouse offers 128 square feet of growing space
- Clear polycarbonate panels are virtually indestructible
- Easily to assemble
- Includes three roof vents and an integrated gutter system
- Requires a strong flat foundation
- Takes some time to assemble
- More expensive than others
This greenhouse from Palram is among those at the top of the line when it comes to quality and size, and it also has the added benefit of being incredibly easy to assemble. With large greenhouses, assembly is a big deal and you don’t want to have to spend days putting together your greenhouse. You especially don’t want to also have to purchase any specialized tools or have to pay someone thousands to install it for you.
The name of this greenhouse model says it all – the Balance hobby greenhouse it offers the best of growing conditions for the hobby gardener. The 4mm twin wall roof panels block up to 99.9% of UV rays and crystal clear virtually unbreakable polycarbonate panels that provide 90% light transmission. The panels are made with virgin materials to prevent UV degradation and discoloration. The aluminum frame is also corrosion resistant.
This kit includes three adjustable roof vents, integrated rain gutters, lockable door handle and galvanized steel base for structural support This greenhouse is even large enough to put a small bistro set in to enjoy your plantings as well as to give you a work surface while you’re trimming and pinching back starts to give them a more robust start.
Size: 8′ X 16′ X 7.5′
Find more Palram Balance Hobby Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
18. Little Cottage Company 8×12 Foot Colonial Gable GreenhousePrice: $5,635.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adorable as a greenhouse but doubles as a she shed
- Wooden plant shelves inside
- Real windows and a dutch door
- Solid wood construction with clear roof and floor to ceiling windows
- It's seriously spendy
- A real construction project
- Assembly instructions are poor
Is this the year you plan to seriously splurge on a greenhouse that takes gardening to a whole new level? If you answered a resounding “yes!” we want you to consider getting this colonial style greenhouse – aka. she shed. Sure, it’s a little on the pricey side, but this cutie comes with everything you’ll need to start plants for the garden, and then you can transform it into your own private outdoor oasis.
It comes complete with windows, an adorable dutch door, internal wooden plant benches, and a clear corrugated roof to bring in lots of sun. At 8 by 12 feet, you won’t need a ton of space to place it, but if space and cost aren’t issues, you can order this greenhouse as large as 10 by 16 feet. If you’re not even trying to pretend you’re getting a greenhouse, make sure to add some garden furniture for the inside, along with a few starts.
This greenhouse kit comes with all you’ll need to build but you will want a solid surface base to place it on.
Find more Little Cottage Company Colonial Gable Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
19. Palram Bella Hobby GreenhousePrice: $2,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide locking double door makes it easy to bring in wheelbarrows and potting supplies
- Polycarbonate panels are UV blocking and won't discolor
- Integrated roof vents allow for airflow and temperature regulation
- Five year warranty
- Spendy compared to most high tunnels
- Takes time to assemble properly
- Could use more side and end ventilation to regulate temperatures
The Palram Bella bell-shaped greenhouse is the ideal hybrid between a traditional high tunnel and a classic greenhouse. This roomy greenhouse features a unique shape that sheds water and snow load well, meaning you can use it year-round. It’s also more wind-resistant than other designs. Made with 6 mm twin-wall polycarbonate panels that are practically unbreakable, it blocks up to 99.9% of UV rays, creates even-light, and maintains ideal growing temperatures.
This greenhouse comes in four different sizes, all of which offer a roof height of seven feet, making them easy to work in. Depending on size, it features from one to four integrated roof vents and a lockable double door that makes it easy for you to wheelbarrow in soil for raised beds or potting needs. The galvanized steel frame is super sturdy, and corrosion and rust-resistant.
As with most Palram greenhouse kits, this one comes with a five-year warranty.
Sizes: 8′ x 8′, 8′ x 12′, 8′ x 16′, 8′ x 20′
Find more Palram Bella Hobby Greenhouse information and reviews here.
Historically, greenhouses were constructed of wood or metal frames with glass panels. While these structures were beautiful and functional, they were not only extremely expensive, but they were also vulnerable to severe weather conditions like hail or very strong winds.
Many of the greenhouse kits we've included here are more functional for those who live in apartments or have smaller yards, although we've included a few larger models for those who have spacious yards or even acreage.
Gardening is also a great pastime for kids that comes with plenty of benefits according to this article from Macaroni Kid. Why not get them started this year?
Get them a couple of hammock chairs to study on the patio and they can take breaks tending their baby plants in their greenhouse before transplanting them outside.
Why Would You Select a Small or Mini Greenhouse?
Small greenhouses are perfect for anyone who has a small yard, patio, deck or balcony. A mini greenhouse allows you to start seeds outdoors and overwinter plants without taking up space inside of your house.
There are also smaller cold frames that you can place directly on top of planter boxes or garden beds to start your growing season off early.
Is a Medium Sized Greenhouse Big Enough for a Family?
The medium-sized greenhouses in this list are the perfect compromise for gardeners who want a walk-in greenhouse but don't have a lot of space to commit to a full-sized building. These greenhouses include lightweight, portable versions as well as more permanent models that can remain stationary or even add on to an existing building.
Prices vary, but even if you are on a budget you can get a sizeable growing space to easily meet your produce needs for a family of four to six.
Which Are the Best Large Greenhouse Kits?
If you have a large yard or live out in the country with plenty of space for a big garden, your greenhouse needs are likely more than can fit in the smaller models listed above. Large greenhouses expand the possibilities of your garden exponentially, allowing you to grow just about anything.
You can not only start seeds, but have entire gardens inside of your greenhouse where you can grow your favorite plants from seed to harvest, even when it is cold outside. Large greenhouses do not have to be super complex or expensive, either.
Prices start at only a few hundred dollars for simple plastic-covered high tunnel style greenhouses. (Think of the Kilchers on Alaska the Last Frontier.) If you want something more sturdy and permanent, we have also included kits for full-sized greenhouses below.
And, if you're concerned about the best way to start seeds in a greenhouse, this primer from SF Gate has everything you need to know.
