31 Best Luxury Gifts for Men With Exquisite Taste

It is a common misconception that men have simple taste.
This may be true in some cases but chances are that you also know at least one man with a more refined set of interests.
Shopping for a man with exquisite taste can be a challenge, as these types of guys always seem to already have everything they need. But fear not, as we’ve put together a list of extravagant gift ideas for the modern gentleman.
This list features gifts of all caliber, as you certainly don’t have to spend top dollar for a top quality gift. Read on below to discover our favorite luxury gifts for men who have everything.
The Clean Shave Complete Shaving Set
A clean shave is the only proper look for a modern gentleman (unless they can grow a full beard). The Clean Shave Complete Shaving Set helps accomplish just that by providing their Executive Safety Razor, a badger shaving brush, and a steel lather bowl all in one package.
A safety razor is a direct upgrade from disposable mutli-blade razors, as this traditional method offers a closer, smoother shave, while saving you money over time having to replace your blade.
Del Rossa Men’s Satin Robe
The satin robe is the lounge wear of choice for thinkers, professionals, and debonairs alike. This 100% polyester satin robe from Del Rossa is long, luxurious, and sure to excite.
KettlePizza Basic Pizza Oven Kit
Everyone loves pizza, but a true pizza lover longs for the gourmet flavors of home cooked pizza. Now any kettle grill master can turn their 18.5-inch or 22.5-inch kettle grill into a pizza oven with this handy Pizza Oven Kit.
Simply place the stainless sleeve across a wood or charcoal fire, and the sleeve will keep the heat stable by removing the need to lift the lid. Just load up your pie on the included aluminum pan, and you are on way to cooking the best pizza you’ve ever had.
Sixteenth-Century Italian Replica Globe Bar
I just want to make my opinion clear on this once. There is no piece of man cave furniture more classy than the globe bar. Period.
This Sixteenth-Century Italian Replica Globe hinges at the meridian to reveal a space crafted to store bottles and glasses. It does not get much cooler than that.
Manvotionals by Brett & Kate McKay
Brett & Kate McKay are the authors of The Art of Manliness, and offer yet another piece of essential reading for men in their new book, Manvotionals.
The book is a collection of the best advice ever written down for men, including work by individuals such as Aristotle, Theodore Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., Ben Franklin and more.
This collection of speeches, essays, and quotes will help elucidate the seven manly virtues, which inspire any man to live life better.
Rogue RM-100A Sunburst Mandolin
If you a man who has already dedicated himself to guitar or bass, he might have fun picking up a more unique stringed instrument, the mandolin. Guitar learners will quickly be able to learn this eight-stringed instrument, and it really is a lot of fun to play.
Bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Bruce Springsteen have utilized the plucky sound of the mando, and your favorite guitarist will have no issue adding its sound to his repertoire as well.
Ravenscroft Crystal Beveled Blade Decanter
For whiskey snobs, brandy buffs, and cognac connoisseurs, a crystal decanter is essential. This elegant crystal container allows you to give bottled whiskey a stable pour and ornate presentation.
Tesla Coil USB Arc Lighters
Combustion enthusiasts and gadget-carriers alike will be amazed by this Tesla Coil electric lighter, which produce a miniature plasma arc instead of a gas flame.
This lighter is USB chargeable, and can last up to a week. It is as safe to use as a normal lighter, and easier to light with just the click of a button. Bye bye, Bic.
Dragon Chess Set
Chess is the thinking man’s game, and this beautiful dragon-themed chess set even more specifically targets the fantasy-loving chess player.
This set has intricate pewter pieces, a glass playing surface, and beneath, a bone-strewn battleground that tells the story of this age-old board game.
Rocks and Stainless Steel Whiskey Stones
Whiskey stones are a timeless gift for fans of fine drinks. Whiskey stones are the gentleman’s alternative to ice cubes, as these fancy cubes can be chilled and placed into drinks without risk of watering them down.
This set comes with six whiskey stones. It also includes a stainless steel tong and a silicone freezer tray.
