40 Best Christmas Tree Ornaments for 2018

My memories of Christmas really hit home every year as I decorate the Christmas tree. I get almost teary-eyed over the extra special decorations, like my mom’s Christmas ornaments from the 1930s, my daughters’ “first Christmas” ornaments, and the various and sundry funny or sentimental ornaments I’ve received from friends and family. That doesn’t even take into account the ornaments made by my own kids when they were little and my grandchildren. It all adds up to an emotional, somewhat schmaltzy evening that usually involves a steaming cup of tea and plenty of Christmas music too.

Starting a collection of Christmas ornaments can be an expensive game. Sure you can get the plain shiny balls and tinsel garland, but your tree just won’t be the same if you haven’t picked out some very special ornaments that you keep collecting, year after year. So that’s how I decided what to add to this Christmas list. Whether you’re a fan of Disney or South Park, I’ve got some decorations for you. If you’re into a theme like Santa, Snowmen or Angels, I have whole sections devoted to those specific ornaments. And if you’re looking for a personalized ornament to commemorate a new marriage, new baby or even your pet this year, you’ll find those here too.

Christmas tree ornaments can be an expensive endeavor, so you might consider larger ornament sets to help bolster your Christmas collection. If you’re searching for single ornaments, or picture frame ornaments to put your holiday photos in, you’ll find a wide assortment of tree decorations that will give you ideas or, perhaps, be the perfect choice. And Christmas ornaments also make wonderful gifts, so while you’re browsing through this collection, think about who you might want to surprise with a special Christmas ornament this year.

I’ve added a section just for tree toppers, because no Christmas tree is complete without one. Don’t forget to replenish your Christmas lights, both for the tree and decorating outdoors. And by all means, while you’re looking at holiday decor, a tree skirt, and some deliciously scented candles or holiday figurines will warm up your house in a special way. Here are my picks for the Top 40 Best Christmas Tree Ornaments for 2018.

Best Santa Christmas Ornaments

1. Old World Christmas Winemaker Santa Blown Glass Ornament

Santa works very hard and has a really big job, so it is important that he takes some time to relax. In the summer, when he is not as busy, Santa likes to work in his garden, growing grapes and then making wine. Hand crafted in age-old tradition, using techniques that originated in the 1800’s, this ornament was made with molten glass that was mouth-blown into a finely carved molds. It is hand-painted and glittered in a series of labor-intensive steps to achieve the beautiful result. This adorable Santa ornament proves that the jolly old elf enjoys the fruits of his labors all year round. If you never thought of Santa as a wine drinker, you haven’t seen the myriad of Christmas tree decorations to prove it, like this cute Kurt Adler Santa ornament. For serious wine lovers, you can skip Santa and just get them some clever wine bottle ornaments.

Price: $17.30 (13 percent off MSRP)

2. Jim Shore Heartwood Creek White Woodland Santa Christmas Ornament

This vintage looking Christmas ornament portrays Santa in a snowy scene. This 2016 dated, wintry Santa, is surrounded by his woodland friends – a wolf, a rabbit and a snowy owl. This sweet Christmas tree decoration evokes the wonder of nature in a subtle palette of muted tones and icy blues. Beautifully sculpted in intricate detail, this unique holiday design is unmistakably Jim Shore. As a noted folk artist, Jim Shore has other 2016 dated Santa Christmas ornaments including this cute Santa in a wreath. He has also designed Santa ornaments that look like the Santas from other countries.

Price: $17.38

3. Hallmark 2016 Christmas Ornaments – Father Christmas

In a Dickensian Christmas, Santa didn’t wear red. Here, carrying a lantern and armful of presents, Saint Nick’s intricately detailed waistcoat and robes add splendor to the season. This beautiful Santa Christmas ornament features a special scroll tucked in his bag that reads “The light of Christmas shines brightest in the hearts of those who believe.” This collectible Christmas ornament from Hallmark is the 13th in their Father Christmas series. Be sure to get it before it’s gone. You can still get your hands on the previous years’ Father Christmas ornaments if you hurry.

Price: $21.97

4. Joseph’s Studio Kneeling Santa with Baby Jesus Christmas Nativity Ornament

This beautiful Santa Christmas ornament captures the sentiments of so many at the holiday season. Lots of people have a deep reverence for the birth of Jesus, but at the same time appreciate the spirit of giving and good cheer represented by Santa. This lovely ornament delivers both messages in the sweetest of ways with a scripture underneath the cradle in the manger that would speak to any one of us at Christmas and throughout the year. There are numerous renditions of kneeling Santa ornaments and other kneeling Santa Christmas decor.

Price: $17.99

5. Kurt Adler Noble Gems Glass Santa on Christmas Train Ornament

It’s like a miniature version of the Polar Express. This glass Santa on Christmas Train ornament by Kurt Adler is a fun and festive addition to your holiday décor. On this beautiful Santa ornament, he is featured aboard an incredibly decorated Christmas train, that’s adorned with glitter and bows and filled with precious presents for all the children of the world. The soft white material spouting from the train’s smokestack lends a realistic look. Kurt Adler has designed hundreds of beautiful Christmas tree decorations as well as holiday home decor.

Price: $13.42

Best Angel Christmas Ornaments

6. 12 Dancing Tin Angels Christmas Tree Ornaments

These darling metal dancing angel Christmas tree ornaments will add the perfect celestial touch to your holiday decorations. Add them as decorations to your tree, accents to Christmas packages, take them as a unique gift at an ornament swap or use them for party favors for your next Christmas party. With 12 pieces total, in 4 assorted designs, ach ornament measures approx 4″ and comes with a natural colored hanging cord. These adorable angels would look supe sweet on a Christmas tree decorated with handmade tin icicles. And since we’re talking tin here, what about a Wizard of Oz Tin Man for your tree too?

Price: $15.15

7. Snowbabies Angel to Look After You Ornament

Wrapped in delicate porcelain angel wings, this Snowbaby is held safe and protected to celebrate Christmas on your tree. This lovely ornament, designed by Kristi Jensen Pierro , is hand crafted and hand painted, giving it an innocence all it’s own. This beautiful Christmas ornament is special to give as a gift, and your memory will be treasured each year as it’s unwrapped at tree decorating time. A Snowbabies Dream Angel would be another perfect ornament option if you plan to start a collection for someone you love. The Snowbabies from God is another angelic ornament to collect or save for yourself.

Price: $13.58 (12 percent off MSRP)

8. When I Count My Blessings, I Count You Twice Christmas Ornament

This beautiful silver angel ornament strikes the perfect balance between whimsical and emotional. Surrounded by a heart shaped frame and engraved with heart felt feelings, she is adorned by glittering crystals. Her halo holds the ribbon to hang from the tree, while you can practically see her beautiful wings fluttering. There are many other angels in this line of Christmas ornaments. Get the “Live Well, Laugh Often, Love Much” angel ornament for some newlyweds this Christmas. Give the “May Happiness Fill Your Heart” angel ornament to someone who needs a lift.

Enjoy even more holiday blessings with all the Angels by Your Side ornaments.

Price: $11.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

9. Faith Hope Love Angel Ornaments

This set of three lovely angel ornaments are intricately designed, with each angel bearing a message appropriate to the season. One carries the word Faith on a banner. Another wishes you Hope on a star. The third sends you Love on a heart. Gold metallic cords make each angel perfect for hanging on any sized tree. Angel LED string lights would be a fun way to add to the angelic glow for the holidays. You can also find LED color changing angel ornaments to enhance your angel theme.

Price: $14.99

10. Thomas Kinkade Heaven Sent Angel Two-Ornament Set

Now, the uplifting artistry of the Painter of Light™ inspires these Thomas Kinkade Heaven Sent Angels Ornaments, featuring a Star of Wonder angel and Messenger of Peace angel. Each angel ornament is beautifully gowned and arrives holding a symbol of the blessing she bestows upon our lives. These fully sculptural angel Christmas ornaments are hand-painted in deep, luxurious hues that will lend an opulent elegance to your Christmas tree and feature lacy bas-relief, iridescent wings that sparkle with glitter. The Star of Wonder angel wears a sweeping mauve gown accented with elegant ivory flourishes. In her outstretched hands, she holds an array of laser-cut brass stars, inviting you to reflect on the dazzling wonders of life. The Messenger of Peace angel is dressed in a deep burgundy gown and holds an intricate garland of graceful doves in flight, enduring symbols of peace. These beautifully handcrafted ornaments will be a heavenly addition to your Christmas, or cherished as gifts. The beautiful Thomas Kinkade Holly Angel Figurine or Winter Angel Of Light Figurine would look lovely on a tabletop or mantle.