BGSD Men’s Classic Pea Coat
A double-breasted peacoat is just the kind of versatile overwear that will fit any man’s personal style. This spacious coat from BGSD offers fashion and comfort with its cozy wool blend and classic design.
Logitech G610 Orion Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Mechanical keyboards might be a little noisier because of their individual analog switches underneath each key cap, but the improved tactile response helps improve speed and accuracy while typing.
A proper mechanical keyboard like the Logitech G610 Orion will be a godsend to any avid typist or gamer.
This full-sized keyboard is backlit with a classy white LED and has extra multimedia keys. The raised mechanical keys might take a new user some getting used to, but once they do, they’ll never want to go back.
uKeg 64 Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer
You know a beer enthusiasts has reached his hobby’s full potential when he stops buying bottled beer. The full beer enthusiast is looking for the rare blue whales of brew, and only the uKeg pressurized growler can keep them fresh, chilled, and carbonated from the brewery to the backyard.
The uKeg is vacuum-insulated, and has a carbonation system that can keep beer fresh for longer. The coolest part of this is that homebrewers can force carbonate 64 oz. of their home brewed beer, greatly speeding up the process.
Kenneth Cole Men’s Skeleton Watch
A man’s professional look feels entirely piecemeal if it is not held together by a bold looking watch.
This stripped down watch design from Kenneth Cole reveals this stylish watch’s guilloche outer dial and skeleton inner dial for an awesome effect.
Consider this one of the most essential luxury gifts for men who want to look sharp.
Falari Assorted Argyle Men’s Dress Socks
With all of the rules and expectations of proper dress for gentleman, socks are the one element of dress that even the most straight-cut man can have fun with.
This assortment of argyle socks from Falari offers twelve different pairs of argyle designs in varying colors. This provides enough variety to brighten any man’s sock drawer.
Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB Turntable
Even though modern alternatives like streaming offer a huge benefit in their convenience, vinyl records have survived the test of time as the ideal way to sit down and enjoy an album.
For returning and new vinyl enthusiasts alike, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB is the go-to entry level record player. It sets the bar for its price tier in performance and build quality.
Plus, it can plug into either analog speakers via RCA, or digital speakers via USB, allowing it to work with any setup.
Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses
Oakley makes some top of the line sunglasses, and their polarized Holbrook frames are among their most popular models.
The frames come in a number of different color gradients, and the large square design look good on just about any face shape.
Apple Watch Sport (Series 1)
The Apple Watch Sport is one of the most popular smart watches out there, and for a good reason. This elegant wrist piece is a convenient window into your social network, calender, or daily fitness, and you can do it all without pulling out your phone.
The Apple Watch Sport comes with a sweatproof silicone band that can be easily swapped out, and has an 18 hour battery life that will help keep the watch handy all day long.
Imani Uomo Velvet Tie
Nothing brings a classy outfit together like an expensive tie, and this velvet tie from French Connection is about as suave as it gets. This stunning necktie comes in either Marine Blue or Tibetan Red.
Moving Steampunk Cufflinks
You don’t have to live on a steam-powered airship to fall in love with these Moving Steampunk Cufflinks from FoMann. These standard-sized cufflinks dazzle the room with an intricate gearbox that comes in silver plating or full silver.
Simply wind up the knob on the side, and these cufflinks will silently spin for hours. The end result is both entrancing and ever so classy.
Risk Legacy Game
If you know a classy gentleman with exquisite taste in board games, they’re likely to know the timeless classic Risk. But far fewer have heard of the expanded Risk Legacy, which grows in scale as you play consecutive games.
The core mechanics of amassing an army and overtaking the world remains the same, but each completed game permanently alters the game board and future game mechanics. This is sure to be a game he’ll come back to time and time again.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it is also the most difficult to care about. This Breakfast Sandwich Maker from Hamilton Beach helps make breakfast easy by simultaneously toasting your bread, cooking your eggs, melting cheese, and plenty more features.