Price: $29.99

Best Snowman Christmas Ornaments

11. Resin Blue Snowman Christmas Ornaments

Decorate your Christmas tree with these adorable snowman Christmas tree ornaments. Each frosty winter character wears a blue hat and scarf, which will look great on any tree, but especially if you’re using a blue theme for your holiday decorations. These snowmen would also make super cute additions to holiday packages, either as a decoration in addition to the bow, or for an extra special Christmas gift inside a package. Lightweight resin ornaments are especially good for Christmas trees with branches that bend easily. A fun snowman nightlight with a glittering bubble candle would be a great decoration for the kids’ rooms.

Price: $23.65

12. Wintery Night Snowman Ornament Set

Let these happy snowmen spend a peaceful and wintery night celebrating the season on your Christmas tree. These frosted decorations feature a series of illustrated snowmen designs and all have a blue ribbon on top. This fun set features. 12 ornaments included in a sweet storage box that you’ll reuse year after year. If you’d prefer more traditional colors, order a set of snowman ornaments in red and black. If your holiday decor revolves more around a country-style Christmas, there’s a set of country snowmen just for you.

Price: $15.90

13. Lenox 2016 A Year to Remember Snowman Ornament

Dated for 2016, this beautiful Lenox collectible snowman ornament is a unique way to take note of a special time in someone’s life. Crafted of Lenox porcelain, this chubby guy features a golden hatband and golden lettering. To perfectly match, this Christmas ornament includes a lustrous gold rope with tassel for easy hanging and comes beautifully packaged in an iconic seasonal red box to make a perfect gift. If you’d prefer a more three dimensional Lenox snowman, check out this adorable guy.

If you’re looking for Lenox commemorative ornaments for other special people on your Christmas gift list, you’ll find lots more of them here.

Price: $15.99

14. Snowman with Cardinal & Chickdee Glass Ornament Set

The beautiful duo features two themes, iridescent glass snowmen, one with a carefully designed cardinal on his belly and the other sporting a sweet chickadee. These lovely blown glass Christmas ornaments would make perfect gifts for the bird lovers on your list, along with some a guide to backyard birds and a powerful set of binoculars for bird watching. While you’re thinking of them, a beautiful backyard bird feeder would draw in lots of birds to watch from the kitchen while the weather’s cold a gloomy outside.

Price: $14.48

15. Techno Plush Hallmark Twinkling Sleigh Ride Snowman

This collectible snowman Christmas ornament from Hallmark is so much fun. Watch as the snowman and his cute snow kid dance and sing a sweet version of “Here We Come A-Wassailing” while they enjoy their holiday sleigh ride. You’ll be singing and swaying too, and that’s probably what makes this ornament a Number One New Release on Amazon. It’s perfect for kids and adults alike.

Check out more Techno Plush animated ornaments and figurines from Hallmark here.

Price: $21.21

Best Reindeer Christmas Ornaments

16. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Christmas Ornament by Hallmark

If there’s one Christmas special I NEVER miss, it’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. This cute, pudgy little guy has won all of our hearts for so many decades and his he’s still bringing in legions of fans with his story of triumph over adversity. This adorable Rudolph Christmas ornament is set to jingle his way onto your tree with his sweet, happy spirit and signature red nose. Get all your favorite characters from this wonderful Christmas special in a playful package for the kids. And if you’ve got little ones, be sure to get the Little Golden Book of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to read to the kids on Christmas Even and many other nights leading up to the holiday.

Price: $21.12

17. Reindeer with Candy Cane Glass Christmas Ornament

Decorate your holiday tree with festive reindeer who looks like he’s got a bit of mischief in his eye. This BestPysanky is hand crafted and mouth blown, making each and every one completely unique. It is meticulously created using traditional techniques that originated in the 1800’s. The Renaissance-era carving, molding, glass blowing, silver lining, painting and finishing processes requires several weeks to complete. The hand painting and glittering add to the sparkle of this adorable little guy. And at such a great price, you might want to order a few for your tree. You can also get a Santa ornament made by these same excellent crafts people, or a super cute reindeer in a Santa suit.

Price: $9.71

18. Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Flying Reindeer Ornament

Beautifully capturing artistry in motion, this Reindeer flying through the night features Jim Shore’s signature combination of quilt patterning and rosemaling motifs. This Christmas ornament is made of stone resin and its colors are warm and wonderful. The reindeer is encircled in a belt of jingle bells, and it hangs from a natural cotton cord that looks like an old time set of reins. Jim Shore’s Dash Away Santa figurine set would be beautiful on your mantle with Christmas stockings hanging above a crackling fire.

Price: $16

19. Retro Vintage Reindeer Robot Christmas Ornament

Flashback to times past with this fun and nostalgic robot reindeer Christmas ornament. It’s cute industrial look would be perfect on a mid-century modern style Christmas tree. Sprocket wheels act as hooves and his antlers look like stacked nuts and washers. He comes ready-to-hang on a gold cord. You can also find more retro robot ornaments from a retro robot Santa to a fun retro robot snowman. Spirited robot snowmen also come in a three pack.

Price: $14.99

20. Reindeer Bell Ornaments

The Reindeer Jingle Bell Christmas ornament is the perfect holiday decoration for a rustic Christmas tree. You get a dozen of these jingly cuties, ready to decorate packages, or give as fun party favors. While their cute red noses make you believe they are Rudolph, you could take metallic pens and give each of them names, or personalize them with the names of people on your gift list. You could even use them like gift tags and add them to packages wrapped in reindeer gift wrap. It could be your personal signature this Christmas season.

Price: $9.99

Best Personalized Christmas Ornaments

21. Family of Four Snowman Personalized Christmas Ornament

Four festive snowmen gather together for a fun family portrait in this cute resin personalized Christmas ornament. With free personalization, it comes already adorned with your family’s names and the year on a banner draped over a wreath. For a different take on a family of four personalized ornament, check out this ornament for three and one that’s to be. If you’ve got a family of five, this five stockings on the mantle ornament is simply adorable.

Price: $14.99

22. Personalized Baby’s First Christmas Ornament 2016

If it’s your very first Christmas with your new baby boy, you’ll want to commemorate it with a special Christmas ornament. This adorable baby boy is bundled in a cute stocking cap that can be personalized with his name. He’s holding a little bottle and is hanging on to a banner with the year 2016. If you happen to be spending Christmas with your new baby girl, there’s an adorable ornament for her too.

Looking for a different style of personalized baby’s first Christmas ornament? You’ll find many options to choose from here.

Price: $14.99

23. Dimensions Crafts Felt Applique Frame Ornaments

If you’re a craft DIY kind of person, snatch up this cute felt ornament kit that you can personalize in any way you’d like. The kit contains enough materials to make three different personalized ornaments, all with pictures or your family or pets in them. The oval and circle ornaments, each with a picture slot, will spread Christmas inspiration across your home. These are easy stitch felt applique decorations. The kit contains presorted thread, cording, die-cut acrylic/polyester felt, needle and easy instructions with alphabet and numbers for personalizing. If you’d like to make some more ornaments to give as handmade gifts to your friends and family, a selection of whimsical bird ornaments or Christmas sweet treats are a fun way to share your creativity.

Price: $9.99

24. Personalized Glass Christmas Ornament

This beautiful custom engraved Christmas ornament comes in two elegant shapes and various etching options. It’s the ideal gift to add a personal touch to your home or someone else’s during the holiday season. You can personalize this three inch by three inch glass ornament for a new baby, a happy couple, or even just for a heart warming gesture that will become a treasured keepsake for years to come. What’s really cool about this personalized ornament is that the engraving is free, so go wild and give one to your extra special family and friends. If you’re looking for something that is more indicative of love, a heart shaped personalized ornament might be just right. If you’d like to remember a lost loved one this Christmas, you can even get a personalized memorial ornament.

Price: $14.99

25. Golden Retriever Personalized Christmas Ornament

If you’ve got a dog lover on your list, you know how freakishly fanatic they can be about their pets. This Christmas give them a cute personalized Christmas ornament that shows you love their dogs too. This sweet golden retriever comes with a customizable bone that you can add any name to with a simple Sharpie. If they don’t have a golden, there are lots more personalizable dog ornaments to choose from including black labs, goldendoodles, german shepards and more.

E&S Pets has personalizable Christmas ornaments for almost every breed of dog. Find one for your pooch here.

Price: $10.99

Best Picture Frame Christmas Ornaments

26. Claydough Gift Box Photo Frame Ornament

These cute, custom photo frame ornaments are as pretty as a group of little Christmas packages. This set of three picture ornaments, designed by artist Kurt Adler, will beautifully surround your favorite photos to hang on your own tree or to give to grandma, in-laws and other family members. Whether you choose color photos or black and whites, it’s easy to make small prints from your phone with a mini-photo printer.