How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age by Dale Carnegie
This 2012 update to Dale Carnegie’s classic people-skills manifesto, How to Win Friends & Influence People, is a handy update to the original’s time-tested advice.
In addition to Carnegie’s essential strategy on how to communicate with diplomacy and tact, this edition also offers tips on how to properly utilize digital tools to project your message widely and clearly.
This is a great gift option because it isn’t as expensive as other luxury gifts for men, but the advice inside is downright invaluable. Consider this a must-read.
eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack
A backpack is a must for any busy student or businessman, but all too many backpacks suffer from the same palette of bright neon colors and superfluous doodads. The eBag slim backpack is a piece of luggage that offers a more professional and refined style.
This bag maintains heft and sturdiness while still meeting the dress code, plus it can also act as a briefcase. Combine this with two device sleeves and a large main compartment, and we’ve got a winner.
Samsung Gear VR
Roomscale VR a la the HTC Vive requires a hefty hardware commitment, but if you are looking for an entertaining VR gift that will excite the tech savvy, the Samsung Gear will do the job.
This VR headset uses the graphical processor and high-quality Super AMOLED screen from the newest Samsung phones to deliver an immersive 360° picture.
This collaboration between Oculus and Samsung offers fun in addictive VR gaming, and utility in breathtaking 3D modeling software and video player apps. Just make sure the recipient has a Samsung phone that is newer than the Galaxy S6 or a Galaxy S6 edge.
Areaware Pig Bank Statue
Do you know an exquisite gentleman who appreciates both fine art and saving money? The Areaware Pig Bank designed by Harry Allen is a statue that functions as a genuine piggy bank.
This resin and marble cast is realistic and comes in a variety of finishes, though the black is by far the most classy. This piggy bank is large enough to hold up to thousands of dollars—if he’s willing to save.
V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones
The V-Moda Crossfade Wireless are a pair of over-ear headphones that testify to the audio fidelity of Bluetooth wireless.
Their 50mm drivers deliver crystal clear sound, and honestly match the wired version of the Crossfade headphones in depth and clarity.
These headphones have deep comfortable earcups, and deliver wireless sound for up to 12 hours on one charge. All of this without ever having to deal with a snagged cord ever again.
Steampunk Metal Octopus Cigarette Case
If you don’t mind supporting a gentleman’s smoking habit, this metal cigarette case will be a well-appreciate gift. The design features a beautiful engraved octopus, plus an intricate background etching to add to the overall look.
Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition
This miniature remake of the classic NES console is the official return to the glory years of 8-bit gaming. Nostalgic gamers have been begging for a console that has the same retro charm as the NES, and Nintendo did us all one better and just re-released the whole console.
This game system comes pre-loaded with 30 of the best NES games of all time, but cannot play original NES cartridges. Extra controllers are available for multiplayer gaming.
At the moment, the system seems to be completely sold out everywhere, but until stores restock, beware of resellers offering the console at jacked up prices.
Kiwi Shoe Valet Kit II
If you know a tasteful gentleman with a growing shoe collection, there is a good chance his favorite pairs could benefit from maintenance. This Shoe Valet Kit is the second of its kind from Kiwi, and it is by far the classiest kit around.
This shoe shine box comes with a variety of paste tins, shine cloths, daubers, and horsehair brushes, and it all comes in a wooden box that doubles as a footrest.
Benchmade Griptilian 551 Knife
The Benchmade Griptilian 551 is one of the most iconic everyday carry items out there. Knife enthusiasts will immediately recognize the brand, as Benchmade has a solid reputation for using top of the line steel for their blades.
Its 3.45-inch blade comes in a variety of styles. It comes in coated, serrated, smooth, satin, among other styles. But don’t worry too hard about which style is right for the person you’re shopping for.
No matter which one you get with, they will not be disappointed to become the proud new owner of a Benchmade blade.
Still looking for the right luxury gifts for men? Browse Amazon’s gift guide for men here.