Price: $12.39 (29 percent off MSRP)

27. Hallmark Keepsake 2016 Dated Picture Frame Christmas Ornament

Love, laughter and memories are some of the best gifts a family shares, and this beautiful Hallmark Christmas picture frame ornament says it all with “Better Together, Love Forever” emblazoned across the top. Choose a special photo to capture a favorite family moment – one you’ll remember every year you place this ornament on your tree. This Hallmark Keepsake ornament is a little work of art that tells a big story. From people and things you love, to memories of the past, to capturing today’s important moments, this special ornament celebrates the story of you. If you wish you’d captured last year’s Christmas memories, you can still get the 2015 photo frame ornament. And don’t forget to make one for your beloved pup, with a cute dog themed photo ornament.

Price: $12.83

28. Photo Ornament Sled Frame

Nothing says Christmas like the thought of winter days sledding with your family. This beautiful picture frame ornament has the look and feel of pewter that makes it feel more like a treasured antique. The nostalgic sled design displays a single favorite photo for use as an ornament. This nifty frame also comes with an easel stand so you can place it on a coffee table or mantel once the tree is taken down. If you love the look of antique sleds, these vintage sled ornaments might add the perfect touch to your Christmas tree. Or, decorate some wooden sled ornaments yourself with paint or permanent markers.

Price: $11.99

29. Reed & Barton Sterling Silver Picture Frame Ornament

Simply gorgeous in sparkling sterling silver, this beautiful Reed & Barton picture frame ornament is a keepsake that will last for generations. Embellished with holly and pine boughs, it’s reminiscent of the magic of the Christmas season and the perfect way to frame a beautiful face for your tree. Reed & Barton has a stunning collection of sterling silver Christmas ornaments.

If you’re looking for more collectible sterling silver Christmas ornaments, find hundreds more right here.

Price: $61.79 (38 percent off MSRP)

30. Disney Mickey Mouse Icon Photo Frame Ornament

You’ll be the shining star with your kids, nieces, nephews or anyone else who’s a fan of Mickey Mouse when you present them with their own framed photo in this highly polished Mickey Mouse icon ornament. Always happy, Mickey Mouse reflects the best in all of us, and Disney has captured him beautifully in this fun photo ornament. You can also create a set of photo frames for both boys and girls by adding a fun Minnie Mouse picture frame ornament to their collection. It would be a blast to create an entirely Disney themed Christmas tree with Christmas ornaments of your favorite Disney characters.

Price: $16.95

Best Christmas Ornament Sets

31. Kurt Adler 12 Days of Christmas Glass Ornament Set

This beautiful ornament set represents the twelve days of Christmas, with each verse of the song represented in a colorful and quirky design. It would be awesome to teach your kids the song as you decorate the tree together. Brightly painted and hand glittered, these Christmas ornaments will be ones you’ll treasure forever. Would you prefer your Christmas tree to look like it came from the House of Faberge? Gorgeously glittering egg ornaments might be your answer. Finish decorating with some glass icicles and your tree will be the talk of the neighborhood.

Price: $30.31

32. Handmade Paper Mache Christmas Tree Ornaments

This year, don’t settle for an ordinary Christmas tree. Create a holiday theme that is both festive and unique. This set of 18 paper mache balls make perfect Christmas ornaments, but frankly they’re so pretty you could find ways to display them all year long. These lovely ornaments are handcrafted in Kashmir, India, where talented artisans use traditional paper mache crafting techniques with obviously beautiful results. If you love the look of these paper mache ornaments but you’re looking for a less bohemian theme, some sets include religious and traditional motifs. You can even find a set of ornaments decorated with desert camels, perfect for Christmas.

Price: $58.89 (31 percent off MSRP)

33. Old World Christmas Nativity Collection Glass Ornament Set

This wonderful nativity ornament collection features eight figural ornaments plus a north star ornament. Every piece is delicately hand painted, decorated and brightly colored with glitter embellishment. The nativity scene is a traditional decoration for Christmas that never gets old. This is a wonderful and memorable gift to give yourself or someone else. It elegantly celebrates the birth of Jesus, and when hanging on the Christmas tree, you won’t have so many worries about little hands breaking these delicate works of art. This gorgeous ornament set comes in a high quality satin lined gift box, perfect for storage when the holiday season has passed. For a more affordable nativity ornament set, you could also get Christmas balls painted with individual nativity scenes. A traditional nativity set is wonderful to have at Christmas, especially if you have little people to share the story of Christmas with.

Price: $93.18

34. South Park Resin Miniature Ornament Set

Celebrate Christmas with the always irreverent, completely hilarious, and absurdly inappropriate characters from South Park. Chef, Kenny, Kyle, Cartman and Stan are naturally accompanied by the revered Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo, ready to switch up your tree and command lots of laughs. A large, plush Mr. Hankey would be a perfect gag gift for your office party. You could even get Mrs. Hankey for one of your office gal pals. Or give them the entire cast from this provocative, politically incorrect TV favorite.

Price: $13.16 (29 percent off MSRP)

35. 100 Piece Christmas Tree Ornament Set

Whether you’re getting your first Christmas tree or you’re newly on your own this holiday season, this huge pack of Christmas tree ornaments will allow you to build your collection quickly. With 100 pieces, you get a tree topper, Christmas balls, snowflakes, pine cones, bead and tinsel garlands and more. These ornaments are great for the bottom of the tree if you’ve got toddlers in the house because they’re shatterproof and unbreakable. Gold string hangers are included for easy use with nothing sharp to worry about. And don’t forget the holiday tree lights and a tree skirt to get your collection started right.

Price: $29.99

Best Christmas Tree Toppers

36. Natural Capiz Star Lighted Tree Topper

This 14 inch, Seven-Point Natural Capiz Star Lighted Treetop by Kurt Adler is a beautiful, classic way to accent the lighting and décor of your Christmas tree. Featuring a large seven-point star design, framed by several surrounding wire ray accents, this bright star has a glittery gold-plated finish. Stars are a traditional Christmas tree topper, reminiscent of the Star of David that shone over Bethlehem the night Christ was born. A simpler glittery star tree topper might suit you better if you need something a little more affordable, but there are star tree toppers to suit every style and budget.

Price: $35.48

37. Lenox Adoring Angel Tree Topper

This Lenox adoring angel tree topper is a show stopper. The beautiful figurine stands eight inches tall and she’s crafted of Lenox fine porcelain and then accented with 24 karat gold. When you top your Christmas tree with this magnificent sculpted angel, the detail on the piece is impressive. From the angel’s pierced wings to the gentle folds of her robe, the hand painting brings out her soft features and gives an ethereal glow to her porcelain skin. If you’re wanting a more traditional angel tree topper, you’ll find many of them here. This black angel tree topper is one of my favorites.

Price: $100

38. Thomas Kinkade Holidays in Motion Rotating Illuminated Treetopper

This Thomas Kinkade animated Santa Claus tree topper will become a collectible in your family. It lights up and rotates around your Christmas tree top. In Kinkade’s vision of Christmas night, Santa is heading to your town in a sleigh filled with presents, pulled by darling reindeer, under a magnificently illuminated star. Each reindeer’s saddle blanket displays a different Thomas Kinkade holiday classic in full color, visible on both sides. Festive bows, garlands, and golden runners accent the sleigh, which is packed with toys and tempting gift packages peeking out of his bag. Thomas Kinkade’s Wonderland Village tabletop Christmas tree stikes a similar theme. His intricately crafted Christmas Village even has a tiny working train that cirlces town.

Price: $89.99

39. Frosty Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tree Topper

This Frosty the Snowman tree topper easily fits right on top of your Christmas tree to bring you holiday joy and memories of the story or Christmas special and song about Frosty. It’s lightweight and he has such a has a happy, welcoming face, because this snowman knows he’s not going to melt away. His traditional top hat is adorned with festive trim. You and the kids (or even you, by yourself, it’s okay) can watch Frosty the Snowman whenever you want. It’s easy with Amazon Fire TV streaming media player.

Price: $17.52

40. Nativity Blown Glass Christmas Tree Topper

This gorgeous tree topper was meticulously crafted by hand using traditional techniques that originated in the 1800’s. The Renaissance-era carving, molding, glass blowing, silver lining, and painting were created by skilled artisans to give you a one of a kind work of art that will become one of your favorite family Christmas heirlooms. BestPysanky makes many elegant, hand crafted tree toppers and blown glass ornaments, as well as another Christmas favorite, Russian nesting dolls.

Price: $21.20

